2023 Munich motor show: everything you need to know

Europe’s biggest motor show will return in September with big unveilings from BMW, Mercedes, Renault and more
Autocar
News
7 mins read
15 August 2023

The biennial Munich motor show will return on 5 September, and it’s shaping up to be one of the busiest and most important European automotive events in recent memory. 

Germany’s biggest brands are set to reveal their latest innovations in front of their home audience, and a raft of other big European names are primed to take the stage with crucial new concepts and long-awaited production cars. 

BMW has already confirmed it will show a new concept previewing the Neue Klasse electric cars due in dealerships from 2025.

Never one to be overshadowed, Mercedes-Benz will showcase a new concept hinting at a C-Class-sized entry-level EV that's due on sale next year. 

The Germans will be joined by the likes of Renault, which will unveil the all-new Scenic, and Chinese challenger BYD, which is expected to detail the next stage of its European assault.

Tesla will also be present – a rarity for the American brand, which typically showcases new products in tightly controlled media events.

The newest technological developments will also be on show, with autonomous-driving firm Mobileye confirmed to be among the exhibitors, alongside tier-one suppliers such as Bosch, Continental and ZF.

Here’s our guide to everything on display at the 2023 Munich motor show:

Avatr

Avatr 11 at Shanghai motor show

New Chinese brand Avatr, a collaboration between car maker Changan and smartphone giant Huawei, will begin its European launch at Munich.

The brand is expected to show the 11 SUV (above), which was displayed at the Shanghai motor show, and it may provide further details on the 12 saloon, which was recently leaked via local patent filings.

The leaked details revealed that the car will be 5020mm long, 1999mm wide and 1460mm tall (roughly the same size as a Tesla Model S) and be available with two electric powertrains: a single-motor set-up sending 308bhp to the rear wheels, and a four-wheel-drive dual-motor variant with 570bhp. Its batteries have yet to be detailed, but the 11 is available with 90kWh and 116kWh packs capable of recharging at rates of up to 240kW.

BMW Neue Klasse concept

BMW i Vision Dee concept on display at CES 2023 front

BMW is set to reveal a new concept at the Munich motor show, giving our best look yet at the Neue Klasse line of EVs that will define the future of the brand.

The as-yet unnamed concept will complete the trilogy of i Vision concepts, following in the footsteps of the sustainability-focused i Vision Circular shown at Munich in 2021, and the i Vision Dee revealed at CES earlier this year (pictured above). 

It will provide a first look at new powertrain and battery technologies, such as new cylindrical battery cells (which are yet to have been shown as part of a production-ready pack). These are claimed to boost range by 30%, up to 620 miles between recharges. Rapid-charging times are set to improve by 30%, while overall battery-pack weight will be cut by 10-20%.

The concept’s interior is expected to develop the ideas shown in the Vision Dee, such as the omission of a traditional infotainment touchscreen in favour of a windscreen-spanning head-up display.

Dee – the artificial intelligence assistant after which that concept was named – may also return in a more toned-down, production-ready form.

Stylistically, the Neue Klasse concept is expected to reiterate the rakish, shark-nosed look of the previous two i Vision cars but in a form factor mirroring today’s 3 Series.

That car is next in line to be replaced with a hybrid and electric successor, following the introduction of the new 5 Series and latest 7 Series.

“The Neue Klasse represents the beginning of a new phase of operations for BMW,” R&D chief Frank Weber said in 2021. “It’s scaled to allow us to build electric cars from a 2 Series-sized saloon up to an X7-sized SUV.”

BYD

BYD Dolphin front quarter driving 2023

BYD is set to detail the next stage of its European expansion, hoping that it can double its global sales volume from the nearly two million units recorded last year.

The Chinese EV giant has already launched the Atto 3 crossover, Han saloon and Tang SUV in various European markets and will soon follow those with the Dolphin hatchback (pictured above) and the Seal saloon.

Its next wave of European models could include the Seagull, a city car that would rival the Dacia Spring, priced below the £20,000 mark.

LG

LG Electronics will showcase how in-car entertainment is set to change over the coming years, promising to take "Life's Good on the road". The company announced in July that it was transitioning into becoming a 'smart life solution company', with ambitions to become a top-tier supplier for the mobility industry.

Magna

Magna is one of the car industry's biggest suppliers, offering contract manufacturing, powertrains, seating systems and much more besides. This year, it's set to showcase an integrated system for electrification, active safety systems and enhanced connectivity. It'll also reveal a new software package with predictive functions for energy energy management, independent of the powertrain. Given Magna's influence over the industry, it's a safe bet that at least one system it shows at Munich will make it into your next car, so it's well worth paying attention.

Mercedes-Benz concept

Mercedes electric car concept silhouette

Mercedes will also preview its next-generation electric car family at Munich.

It has confirmed the new model, due on sale in 2024, will occupy the entry-level segment, and it's understood to be an equivalent to the current C-Class but wearing a rakish roofline reminiscent of the outgoing CLA.

It will draw on learnings from the slippery EQXX concept, which was capable of driving the 747 miles between Stuttgart and Goodwood on a single charge.

That long-leggedness came thanks in part to an innovative new energy-density-boosting battery chemistry and roof-mounted solar panels.

Mercedes to unveil entry-level EV concept at Munich motor show

Renault

Renault Scenic 2024 front quarter driving down road with camouflaged exterior

The Renaulution will be televised, as the new Scenic will be unveiled at Munich. The celebrated family hauler will return as an electric SUV to rival the Tesla Model Y, bringing a futuristic angular design and a focus on sustainability.

The French firm may also provide further information on the production iteration of the Renault 5, its long-awaited electric supermini that leans on retro cues in a bid to charm the masses.

Prototypes are currently in the final testing phase, ahead of production beginning in 2024.

Electric Renault Scenic to arrive on 4 September

Tesla

Silhouette of a new Tesla car

Tesla has confirmed it will make a rare motor-show appearance at Munich, suggesting it has more to show than just its existing line-up of Model 3, Model Y, Model S and Model X.

Speculation around the long-awaited 'Model 2' has mounted over the past year, with the firm having posted a teaser image of a new car back in May.

Recent reports suggest that the firm is currently looking for a new factory where it can build the model at a discounted rate, with Reuters identifying India as one such prospect.

Equally, the Tesla displayed at Munich – if the EV giant does show a new car – could be the updated Model 3, widely reported to be codenamed Highland.

This refresh is expected to bring minor styling tweaks, infotainment upgrades and increased mechanical simplicity, in line with the firm’s target of cutting costs and boosting production volumes.

The next two Teslas “will probably make in excess of five million units a year”, CEO Elon Musk said in May.

Vauxhall Experimental

Vauxhall Experimental concept front quarter static

This radical new concept is our first look at what the company's design chief calls "Vauxhall 2.0", previewing how the brand will evolve as it approaches all-out electrification in 2028.

An Astra-sized coupé-SUV, it places an emphasis on aerodynamic developments capable of boosting future models' range between charges, as well as sustainable materials and futuristic interior technologies.

It won't be shown as a Vauxhall at Munich, because the UK is the only market to receive Vauxhall-branded cars. Instead, it will wear the lightning-bolt logo and the wordmark of sibling Opel.

Read the full story: Radical EV sports coupé shows future of Vauxhall

 

Volkswagen ID 7 GTX

Volkswagen ID 7 GTX teaser image showing headlight, rear light and side mirror

Volkswagen’s answer to the Tesla Model 3 Performance will be unveiled at Munich, introducing a new dual-motor, four-wheel-drive powertrain.

Autocar understands this will pair the base model’s 282bhp and 402lb ft rear motor with the front-mounted unit from the ID 4 GTX, giving a combined output of around 390bhp.

This should substantially reduce the ID 7’s 0-62mph time of around 6.0sec in Pro S guise, although it’s unlikely to match the Model 3 Performance’s 3.3sec.

The upgrade is, however, expected to bring a slight reduction to the ID 7’s 435-mile range (in 86kWh specification), to around 400 miles.

Visually, the GTX will be distinguished by gloss black accents (including the roof), tinted windows and red-contrasting trim elements – in similar fashion to the GTI line of combustion-engined VWs.

It’s expected to be priced at a significant premium compared with the regular ID 7, for which pricing is set to start around £50,000. For reference, the ID 4 GTX costs £14,020 more than the entry-level ID 4 Pure.

Volkswagen ID 7 GTX to be revealed in September

Comments
4
Add a comment…
ianp55 1 August 2023

Really nothing to get excited about is there,the days of releasing new models at motor shows seems to be over

Pietro Cavolonero 25 July 2023

*YAWN*

Over priced scalectrix for the more well heeled

Where is the car for the common man (or woman)? China will flood the void in the region below £30K.

Why does the bottom spec Vauxhall Corsa Electric cost £33,730? 

Small family car, my arse lol

 

tuga 25 July 2023
" Everything you need to know " may be a bit of an overstatement, seeing as there are a lot of brands who WON'T be there, and you don't mention that.

List of brands who WILL be present:

Audi
BMW
BYD
Dacia
Dongfeng
Ford
Honda
Leapmotor
Lotus
Lucid
Mercedes Benz + AMG
Mini
Opel
Polestar
Porsche
Renault
Rimac
Smart
Tesla
Vinfast
Volkswagen
XPeng

Pietro Cavolonero 26 July 2023

Half of whom I have never heard of....

 

The Chinese are coming!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

