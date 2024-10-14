The Citroën C4 hatchback and its C4 X saloon sibling have been refreshed with a new look and a revised range of powertrains.

The entry-level 99bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine has been dropped from the line-up, meaning the C4 can no longer be had with a manual gearbox.

A new 99bhp 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic, takes its place. As before (and indeed in the Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 208), this unit is also offered in 134bhp form.

The unelectrified 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine (with eight-speed automatic gearbox) is also retained.

So are the two ë-C4 electric options: one with a 134bhp motor and 50kWh battery, for a range of 223 miles; the other with a 154bhp motor and 54kWh pack, yielding 260 miles.

The C4’s new look draws on the Oli concept unveiled in 2022, with squared-off lighting signatures and Citroën’s new logo, inspired by its original from 1919.

Inside, it gets redesigned seats with 15mm-thicker foam that’s said to provide better postural support.

There's also a new 7.0in digital instrument screen, while the 10.0in infotainment touchscreen gets updated software.

UK deliveries will begin early next year. Prices are expected to remain on a par with the outgoing car, which starts from £18,886 in hatchback form and £19,053 as a saloon.

The ë-C4, however, is likely to drop from its current £34,560 price tag as Citroën looks to keep it competitive with newer (and cheaper) rivals.

The new C4 has been unveiled alongside a refreshed Ami and a new concept previewing the next-generation C5 Aircross, marking the next phase in Citroën’s reinvention under Stellantis.

It has now applied its new branding to every car in its line-up bar the old C3 (recently renamed the C3 Origin), C5 X and C5 Aircross.