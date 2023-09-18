BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Fiat 600 Hybrid crossover confirmed for UK in 2024

A 48V Fiat 600 Hybrid will join the recently revealed electric car, with prices expected to start at £30,000
Vicky Parrott
18 September 2023

The new Fiat 600 compact crossover will be offered with a 1.2-litre petrol-electric hybrid powertrain from spring 2024, when it will be sold alongside the electric Fiat 600e and the outgoing Fiat 500X. 

The new Fiat 600 sits on the same eCMP2 platform as the Jeep Avenger and will be available initially with only the same 54kWh battery and electric drivetrain. Previously, Fiat had stated that it would offer only the electric 600e in the UK, but it has since backtracked and will now also introduce the 600 Hybrid next year. 

Jeep recently confirmed that the petrol Avenger will also be offered in the UK, and Citroën added petrol and diesel versions of its technically related C4 X crossover earlier this year, alongside the existing EV. 

Gaetano Thorel, senior vice president of Fiat Europe, said: “While we commit to leading the transition to electric with the 600e, we are also a socially relevant brand. So we commit to giving people what they need now - which may be electrified rather than electric. And in the UK, we still only sell one electric car in every five.” 

The new, 48V mild-hybrid system is also being rolled out to many other Stellantis models, including the Peugeot 3008. Combined power output is 134bhp, with the 28bhp electric motor integrated into a six-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, allowing for pure-electric progress at low speeds.

The system is said to result in CO2 emissions of 110-114g/km in the Fiat 600. Fuel economy has yet to be confirmed but figures of around 52-55mpg are likely. 

Pricing and on-sale dates have also yet to be announced, but the new Fiat 600 Hybrid is expected to start at around £30,000, with deliveries starting in the first half of 2024.

Giacomod 18 September 2023

Mild-hybrid... otherwise known as hybrid only by name.

giulivo 18 September 2023
Giacomod wrote:

Mild-hybrid... otherwise known as hybrid only by name.

