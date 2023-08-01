2023 Munich motor show: everything you need to know

The biennial Munich motor show will return on 5 September, and it’s shaping up to be one of the busiest and most important European automotive events in recent memory.

Germany’s biggest brands are set to reveal their latest innovations in front of their home audience, and a raft of other big European names are primed to take the stage with crucial new concepts and long-awaited production cars.

BMW has already confirmed it will show a new concept previewing the Neue Klasse electric cars due in dealerships from 2025.

Never one to be overshadowed, Mercedes-Benz will showcase a new concept hinting at a C-Class-sized entry-level EV that's due on sale next year.

The Germans will be joined by the likes of Renault, which will unveil the all-new Scenic, and Chinese challenger BYD, which is expected to detail the next stage of its European assault.

Tesla will also be present – a rarity for the American brand, which typically showcases new products in tightly controlled media events.

The newest technological developments will also be on show, with autonomous-driving firm Mobileye confirmed to be among the exhibitors, alongside tier-one suppliers such as Bosch, Continental and ZF.

Here’s our guide to everything on display at the 2023 Munich motor show:

Avatr

New Chinese brand Avatr, a collaboration between car maker Changan and smartphone giant Huawei, will begin its European launch at Munich.

The brand is expected to show the 11 SUV (above), which was displayed at the Shanghai motor show, and it may provide further details on the 12 saloon, which was recently leaked via local patent filings.

The leaked details revealed that the car will be 5020mm long, 1999mm wide and 1460mm tall (roughly the same size as a Tesla Model S) and be available with two electric powertrains: a single-motor set-up sending 308bhp to the rear wheels, and a four-wheel-drive dual-motor variant with 570bhp. Its batteries have yet to be detailed, but the 11 is available with 90kWh and 116kWh packs capable of recharging at rates of up to 240kW.

BMW Neue Klasse concept

BMW is set to reveal a new concept at the Munich motor show, giving our best look yet at the Neue Klasse line of EVs that will define the future of the brand.

The as-yet unnamed concept will complete the trilogy of i Vision concepts, following in the footsteps of the sustainability-focused i Vision Circular shown at Munich in 2021, and the i Vision Dee revealed at CES earlier this year (pictured above).