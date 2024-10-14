BACK TO ALL NEWS
BYD Sealion 7 revealed as new Tesla Model Y rival

The electric SUV is one of six new BYD models bound for Europe up to 2025

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
14 October 2024

The BYD Sealion 7 arrives this month as a crucial model for the Chinese brand as it looks to ramp up sales in Europe. 

The electric SUV is one of six new models (three EVs and three PHEVs) that will come to the continent over the next 14 months. 

The car is expected to be the first model to be built at BYD’s new Hungary plant when it opens at the end of next year. This will allow BYD to bypass new, costly EU tariffs on Chinese-built EVs – the brand will be hit with an additional 17% per imported car on top of the original 10%.

Launched in China in 2023, the Sealion 7 will take on the Tesla Model Y in Europe’s bulging electric SUV segment. 

It is the first European model to use an updated version of BYD’s e-Platform 3.0, called e-Platform 3.0 EVO. In the UK, it will initially be offered in range topping dual-motor four wheel-drive form, with a top speed of 134mph and a 0-62mph time of 4.5sec. 

BYD has not confirmed official power figures, but the same model sold in right-hand-drive Hong Kong has 523bhp. 

That car is also equipped with the largest, 82.5kWh ‘Blade’ battery, which is expected to be offered in the UK. This brings a claimed range of 342 miles. 

More variants, including a one-motor set-up and additional batteries options, are expected to join the line up soon after launch.

UK deliveries of the Sealion 7 will begin this month. Pricing is expected to start at around £45,000, which positions it alongside the rakish BYD Seal saloon. 

BYD Seal

Nascent Chinese electric car brand expands UK offering with stylish, range-conscious new Tesla Model 3 rival

Will Rimell

Will Rimell
Title: News editor

Will is a Autocar's news editor.​ His focus is on setting Autocar's news agenda, interviewing top executives, reporting from car launches, and unearthing exclusives.

As part of his role, he manages Autocar Business – the brand's B2B platform – and Haymarket's aftermarket publication CAT.

