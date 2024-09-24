Japanese firm shows high-tech SUV penned by Nissan GT-R designer

Japanese parts supplier THK will show a radical new electric car concept penned by Nissan GT-R designer Shiro Nakamura at the upcoming Paris motor show.

Named the LSR-05, it's a four-seat coupé-SUV conceived to show off the company’s latest technological developments.

The fully functional car is powered by three electric motors: two 125bhp units are mounted in the rear wheels and one 295bhp unit is mounted across the front axle.

THK has yet to publish a combined power figure, but the LSR-05 should rival the Tesla Model Y Performance for outright pace, dispatching the 0-62mph sprint in well below 3.5sec.

THK said its in-wheel motors enable rear-wheel steering, boosting the LSR-05’s agility and manoeuvrability.

The EV is also fitted with active suspension that lowers it at high speeds to improve its aerodynamic performance and when parked over a wireless charging pad to improve the efficiency of the energy transfer. This allows the car to be fitted with a smaller on-board charger, according to THK.

Inside, it's fitted with an infotainment touchscreen that spans the entire width of the dashboard, in similar fashion to Mercedes-Benz’s Hyperscreen.

Critical controls are laid out along the centre console, as well as projected onto a panel below the large screen.

The seats feature THK’s ‘stealth seat slide system’, which is claimed to allow a greater range of fore and aft adjustment in a more compact chair base.

Visually, the LSR-05 stands out for its Coke-bottle design, with broad shoulders cinching inward at the B-pillar.

THK has used a two-tone livery to help disguise some of its heft, with a contrasting glossy black finish around the skirting and on the roof.

The LSR-05 is the latest in a string of EV concepts designed by Nakamura’s SN Design agency, following the AIM EV Sport 01 shown at last year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed.