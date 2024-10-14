The Citroën C5 Aircross will be dramatically reinvented for its second generation, as previewed by a new concept car at the Paris motor show.

Showcasing a muscular yet slippery design inspired by the unconventional Oli concept of 2022, the C5 Aircross Concept has been conceived with interior space and range efficiency as the main priorities.

Citroën said the electric SUV had been “sculpted for efficiency”, resulting in 19 more miles of motorway range than what the current-shape C5 Aircross would achieve if electrically powered.

The redesign has also lowered the nose, flattened the rear end and raked the rooflline. Other additions include Citroën’s new logo, three-point light signature and uncluttered front and rear ends, in common with the recently launched C3 supermini.

Most notably, the rear of the car features a pair of protruding (“floating”) lights – which Citroën has dubbed Light Wings – that guide airflow.

The concept is 4650mm long and 1660mm tall, which makes it 150mm longer than the current car but 39mm squatter. This results in more leg room for all five passengers, claims Citroën. The interior of the concept won’t be revealed until next year, but it is said to have been designed “in the spirit of a lounge”.

The rear overhang has also been extended, indicating it will offer more boot space than the 580 litres in the current car. Citroën hasn’t confirmed the width of the concept but has said that its track is wider.

The concept is the first Citroën model to be based on parent firm Stellantis’s STLA Medium platform (as recently introduced by the Peugeot e-3008), meaning it can be fitted with a combustion, hybrid or pure-electric powertrain.

Although the concept car isn’t ready for the road, Citroën said it “promises a serene, connected driving experience to accompany families in their multifaceted lives”.

The current C5 Aircross went on sale in 2018 and then was facelifted in 2022, which suggests that the Mk2 is likely to arrive in 2026. It has taken more than 27,500 sales in the UK since 2018, making it Citroën’s third-best seller here.