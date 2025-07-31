Skoda has given more details of its upcoming electric estate concept, just weeks before the wraps come off it at the Munich motor show.

The Vision O concept will preview the next-generation Octavia estate, which is due by the end of the decade as the first of Skoda’s legacy nameplates to gain electric power. It will set the tone for the next generation of Skoda's design language while taking influence from previous generations of the Octavia, including the seminal late-1990s Mk1.

Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer said the concept “sets the stage for the future of Skoda’s combi estate”.

He added: “This is an important segment for many of our customers and one where Skoda has been playing a leading role in Europe for many years. For example, more than three million Skoda Octavia estate cars have been produced across four generations since the modern Octavia was launched in 1998 – the best-selling estate model in Skoda history."

The Vision O will also showcase “the evolution of the Modern Solid design language” that Skoda is rolling out across its line-up, which, the brand says, will manifest in far fewer “decorative” styling elements and a prevailing focus on aerodynamics.

Details visible in the latest preview video include its rakish, sloped roofline and T-shaped rear lights like those of the upcoming Skoda Epiq small crossover.

Daniel Edr, the Vision O project manager, said the concept’s aim is to go “back to the roots” of the Octavia. “From my perspective, the car’s simple and purposeful design draws heavily from the first and second generations of the Octavia, returning to the model’s roots – which are above all about functionality.”