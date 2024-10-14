The new Renault 4 electric crossover is set to arrive in the UK next year with a starting price of less than £30k, continuing the revival of famous names from the French brand’s past with retro-futuristic designs.

The 4 is the second model in Renault’s ‘Iconic Family’ after the smaller and closely related Renault 5 electric supermini and will be joined by a rebooted Twingo (also an EV) in 2026.

It has been positioned to appeal to buyers who consider the 5 too small, in a similar way to how the Captur sits above the Clio, said Renault.

At 4140mm long, 1800mm wide and 1570mm tall, the 4 is 600mm longer, 100mm wider and 70mm taller than the 5, with a 120mm-longer rear overhang. The new 4 is also only slightly taller and longer than the 1961 original.

These dimensions put the 4 into a competitive space among EVs such as the Mini Aceman, Vauxhall Mokka, Volkswagen ID 3 and Jeep Avenger.

However, Renault bosses hope the 4’s lower starting price, usability and adventurous design will give it an edge in the growing electric crossover market.

The design, like that of the 5, stays relatively faithful to the concept car, the 4Ever Trophy, shown in 2022.

The bold looks begin at the front with what Renault claims is the world’s first one-piece illuminated grille, which also features a backlit front emblem – a first for Renault.

Nods to the car’s 1961 namesake include three part rear lights, a roof mounted mini spoiler, vertical overriders on the bumper and three lines sculpted along the door sills. Similar to the original, the crossover can also be specced with a cloth roof.

Design director Gilles Vidal said both the trapezoidal rear quarter windows and bonnet cut lines (referencing the original car’s clamshell opening) are “instant areas of recognition”.