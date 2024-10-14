BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mini reveals 255bhp hot versions of Cooper and Aceman hatches

John Cooper Works division turns its hand to Mini's electric hatchbacks, with prices starting around £40k

Felix Page
14 October 2024

Mini is taking its performance brand into the electric era with hot new John Cooper Works versions of the Cooper and Aceman EVs. 

Revealed at the Paris motor show, the powered-up JCW duo pack a Volkswagen Golf GTI-baiting 254bhp and 251lb ft from a single motor on the front axle – 39bhp more than the current range-toppers. That’s enough muscle to send the Cooper from 0-62mph in 5.9sec, while the larger Aceman needs 6.4sec. Each model tops out at 124mph. 

Both cars use the same 49.2kWh (usable) battery as the standard cars. Capable of charging at up to 95kW, it is good for a range of 251 miles in the Cooper and 243 in the Aceman. 

Priced from £38,420 and £40,220 respectively and due to begin deliveries from April next year, the latest JCW models will be built initially alongside their standard counterparts in China but they are expected to begin rolling down the line at Mini’s Oxford plant from 2026

These are Mini’s first fully fledged electric performance models. JCW versions of its current EVs already exist, but they are differentiated only visually from the standard cars.

Mini says the two new hot hatchbacks “follow a rich heritage of previous John Cooper Works models and maintain the characteristics worthy of the JCW name”, highlighting the addition of a new button on the steering wheel that liberates the full power output for an ‘electric boost’ on demand. 

Both cars ride as standard on bespoke performance-tuned suspension and grippy new sports tyres that “maximise Mini go-kart handling”. They are marked out from the standard cars by a characteristically outlandish JCW makeover, which brings an aggressive-looking bodykit including a chunky rear wing, rear diffuser, aero blades and contrasting black and red trim. 

There are also bespoke wheel designs and the sporting brand’s chequered-flag-style motif features on the bootlid, the front grille and the sills. The sporting theme continues inside, with a new black and red theme for the knitted dashboard, front seats and ambient lighting.

There will also be a petrol version of the hot Cooper. It is due to be revealed in the coming weeks following its entry as a prototype into May’s Nürburgring 24 Hours, but the brand has yet to confirm full powertrain details.

LP in Brighton 14 October 2024
Looks good on the Brooklands banking, though the green car at least appears to be driverless! But I think I’d be reluctant to pay extra for the optional ability to discharge the battery pack faster than normal. I’d be interested to learn if these performance models actually feature a more powerful electric motor, or whether the gain is simply a software exercise?

