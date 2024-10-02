BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot e-408 arrives as Polestar 2 rival with 281-mile range

New electric version of saloon-cum-crossover will hit UK roads early next year
Will Rimell
2 October 2024

Peugeot has revealed the e-408, an electric variant of its saloon-cum-crossover that will take on the Tesla Model 3 and Polestar 2.

Its addition means every car available to order in Peugeot’s UK line-up now offers a choice of petrol, hybrid and electric powertrains.

Although closely related to the Peugeot e-308, which uses the same modular EMP2 platform, the larger e-408 adopts a slightly different powertrain, notably drawing power from a larger 58.2kWh (usable) NMC battery pack – unique within the Stellantis group.

Related articles

The bigger battery could be accommodated as engineers “had more room to play with” within the fastback’s longer wheelbase, explained Peugeot product director Jérôme Micheron.

The rakish 408's slippery design, which achieves a drag coefficient of 0.28 (on par with the 2 and only just beaten by the class-leading Model 3), helps the EV to achieve a range of 281 miles, with 4.6mpkWh efficiency.

The battery can accommodate charging speeds of up to 120kW.

Despite the 408 being able to accomodate it, Peugeot isn’t offering the e-408 with the 98kWh battery that has just been launched in the Peugeot e-3008 and Peugeot e-5008, offering up to 422 miles of range.

Asked why, Micheron said: "When we looked at the competition of the e-408, we saw we were the right position when it came to range and efficiency. The average daily C-segment customer drives 45km [28 miles] a day.”

The new Peugeot’s Polestar and Tesla rivals are both offered in 'Long Range' forms, with ranges of 408 and 390 miles respectively. 

The e-408 is fitted with the same synchronous electric motor as the e-3008, which deploys 207bhp and 245lb ft of torque.

Official acceleration figures have yet to be released, but it's expected to outpace the 154bhp e-308’s 9.8sec 0-62mph sprint time.

The e-408 is nearly indistinguishable from its ICE siblings, with only the additional 'e' badge at the rear marking it out. This is because “we wanted to protect the design and its attractiveness", said Micheron.

The same is true inside, the e-408 having the same i-Cockpit (small steering wheel and raised 10in instrument panel) as the ICE 408, along with a 10in infotainment screen, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and a separate i-Toggle shortcut touchscreen.

The e-408 will make its first public appearance at the Paris motor show later this month.

UK orders will be taken from 5 November and deliveries are due begin early next year. 

Pricing has yet to be confirmed for the UK, but in Europe it will start at €43,900 (£36,602) in Allure trim and top out at €45,900 (£38,259) in GT trim.

Given that the e-408 will top the 408 range, it's expected to start here at above the PHEV's £43,420.

