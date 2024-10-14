BACK TO ALL NEWS
Citroen C4 drops manual gearbox in design refresh
Citroen C4 drops manual gearbox in design refresh

French family hatchback and its saloon sibling, the C4 X, get Oli-inspired looks and interior update

14 October 2024

The Citroën C4 hatchback and its C4 X saloon sibling have been refreshed with a new look and a revised range of powertrains.

The entry-level 99bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine has been dropped from the line-up, meaning the C4 can no longer be had with a manual gearbox.

A new 99bhp 1.2-litre mild-hybrid petrol, mated to a six-speed dual-clutch automatic, takes its place. As before (and indeed in the Fiat 600, Jeep Avenger and Peugeot 208), this unit is also offered in 134bhp form.

The unelectrified 128bhp 1.2-litre petrol engine (with eight-speed automatic gearbox) is also retained.

So are the two ë-C4 electric options: one with a 134bhp motor and 50kWh battery, for a range of 223 miles; the other with a 154bhp motor and 54kWh pack, yielding 260 miles.

The C4’s new look draws on the Oli concept unveiled in 2022, with squared-off lighting signatures and Citroën’s new logo, inspired by its original from 1919.

Citroën C4 facelift – rear

Inside, it gets redesigned seats with 15mm-thicker foam that’s said to provide better postural support.

There's also a new 7.0in digital instrument screen, while the 10.0in infotainment touchscreen gets updated software.

UK deliveries will begin early next year. Prices are expected to remain on a par with the outgoing car, which starts from £18,886 in hatchback form and £19,053 as a saloon.

The ë-C4, however, is likely to drop from its current £34,560 price tag as Citroën looks to keep it competitive with newer (and cheaper) rivals.

The new C4 has been unveiled alongside a refreshed Ami and a new concept previewing the next-generation C5 Aircross, marking the next phase in Citroën’s reinvention under Stellantis.

It has now applied its new branding to every car in its line-up bar the old C3 (recently renamed the C3 Origin), C5 X and C5 Aircross.

The C5 X faces an uncertain future, however, with shrinking sales of saloons and estates in Europe.

Charlie Martin

Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

