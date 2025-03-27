Jeep Avenger review

From £25,049

The least traditional Jeep gets a hybrid off-roader option that impresses on the rough stuff

The Jeep Avenger has always felt slightly oxymoronic in its conception as a diddy urban crossover from a brand so intrinsically associated with go-anywhere mud-plugging. The Avenger Electric, mildly electrified eHybrid and pure-petrol variants are each competent and charming family runarounds, but have little of the off-roading ability of the likes of the larger Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee.

But now, the Avenger can follow its forebears and range-mates at least some way off the beaten track with the addition of this new 4xe range-topper, which adds an off-road-flavoured makeover to the eHybrid, along with an electric motor on the rear axle for four-wheel drive. It is, you might say, the Jeepiest version of the least Jeepy Jeep. 

This is actually the smallest 4x4 Jeep has offered in about three decades, and while it is far removed in its billing from the likes of the old CJs and Wranglers that went before, there’s a certain whiff of Willys in the Avenger 4xe’s compact footprint and Scrappy-Doo-style chunkiness. “Let me at ‘em”, it yelps, brandishing its beefier bumpers, standard-fit roof bars, tow hooks and underbody cladding - the telltale cues to its rugged, range-topping billing, and the chief differentiators from the standard eHybrid.

It's on sale now in the UK in three trim levels, with prices starting from £30,999, ahead of deliveries beginning in May - but is this the new gem of an expansive Avenger line-up? Read on to find out. 

 

DESIGN & STYLING

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review pan 13

Jeep says it's giving customers the "freedom of choice" with the Avenger's threefold powertrain offering: EV, manual petrol and the automatic hybrid car.

Despite their mechanical differences, the e-Hybrid looks virtually identical to the electric Avenger. The only noticeable change is the addition of a green ‘e’ badge to denote its electrification.

The manual petrol lacks this badging and looks rather plain at the rear, but at least it doesn't lose any of the Avenger's character. It uses a 99bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo engine to hit 0-62mph in 10.6sec and go on to a top speed of 110mph. Jeep claims an economy figure of 50.4mpg. 

As for the e-Hybrid, it's similar to the Alfa Romeo Tonale and other Jeep e-Hybrids in using a beefy mild hybrid system. The same Puretech engine as in the manual is assisted by a 48V hybrid system, a 0.9kWh battery under the driver's seat and a 28bhp electric motor in the six-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. In all, its peak outputs stand at 127bhp and 151lb ft of torque.

The 4xe's stickers, cladding and roof bars give it away as the most outdoorsy of the Avengers, along with a 10mm suspension lift, a new multi-link rear suspension set-up for improved articulation, and the addition of some chunkier mud and snow tyres - or you can optionally upgrade them to even beefier All-Terrains.

It's powered by an unusual powertrain that combines the mild-hybridised 1.2-litre three-pot from the regular Avenger with a pair of 28bhp electric motors for a total output of 143bhp and the capability to split torque output 50:50 across both axles. Both axles are driven at speeds under 18mph, but the rear motor can be idled above that to maximise efficiency - which according to WLTP figures is about on a par with the front-driven Ford Puma

INTERIOR

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review dash 27

Inside, the manual and the e-Hybrid are almost the same as the electric version - save for those blue 'e' badges in the EV. 

You sit high but have more than enough space and adjustment to find to your preferred driving position and all-round visibility is pretty good. 

There's a 7.0in digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, or a 10.25in screen on the top two specification levels. This sits alongside a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, on which everything is laid out logically and the graphics are crisp enough. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are also included as standard. 

Thankfully, the petrol Avenger is as spacious and practical as the EV. The centre console conceals a large storage area and the door pockets are roomy enough for a typical drinks bottle. The extremely useful shelf in front of the passenger remains in place too.

It's not quite as plush as the Kia Niro or the Hyundai Kona inside, but the Avenger has its own character, which many drivers might end up preferring.

Don't expect especially spacious rear quarters, though, particularly not behind a taller driver. Because the e-Hybrid's battery is positioned underneath the driver's seat, rear foot space is slightly impacted there. 

The boot is slightly larger than in the EV, measuring 380 litres instead of 355 litres. It still lags far behind the Kona's 466 litres, though, and the 397 litres of the Toyota Yaris Cross. 

It would be nice if the 4xe package extended to a more special treatment in the cabin; the off-roader gets a smattering of badges, some rubber floor mats and a more hardwearing seat fabric, but is otherwise identical to the standard car - and while it’s a sensibly arranged and quite comfortable cabin, it does feel a little basic in the context of a range-topper, and some of the physical Stellantis group switchgear – plenty of it which there is, happily – and graphical interfaces are starting to feel their age. 

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 20

The e-Hybrid’s engine appears rather measly on paper, and with a 0-62mph sprint of 10.9sec, it won’t be winning any sprint races. But it's torquey off the line, bolstered by an E-Boost feature that adds 40lb ft of torque for an extra push in acceleration. 

It also feels gutsier than the figures suggest in the mid-range. Indeed, Jeep says the e-Hybrid offers 30% faster acceleration between 30-60mph than the manual petrol Avenger.

You can feel the difference on faster B-roads and motorways. However, the gearbox can disappoint, because it doesn't always shift up or down when you need it to.

The set-up can sound quite gruff when you put your foot down too, in marked contrast to the near-slient serenity offered by the Avenger Electric.

The e-Hybrid can drive for up to 1km (0.6 miles) on electric power alone, which is more than most mild hybrids but a long way short of a good full hybrid system like Toyota’s.

Still, it comes in useful when you're manoeuvring or driving around town, and it’s here where the e-Hybrid excels, offering a refined and quiet driving experience when taking off from a set of lights or trundling through traffic.

In the 4xe, even with the assistance of a couple of EV motors, the petrol engine remains a thrashy and strained powerplant when pushing on, and the addition of a bit of extra bhp doesn’t translate to any great boost in pep: you feel every one of those 9.5 seconds on the way to 62mph. But at lower speeds, it’s a more refined system which manages gearshifts sensibly and transitions smoothly and quietly between EV and petrol power when you’re under way.

In keeping with its off-road aspirations, the 4xe is equipped with Snow and Sand&Mud drive modes, with their own gearbox calibrations and traction control settings, while Sport liberates the full output from all power sources. Pair this with manual shifts and the most powerful Avenger does a passable impression of a warm hatch on the twistier bits, though still needs to be worked hard and the more outdoorsy rubber gets a bit scrabbly and screechy if you’re particularly boisterous. 

We've yet to sample the manual petrol, but this review will be updated as soon as we get our hands on one. 

RIDE & HANDLING

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front tracking off road 08

Because it doesn't have a large battery, the e-Hybrid is a lot lighter than the EV and its direct steering means it feels light and agile in the corners.

It can’t quite match the Ford Puma for agility, though, and tighter corners cause some body roll and lean. It's not entertaining, although it is competent and neat.

Its ride is also acceptable, but the gripes we had about the EV are also apparent in the e-Hybrid: the flat seats and lack of lumbar adjustment make themselves known on rougher roads.

However, the e-Hybrid is a much better option for long-distance driving. It's smooth at higher speeds, although the suspension can struggle on lumpier surfaces. Around town, it struggles to absorb rigid cracks and bumps. It can get a bit lairy, with larger bumps crashing into the cabin. 

Happily, the 4xe's suspension lift doesn’t invite comical amounts of roll in corners, and the chassis tweaks have done little to dent the Avenger’s commendable cruising refinement and predictable steering. Unfortunately, they also haven’t done much to improve the slightly busy secondary ride, which means that shoddily finished stretches of road – the likes of which we have plenty in the UK – can become slightly tiring after a while. 

Naturally, this is more of a bridleway-botherer than an out-and-out Moab monster, but we were extremely impressed by the 4xe’s performance on a challenging off-road course. It handled severely rutted tracks capably, allowing for the odd knock from the underside and scrape from the skidplate (perhaps a few more milimetres of lift would be welcome) and maintained traction on even the loosest, slipperiest surfaces. Plus, the extra shove from the rear motor meant it could scamper up ascents that you’d think twice about tackling in a Land Rover Defender

A low-range function and hill descent control are notable by their absence in the most unforgiving stretches, but only the hardiest of mountaineers would really miss them - and its more road-focused billing means it'll always tap out well before the Wrangler anyway.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review front corner 14

The e-Hybrid has some enticing official efficiency figures: 57.6mpg and CO2 emissions of 111g/km. That's a chunk more MPG than the mild-hybrid Ford Puma officially achieves (52mpg) and our test drive yielded a creditable 52.2mpg. Even the 4xe is capable of returning more than 50mpg according to WLTP figures, which makes it one of the most efficient combustion 4x4s on the market.

Yet the real deal-maker is the e-Hybrid’s £26,000 price, which boosts its credibility in a crowded sector.

Although it’s more expensive than the pure-petrol Avenger and just beaten by the related Fiat 600 Hybrid, it matches the Puma Hybrid and beats the Peugeot 2008 Hybrid. It’s also almost £10,000 cheaper than the Avenger EV. 

Meanwhile, the manual petrol Avenger, which we've yet to test, officially averages 50.4mpg and has an even lower list price of £23,600. 

The range-topping Summit version of the front-driven e-Hybrid, which we tested, costs £29,200 and offers 18in wheels, an electrochromatic rear-view mirror, keyless entry, a 180deg reversing camera, automatic headlights, semi-autonomous driving features and a powered tailgate. 

The top-rung 4xe car, meanwhile, starts at £30,999, and caps out at £35,000 with the special The North Face edition. 

VERDICT

Jeep Avenger 4xe 2025 Review rear static 19

So should you choose the Avenger e-Hybrid over the Avenger Electric?

The petrol car is impressively efficient and just as easy to use around town – all while being £10,000 cheaper and never needing to spend time at a charger. It's arguably the most well-rounded version of the Avenger we’ve tested so far.

The 4xe, meanwhile, takes what's great about this little Jeep and adds a hit of genuine off-road ability that massively boosts its use case outside of the city - sacrificing just a little in the way of affordability and refinement. But ultimately, with the likes of the Suzuki Jimny and Fiat Panda 4x4 no longer available in the UK, the affordable compact off-roader is an endangered breed, so the 4xe is an especially welcome addition to the market.

