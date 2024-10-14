BACK TO ALL NEWS
Renault 4 reborn as bold electric crossover for under £30,000
Renault 4 reborn as bold electric crossover for under £30,000

The 4 is the second model in Renault’s ‘Iconic Family’ after the smaller and closely related 5 electric supermini

Will Rimell
News
3 mins read
14 October 2024

The new Renault 4 electric crossover is set to arrive in the UK next year with a starting price of less than £30k, continuing the revival of famous names from the French brand’s past with retro-futuristic designs. 

The 4 is the second model in Renault’s ‘Iconic Family’ after the smaller and closely related Renault 5 electric supermini and will be joined by a rebooted Twingo (also an EV) in 2026. 

It has been positioned to appeal to buyers who consider the 5 too small, in a similar way to how the Captur sits above the Clio, said Renault. 

At 4140mm long, 1800mm wide and 1570mm tall, the 4 is 600mm longer, 100mm wider and 70mm taller than the 5, with a 120mm-longer rear overhang. The new 4 is also only slightly taller and longer than the 1961 original.

These dimensions put  the 4 into a competitive space among EVs such as the Mini Aceman, Vauxhall Mokka, Volkswagen ID 3 and Jeep Avenger.

However, Renault bosses hope the 4’s lower starting price, usability and adventurous design will give it an edge in the growing electric crossover market.

The design, like that of the 5, stays relatively faithful to the concept car, the 4Ever Trophy, shown in 2022. 

The bold looks begin at the front with what Renault claims is the world’s first one-piece illuminated grille, which also features a backlit front emblem – a first for Renault. 

Nods to the car’s 1961 namesake include three part rear lights, a roof mounted mini spoiler, vertical overriders on the bumper and three lines sculpted along the door sills. Similar to the original, the crossover can also be specced with a cloth roof. 

Design director Gilles Vidal said both the trapezoidal rear quarter windows and bonnet cut lines (referencing the original car’s clamshell opening) are “instant areas of recognition”. 

“We wanted to stay true to the [original] Renault 4, but we wanted it to be super-modern and protected into the future,” he said, adding that the car needed to “have its own message” as “my kids don’t care so much about the [original] 5 or the 4”. 

As with the original, usability and practicality were key elements of the design brief, said Vidal. “The message is about its practicality,” he said. “We had to create a car around its practical nature so we did not betray the 4 name.” 

This is reflected by the 420-litre boot’s low loading level: at 607mm off the ground, Renault claims it’s 100mm lower than rivals’. This allows for easier loading and also enables the boot to be used as a seat – another nod to the original. 

The boot features a host of cubbies, including a large (and removable) 35-litre underfloor bucket that can be used to store anything from dirty footwear to charging cables. 

Inside, the 4 mirrors the 5 with a 10.1in digital driver’s display, a 10in Google-powered infotainment touchscreen and a choice of cloth or leatherette materials, but with more head room and space than in the smaller car. 

That extra space is thanks to an 80mm-longer wheelbase than that of the 5, with which it shares the Ampr Small EV platform. 

Renault says the pair also share 68% of their technical make-up, including electric motors and batteries. The 4 comes with either a 118bhp front-mounted motor and a 40kWh battery for 190 miles of range or a 148bhp motor with a 52kWh battery for 250 miles of range. It can be charged at speeds of up to 100kW. 

The 4 is the first Renault to be launched with a one-pedal driving mode, with paddles operating the regenerative braking level. It will be rolled out across the Renault line-up later on. 

Pricing has yet to be announced, but Renault has confirmed the 4 will be priced between the £23k 5 and £34k Megane E-Tech. This is likely to mean a starting price of just below £30k in the UK. 

Renault will launch a customisation programme for the 4, including an array of accessories and notably the ability to customise the drive selector. The 4 will be built at Renault’s ElectriCity EV base in northern France. UK deliveries will commence in July next year. 

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he also manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

scrap 14 October 2024

It's a compact crossover, but without the stupid aggression and posturing of so many SUVs. Range and performance seem on point, the cabin looks quite appealing.

I think this will win a big chunk of the EV market. The question is, how many private buyers are in that market right now?  

Cobnapint 14 October 2024
The French are on a roll at the moment. The design flair of Renault and Peugeot is putting the rest to shame
Guy08 14 October 2024

At least it looks like it has some character. Better than the Russian doll look of some of its competitors especially the ones coming out of China.

