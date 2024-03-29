Alfa Romeo Tonale review

From £38,6496

Lots of little updates for a perenially overlooked crossover as Alfa chases a bigger market share

The Alfa Romeo Tonale is the Biscione's answer to the Audi Q3, Range Rover Evoque and Volvo XC40 - mid-sized premium family crossovers that have each consistently been among their respective makers' best-selling models since they were launched. After all, this size and shape of car is by far and away the most popular in Europe.

It arrived in 2022 as Alfa Romeo’s second SUV, with a keener eye on volume sales than anything the brand had recently produced - with a cost-effective, natively front-driven architecture that was shared with cars from sibling brands Fiat and Jeep and less preoccupied with emulating the dynamic star-power of the rear-driven Giulia and Stelvio.

Double-bubbled, round-hooded dials have been an Alfa Romeo staple for decades, but they have been neatly reinterpreted with a customisable gauge cluster that’s clear and modern yet still slightly retro.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Designed, specified and priced to do battle in the market's busiest segment, it is pitched as one of the more overtly 'sporty' members of its class and equipped with a choice of either mild- or plug-in hybrid powertrains in a push for as broad an appeal as possible. It should have gone absolutely gangbusters. 

It did not. Official figures show that since launch, fewer than 3000 Tonales have found homes in the UK. In the same period, Audi has sold more than 45,000 Q3s - and even the ageing Evoque and XC40 have outpaced the Italian by a factor of at least 10 to one. 

Which is why we're here, driving a facelifted Tonale that seeks to right the criticisms of its forebear and nudge it higher up the shopping list for mid-sized crossover buyers.

Advertisement
Back to top

With fleet-friendly plug-in hybrid technology in its armoury as well as Alfa’s familiar design appeal, this car has always seemed to have plenty of potential; and with prices spanning from around £38,000 to £55,000, it can be considered as much a rival for the likes of the Kia Sportage and Peugeot 3008 at its lower end, as it can the bona fide German stalwarts at the top - and so in theory could be a real crowd pleaser.

This review of the Tonale contains our findings from a full UK road test of the pre-facelifted car in plug-in hybrid guise, as well as impressions of the mild-hybrid and the updated 2026 version (pictured).

Advertisement

DESIGN & STYLING

7
Alfa Romeo Tonale rear dynamic

The Tonale is a fairly average-sized entry within the compact SUV class, at a little over 4.5 metres in length and standing just over 1.6 metres tall. As is typical of its brand, it seeks to set itself apart through sophisticated exterior design; though most testers agreed that, on a compact SUV, that’s quite the tricky challenge.

The Tonale’s exterior design references so many revered Alfas of the past. The tri-lobe headlights are a homage to the 1990s Alfa SZ sports car; the rising swage line on the bodyside to the Alfa GT; and the ‘teledial’ wheels to just about every fast Alfa of the last thirty years. But their combined effect is a little underwhelming on the eye, because the car’s proportions are more ordinary than Turin typically deals in. Small-ish SUVs like this tend to have longish overhangs, boosted ride height, high-rising bodies and that slightly apologetic stance by default - and so, while the Tonale is nice enough looking by the standards of the class, that isn’t saying very much for it.

The 'Biscione' serpent from Alfa's model badge has been given a twist to decorate the Tonale PHEV: as a snake with an electric plug for a head, to be found in the corner of the rear door window.
Matt Saunders
Road test editor

In the main, this latest round of updates for 2026 centres around bringing the Tonale in line with its new little brother, the Junior. So there's a more aggressive front end with a central-mounted numberplate, bigger air intakes said to be inspired by the snorting Giulia Quadrifoglio GTA super-saloon (pizzico di sale, etc), a shorter front overhang and the multi-coloured Alfa emblem has been swapped for a new monochrome design.

Alfa has also added a raft of new colours and wheel options in response to criticism that the old car was lacking in personalisation opportunities and revamped the trim structure. Mid-range Ti trim adds a smattering of standard equipment over the standard Tonale, while the top-drawer Veloce ticks most of the options boxes and brings an exterior treatment that’s suggestive of some sporting intent - though not with the legitimacy of any added power. At the very tippy top is the launch-edition Sport Speciale, which caps the line-up with a price tag in the mid-£50,000s, but isn’t set to remain a permanent fixture.

Like plenty of previous small cars from Alfa, Fiat and Jeep (in other markets you can even add Dodge and Chrysler), the Tonale adopts the former FCA Group’s SCCS platform. While it has been re-engineered and improved several times, it has its roots in a collaboration that Fiat had with General Motors more than 20 years ago, which fathered the 2005 Fiat Grande Punto. Now known as Small-Wide-4x4-LWB, it has recently become bespoke to the Tonale, with the Jeep Compass swapping onto the modular STLA Medium platform for its latest generation. That's unusual exclusivity for a conglomerate so sprawling as Stellantis: even the Maserati MCPura and Alfa 33 Stradale supercars are closely related underneath. 

UK buyers can choose between a front-driven 173bhp 1.5-litre turbo mild-hybrid petrol and four-wheel-drive 266bhp plug-in hybrid versions. The former has a 48V hybrid system that can run for very short periods with the engine off, but only at very low speeds and when coasting down. The latter uses the combination of a 1.3-litre ‘Multiair’ turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine, which drives the front axle (as well, at times, as a starter-generator electric motor) and a rear electric motor.

That electric motor draws power from a 15.5kWh drive battery, making for an official electric-only range of 38 miles. That was just a little above average for a PHEV in this class in 2022 but starting to look old-hat now, when the Audi Q3 PHEV can manage nearly 70 miles.

‘P4’ plug-in hybrid systems like this have been used by Jeep before, but they do tend to be heavier than their P2- and P3-style competitors (where the electric drive motor is made part of the forward transmission). Sure enough, our Tonale PHEV test car weighed a little over 1.9 tonnes on the proving ground scales, its bulk split 53:47 front-to-rear.

Suspension is all-independent, via MacPherson struts at the front axle and a simplified pseudo-multi-link axle at the rear. Coil springs and frequency-selective passive dampers feature as standard, the latter being upgraded to mode-selectable ‘dual-stage’ adaptive dampers on top-spec cars.

Advertisement

INTERIOR

5
Tonale Felix 4

There’s something of a gulf developing among compact SUVs like this between the examples with well-packaged interiors, which provide that bit more passenger space than their compact exterior proportions lead you to expect, and those where everything feels a little squeezed in. The Tonale, rather regrettably, is in the latter camp.

Taking a seat behind the wheel feels like adopting a higher, more bent-legged driving position than you do in the larger Stelvio - and head room is a little tight up front, our tape measure recording only 950mm of it above the seat cushion where the class average is somewhere between 1000mm and 1050mm. Back-row travellers fare similarly (890mm of rear head room is again about 10% shy of the class norm). Though rear legroom is a little more class-competitive, the sense that this car offers less accommodation than it really should has already taken hold.

In the boot, meanwhile, space is more generous than in the wider cabin - but only if you opt for the front-driven mild-hybrid model, which proffers 500 litres of space below the windowline. In the PHEV, that figure is cut to just under 400 litres, not least because most available under-floor storage space is lost (though there is no lump in the loading area to contend with, so bulkier loads are easy enough to carry).

Up front, the control layout is simple and quite familiar. Alfa’s trademark instrument binnacle sits before an all-digital instrument screen, but elsewhere there are large and tactile aluminium gearshift paddles and Alfa’s physical ‘DNA’ drive mode selection dial as primary points of contact. You get permanent, physical heating and ventilation controls too. Lots of opportunities, in other words, for Alfa to build in tactile material appeal for this car.

Updates to this cabin are of the blink-and-you’ll-miss-it variety. There is a funky new ribbed upholstery option for the seats, appropriately named Cannelloni; and the chunky physical gear lever has made way for a less intrusive rotary selector. 

It remains one of the more charismatic and inviting cabins in this segment, with neat touches like the 'cannochiale' dash cluster and wheel-mounted start button helping to contrive a welcome dash of driver appeal, and a decent mix of colours and fabrics differentiating it from the largely greyscape interiors of its rivals. Extra housepoints for a central touchscreen that's only as large as it needs to be, and not handed control of every core function in the car; there are plenty of physical buttons, switches and controls, and they're all roughly where you want them to be. We couldn’t get on with the new drive selector, though - it’s slow to respond and doesn’t click neatly between the three modes, so you have to look at it every time you use it. Remember gearsticks? They were good.

Our previous experience of the Tonale found it to be lacking for material fit and finish, relative to rivals, with the prevalence of cheaper materials, flimsy fixings and unfinished edges doing little to bolster Alfa’s ambitions of cementing quality as one of its attributes. Happily, the Tonale appears to have turned a corner in this regard: the buttons all seem to flick, click and clunk with a more reassuring tactility, the materials are broadly pleasant to touch (if you ignore some of the harder-to-reach surfaces, and you can tell attention has been paid to the little things.

Advertisement

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Alfa Romeo Tonale front three quarters on street

If the Tonale was intended as the car to save Alfa Romeo (and, let’s face it, there have been a few), you wouldn’t really know as much from a pair of electrified powertrains whose outright performance and drivability each leaves a fair bit to be desired.

Alfa’s engineers will tell you that the small electric motor and drive battery of the mild-hybrid model are ‘right-sized’ for the car - but in practice they feel undersized to provide a truly convincing hybrid driving experience. The engine cuts in very quickly and it gets quite buzzy when it’s pushed. It feels slightly stronger and perhaps a shade more refined than some hybrid options, but a conventional petrol 2.0-litre BMW X1 is faster and more refined still.

Largely the same is true of the mild hybrid’s seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox: it’s okay, but if you’re coming from a BMW eight-speed auto, you won’t be impressed with the smoothness, speed or shift points it chooses.

In the case of the more powerful PHEV, outright performance certainly feels more responsive and assured, but here the Tonale’s pace and drivability depends quite a lot on the condition of its drive battery. 

Mechanical tweaks for 2026 are slight, mainly centred around making the 1.3-litre engine compliant with Euro 6e emissions rules - as a result of which it is slightly down on power, from a combined 276bhp to 266bhp. Not that you will notice the deficit on the road.

You're more likely to remark on the upgrades Alfa has made to augment the general refinement and integration of this petrol-electric arrangement, which had previously felt clunky and slightly under-developed - dulling any sense of engagement you might have gleaned from driving it hard.

It’s much smoother and more intuitive now, slipping almost imperceptibly between EV and ICE power when pootling around in hybrid mode - to the extent you sometimes need to check which type of energy you’re consuming. The spell is shattered by the thrashy droning of the undersized petrol engine as you push on, and the gearbox – however enticingly tactile the shift paddles may be – is simply too ponderous in its responses to encourage any degree of exuberance. It hesitates slightly on manual shifts, and when you leave it to its own devices, it needs a second to decide on a plan of action on kickdown or corner exit. 

But broadly the powertrain feels slightly more complete and a more natural fit for the Tonale. It’s still worth noting, though, that the latest Q3 PHEV offers nearly double the electric range - and can fast charge at up to 50kW, making the Tonale’s 7.4kW maximum speed feel distinctly old hat.

When fully charged, our performance tests of the pre-facelift car confirmed that it will indeed hit 60mph from rest in 6.3sec and go on to crack a standing quarter mile in a shade under 15sec – both creditably athletic markers. But when we tried the same tests again with the battery fully depleted, the car needed a second longer to hit 60mph and more than 2.5sec longer to hit 90mph from standing. 

The subjective performance of the Tonale PHEV feels even more adversely affected by a flat battery. Part-throttle responsiveness is dulled quite noticeably when the combustion engine’s crankshaft is being ‘dragged’ in order to top the battery back up, so it feels a little as if you’re driving through treacle - that is, at least, until you get to the lower reaches of the accelerator pedal’s travel, when the car’s powertrain calibration switches. Rivals certainly do a better job of delivering a consistent driving experience regardless of battery condition.

Brake pedal progression, via Alfa’s electromechanical brake booster system, is a little soft, but doesn’t feel overly artificial and allows you to manage energy regeneration and friction braking well enough.

Advertisement

RIDE & HANDLING

6
Alfa Romeo Tonale front on

The Tonale’s chassis has been largely left alone for 2026. Alfa touts the benefits of an 8mm increase in track width for poise and response, but in reality any resulting improvements are more visual than dynamic, helping to give the Tonale a more purposeful (and, to these eyes, less awkward) stance. 

Ultimately, it remains downright impossible to draw any parallels between the dynamics of the Tonale and its scintillating rear-driven siblings. The steering is quick – indeed, with a ratio of 13:6 it’s the quickest in this class – but disconcertingly it's absolutely devoid of any feedback or weight, so you never really find yourself relishing the opportunity to chuck it exuberantly into a hairpin. It ends up just feeling slightly twitchy and excitable - and especially so because its significant mass isn’t especially well controlled through the curves, so it rolls and pitches more than its quasi-sporting image would suggest.

We’ve also found that there is no particular agility, true incisiveness or natural athleticism to the way the mild hybrid corners, once it has tucked its nose in. And where you would hope that the four-wheel-drive PHEV might augment the car’s throttle-on chassis balance and make for a shade more driver engagement, it actually fails to meld with the combustion-powered front axle very convincingly when you’re driving hard out of a corner. Here the Tonale feels a little at war with itself, as its different powertrains react and respond to their own particular tunes.

For ride comfort, we were more impressed with Alfa’s passively-damped mild-hybrid Tonale on Italian roads, which felt decently well contained and avoided crashing over broken asphalt, than we were with the heavier PHEV on UK roads. The latter struggled for good close body control and a settled ride on country roads, its switchable dampers making it feel either overly soft or firmer but no more composed. That said, it was planted and composed at a high-speed cruise and didn't make an undue fuss about tackling some of the most poorly finished stretches of road we could find.

The fluent precision of the Giulia is a long way from being equalled, even if in outright terms the Tonale corners with that bit more keenness than the average compact SUV.

Advertisement

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Tonale Felix 7

Alfa Romeo’s pricing range for the Tonale is broadly competitive, with entry-level mild hybrid models opening up a little above £38,000. 

The PHEV version came with higher list prices when introduced in 2023 but can now be secured in lower trim levels for less than £46,000, which aligns with what you might expect to pay for a like-for-likefour-wheel-drive Q3 or BMW X1.

Manufacturer PCP finance deals are likewise competitive.

It’s regrettable for fleet users that the PHEV so narrowly misses the 40 miles of electric-only range needed for an 9% BIK tax qualification.

In real-world testing, the PHEV managed an average 36 miles of electric running on a charge, which beats the XC40 and roughly matches the Evoque but falls for short of the engine-off ranges offered by the Q3 and Mercedes-Benz GLC.

Between short-range electric and longer-range petrol running and track testing, it averaged 49.7mpg over the full trip of our test, but it only returned around 32mpg in range-extended motorway running.

Advertisement

VERDICT

6
Alfa Romeo Tonale parked at beach

The Tonale ultimately doesn’t do quite enough to trouble the best of its compact SUV rivals. 

To look at, it’s at least relatively handsome. To sit in, it’s inviting to a point – but soon enough blots its report card with compromised cabin quality and passenger practicality. To drive, it's fairly brisk and moderately tidy-handling in PHEV form, though it lacks consistency, refinement and finesse in its driving experience. It's a little tidier and more settled as a mild hybrid, albeit slower and equally coarse at times. Its fleet-market credentials are respectable, though not exceptional, and its pricing likewise.

Alfa says that while the Tonale is more ‘mainstream’ in its conception than cars like the Giulia and Stelvio, it will always appeal most to customers who value brand cachet above all else. It’s a commendably individualistic mindset from a company that has access to the biggest parts bin in the motoring industry, but why go to so much effort to make the Tonale a bespoke proposition – almost completely unrelated to its various Stellantis cousins – and not make it feel more deserving of the hallowed Biscione badge? 

Considering Alfa has started from scratch in a hard-fought compact SUV segment here, it hasn’t disgraced itself. But then Alfa so often has to start from scratch and come from nowhere - and it has done so to create considerably more accomplished, attractive and dynamically appealing cars in fairly recent years than this.

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

Felix Page

Felix Page
Title: Deputy editor

Felix is Autocar's deputy editor, responsible for leading the brand's agenda-shaping coverage across all facets of the global automotive industry - both in print and online.

He has interviewed the most powerful and widely respected people in motoring, covered the reveals and launches of today's most important cars, and broken some of the biggest automotive stories of the last few years. 

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

New Alfa Romeo Tonale cars in stock

 Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.3 VGT 15.5kWh Intensa Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 5dr
£51,990
1miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Intensa DCT Euro 6 5dr
£49,995
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Veloce DCT Euro 6 5dr
£43,711
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.3 VGT 15.5kWh Veloce Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 5dr
£50,350
11miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Veloce DCT Euro 6 5dr
£44,000
11miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Veloce DCT Euro 6 5dr
£44,000
0miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Veloce DCT Euro 6 5dr
£37,230
10miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 VGT MHEV Veloce DCT Euro 6 5dr
£39,995
1miles
Petrol Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.3 VGT 15.5kWh Veloce Auto Q4 AWD Euro 6 5dr
2025
£49,995
0miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
View detailsopens in a new tab
Next
Prev
View all 39 cars
In partnership with