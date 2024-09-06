Peugeot e-3008 review

7

Mid-sized SUV introduces a platform that’s destined for millions of Stellantis EVs

Like its Stellantis sibling brands, Peugeot has until recently had to accept the limitations of available platform technology when launching electric models.

Its parent organisation’s e-CMP architecture has been scaled up as far as smaller crossovers and VW Golf-sized hatchbacks and estates, having started out beneath the e-208 supermini in 2019. But while rivals dived enthusiastically into niches for bigger electric cars, Peugeot has had to bide its time and wait for a more suitable launchpad.

With the Peugeot e-3008 tested here, the French brand’s moment has finally arrived. Based on a brand-new platform called STLA Medium, the e-3008 will be the first of many new cars from Stellantis’s brands aimed at buyers of more upscale electric family cars.

This is the slightly smaller, swoopier, five-door SUV-coupé sibling to the forthcoming e-5008 seven-seater and has its sights set on everything from the Renault Scenic E-Tech and Hyundai Ioniq 5 to the BMW iX2 and Volvo EC40.

The e-3008 clearly represents another significant stretch upmarket for Peugeot in terms of digital technology, luxury cabin ambience and visual appeal. It also brings the potential for greater range, better performance and faster rapid charging than any of the firm’s smaller EVs, 

So far the 3008 has been riding a wave of success with 130,000 units sold across the continent, with the e-3008 making up almost 25% of the share. For those potential buyers who were feeling left out because they need four-wheel drive and more than 300bhp, Peugeot has added a more powerful, all-wheel drive version. 

Taking the 3008 and e-3008 ranges as a whole, the car covers a reasonable amount of market territory, offering regular hybrid, plug-in hybrid and fully electric models. Only when the upper- level e-3008 Long Range joins the line-up in 2025 will we know the car’s upper limit on price.

Buyers can choose between lower-rung Allure and upper-level GT models throughout the range. GT trim typically adds 20in wheels, adaptive cruise control, LED headlights and a powered tailgate.

The Dual Motor variant will arrive in Launch Edition trim in the summer but pricing for the warmed-up e-3008 is yet to be confirmed.

DESIGN & STYLING

7
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 02 panning

‘BEV by design’ is the catchphrase being used to describe the platform on which the e-3008 is built. As well as being adopted by the bigger e-5008, STLA Medium is also likely to serve under the forthcoming e-408 and e-508. So for Peugeot, it’s really all about size.

It accommodates bigger battery packs and more powerful motors and can be stretched over longer wheelbases than the e-CMP platform ever could – and it supports bigger, heavier cars.

The e-3008, ironically, is fairly small – relative to future platform cousins and the cars in its class. At only a little over 4.5m in length, it sits between a Scenic E-Tech and Ioniq 5 for the space it takes up at the kerb, but it rises to a height just shy of 1.9m, unlike many EV rivals, which have lower silhouettes. It has a raked, sloping rear similar to the Polestar 2’s and plenty of coupé-aping angles and attitude about its styling, but they’re mated to a waistline and access height more typical of an SUV than a crossover.

The e-3008 offers a nickel-manganese-cobalt battery of 73kWh of usable capacity and one motor, producing 211bhp and 254lb ft for the front wheels. This will be the de facto standard-range version (worth up to 327 miles of WLTP combined range).

Moving up the range, there’s the 325 Dual Motor variant (order books open this summer) which gets an all-wheel drive powertrain that makes 321bhp and can travel up to 303 miles on a charge. The Long Range single-motor model with a 227bhp front-mounted electric motor can travel up to 435 miles on a charge thanks to its larger 97kWh battery.  

The twin-motor is almost 100kg heavier than the single-motor, tipping the scales at 2262kg. It's also more than 150kg heavier than the 84kWh all-wheel drive Hyundai Ioniq 5. 

Suspension is via coil springs and conventional passive dampers and is all independent (struts up front, multi-link at the rear). However, the combustion-engined 3008 Hybrid 136, which uses the same platform as the e-3008 and a 1.2-litre 48V hybrid powertrain, gets torsion-beam rear suspension instead.

INTERIOR

8
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 10 dash

While rivals have maximised the packaging advantages yielded by their underpinnings through long wheelbases and flat cabin floors, creating an impression of space that’s becoming particular to EVs, the e-3008 is a little different.

It’s aiming for more of a high-waisted, materially lavish, cocooning ambience than an open, spacious and airy one. It has quite a high-rising front bulkhead, which is necessary to make space for the car’s control and display concept (to which we will come) and which naturally flows into quite a high-set lower window line. 

Peugeot's i-Cockpit is very much a case of 'try before you buy'. I couldn't live with the set-up in a 2008, but in this 3008 I found it absolutely fine
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Between the front-row occupants is a high-rising, two-tier centre console that envelops the driver, carrying physical drive mode and heater controls on its upper surface and making plenty of storage space available at the lower one. It flows seamlessly into a fixed armrest console between the front seats. 

In the three-seat back row, there’s a small bubble in the floorpan ahead of the centre seat and space to accommodate smaller adults and teenagers fairly comfortably but certainly not enough to stand out for passenger practicality in a 
class where spacious five-seat cars are easy to find. 

Boot space, according to our tape measure, is broadly similar below the window line to what you will find in the Scenic E-Tech, although a way behind the Model Y or Ioniq 5 
and eaten into above the window line by the raked rear hatch. 

Up front, the revision that this car represents to Peugeot’s well-established i-Cockpit control layout is significant. The e-3008’s steering wheel remains small and naturally sits quite low in your lap, but the instruments have been moved up behind it, integrated on a wide, 21in curved display panel that spans the top of the centre console as well as the instrumentation zone. 

This is free-standing and backlit quite attractively, so that it appears to float in front of the fascia. Perhaps most importantly, it sits sufficiently high on the dash so as to prevent the wheel from obscuring the digital instrumentation (which itself is a little too graphic and over-stylised for some testers’ preference in some modes but clearer and simpler in others). 

So configured, there’s certainly less to take objection to about Peugeot’s particular ergonomic philosophy on primary control and instrumentation layout than there has been for the past few years. The standard of the e-3008’s front seats for comfort is impressive. They have cushion inclination angle adjustment and plenty of wider support and configurability. 

Moreover, the cabin’s wider material ambience and general perceived quality are likewise impressive. Our lower-trim Allure test car had attractive textile dash trim and a sense of apparent tactile quality running through the secondary controls and wider trim materials. This does feel like a step up in Peugeot’s commitment to force itself in among the premium German and Swedish brands for premium appeal – and it’s convincing.

Multimedia system

Peugeot’s 21in curved panoramic display effectively takes the place of what might well have been separate infotainment, instrumentation and head-up display screens. It’s an impressively slick-looking piece of technology that’s attractively integrated.

It’s also capable of putting most of the information you want just where you want it thanks to the ‘tiled’ arrangement of the central part of the display, although it’s occasionally guilty of over-stylising the graphical execution.

There’s no physical controller for the main infotainment part of the screen, which we miss somewhat. However, the secondary i-Toggle quick-access screen below provides a big boost to usability.

The car gets 15W wireless smartphone charging as standard, although at that power level, you’re better off plugging in your device if it’s also maintaining a mirroring connection. Our test car didn’t have Peugeot’s premium audio system, by Focal, but its standard system was respectable enough.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

7
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 02 panning

The e-3008’s new platform and a motor toting just over 200bhp lead you to expect a more assertive showing from it here than other Stellantis EVs have demonstrated.

In reality, though, if you compare this car with the Fiat 600e or Jeep Avenger Electric, you will find that – in smaller-batteried, lower-powered form, at least – the e-3008 has no particular advantage on power-to-weight ratio over its smaller, e-CMP-based relations. Its 100bhp per tonne leaves it about 20% behind some class rivals and further still behind others even in single-motor form.

It can be a bit hard to drive the e-3008 smoothly until you get used to using the regenerative braking paddles
Mark Tisshaw
Editor

But perhaps that’s acceptable, provided the car’s positioning isn’t courting drivers of sportier tastes – and, by and large, it’s clear that the e-3008 doesn’t. In dry conditions, it needed 8.5sec to hit 60mph from rest, according to our timing gear, and 8.9sec to hit 62mph, so it proved almost exactly as adequately fast and only distantly interested in gathering momentum as Peugeot claims that it is.


The dual-motor, all-wheel drive e-3008 makes 321bhp and 331lb ft thanks to the addition of a 110bhp electric motor mounted to the rear axle, and cuts the 0-62mph down to a fairly impressive but by no means class leading 6.0sec.

That trumps the Skoda Enyaq Coupe 85X all-wheel drive, (6.7sec) but is some way off that of the dual-motor Tesla Model Y, which can sprint from 0-62mph in just 4.6sec. Indeed, the addition of the 110bhp motor on the rear axle doesn’t seem to have dramatically increased performance.

In Normal mode the twin-motor e-3008 is pleasant to punt around in, but jump on the throttle and there’s a brief delay before the power kicks in. Switching to Sport mode (which splits the power 60:40 front to rear and ups torque to 375lb ft) enlivens things somewhat, and while it's brisk for a car with a 2.2 tonne kerb weight, there’s little character or excitement from the drivetrain. 

Peugeot has also added a 4WD mode, which splits power 50:50 between the front and rear axle for improved traction. It’s fairly sprightly, but there’s plenty of heave under load, and in some instances, the front wheels will scrabble for traction in a bid to find grip.

Dial things back and it’s easy to make smooth linear progress in both versions of e-3008, thanks to a progressive delivery of torque and a fairly simple operating regime.

Although Peugeot hasn’t done so with its other EVs, it has provided paddle-operated control of regenerative braking here and a ‘B’ driving mode for something close to one-pedal driving. This means you can make the car coast and conserve its kinetic energy in give-and-take driving or regenerate quite strongly on a trailing throttle, according to your own preference on reproducing running efficiency. 

Our single-motor test car had Peugeot’s optional Advanced Grip Control system fitted, which brings with it Michelin CrossClimate all-season tyres as standard in substitution of the car’s otherwise default Michelin e-Primacy rubber.

On dry asphalt, they exhibited no problems with traction during straight-line acceleration tests, however, and only the occasional snatch of wheelspin when exiting corners during limit handling testing. They also granted very respectable dry-weather stopping distances.

RIDE & HANDLING

6
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 03 rear cornering

The character of the e-3008’s chassis matches that of its powertrain pretty well, which is to say that even though it gestures towards dynamism and manoeuvrability with that tiddly steering wheel, it isn’t a particularly agile, composed or absorbing car to drive.

Be it in single- or twin-motor form, the e-3008 has a tendency at times to make its high profile and kerb weight apparent with its body movements at speed. 

Around town and when parking, there’s certainly some wieldiness about the car, thanks in part to what is quite a tight turning circle by front-wheel-drive standards (10.6m) and a sensibly sized wheelbase. It nips around junctions and roundabouts with the appetite of something fairly compact and is easy to park – and it always commands enough grip and traction to feel fairly nippy.

The AWD e-3008 does have the same moochability as the single-motor variant, and is generally pleasant to drive in urban settings. 

Both carry speed well enough up to and around the national speed limit and is always assured and stable in its handling of quicker bends.

However, both will roll when pressed to corner quickly and will lean on its outside front tyre hard enough to cause squeals of protest from it – and ultimately refusal of service. Evidently, even a brand-new platform can’t conjure the kind of handling balance here from a front-wheel-drive chassis that, say, a rear-driven, single-motor 2 or Kia EV6 enjoys – although there’s a certain fluency about the Peugeot’s dynamic execution that bears comparison, at times, with the segment’s more dynamically sophisticated acts.

The small steering wheel and its impact on the way the car drives divided our testers. Some appreciated the easiness it brings to steering the car around an urban environment, but others regretted its slightly synthetic, over-assisted, anaesthetised feel at higher speeds. Ultimately, it lacks communication – even in the sportier AWD car there's little feel and it's too keen to self centre. 

Comfort & Isolation

You would expect the e-3008 to score highly in the ride department – and overall, it does. Even on all-season tyres (which would have adversely affected its rolling refinement), the single-motor recorded a quieter 50mph cruise than several key rivals (Model Y, Ioniq 5, single-motor 2). It has impressively comfortable and adjustable front seats and that pleasingly enveloping ambience to boot. 

On standard 19in alloy wheels, it rides rougher surfaces with creditable isolation and more than a hint of suppleness, only coming up short for cushioned feel over the sharpest edges. The car’s tendency to roll slightly when cornering doesn’t translate into particularly unchecked vertical heaving or persistent pitch over rising and falling surfaces so, by and large, there’s compliance here without any pervading sense of softness. 

If you come to it expecting a certain Gallic suaveness, refinement and gentility, then, you’re unlikely to be disappointed. In addition to its strong comfort levels, it delivers unproblematic visibility to all aspects and doesn’t intrude too much upon the driving experience with its various driver aids (see ‘Assisted driving notes’, above). 

The Dual Motor, meanwhile, is equally comfortable, albeit with a bit of fuss and fidget that’s more detectable at higher speeds. Much like the standard car, it comes undone over larger potholes and sharper edges, but overall it's pliant and inoffensive. 

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

7
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 01 front cornering

On the face of it, the e-3008 doesn’t look like a car ready to engage with cheaper examples of the Scenic E-Tech, Ioniq 5, Skoda Enyaq or Kia Niro EV. But when you investigate its equipment levels and personal finance terms, it’s a little more competitive.

Peugeot’s introductory finance offer can secure you an Allure-spec car for little more than £400 a month, and even this lower-rung model comes with widescreen infotainment tech, a networked sat- nav system and an 11kW three-phase on-board charger.

Given how many of the e-3008’s standout features are within the GT trim, it’s worth stretching to it if you can
Mark Tisshaw
Editor

Pricing for the dual-motor is yet to be confirmed, but Peugeot has suggested that it could start from anywhere between £54,000 and £57,000. That would make it dearer than both the range-topping Tesla Model Y (£51,990) and the Skoda Enyaq Coupe VRs (£53,560), both of which can go further on a charge and are quicker on paper, too.

Peugeot’s claim of transformed rapid-charging performance relative to its other EVs didn’t materialise brilliantly during our testing. While the e-3008 started charging quickly, drawing more than 150kW over the first third of its battery condition, it slowed markedly afterwards and finished with a lower weighted average charging result than several key rivals. 

Our testing suggests the 73kWh e-3008 should return a real-world UK motorway range of around 241 miles, which is a mid-table result – although with the longer-range model still to come, Peugeot might settle for that.

The Dual Motor has a WLTP range of 303 miles, around 20 less than the standard car. Peugeot quotes an efficiency figure of 3.6mi/kWh, but we typically saw around 3.1mi/kWh on a long journey around southern Germany.

VERDICT

7
Peugeot E 3008 review 2024 24 action

All-new model platforms come at enormous cost to manufacturing groups like the one behind the Peugeot brand, and they don’t come often. Much was promised of the potential of the one beneath the e-3008 – ‘BEV by design’, remember –to take this car to new heights in terms of performance, range, efficiency and more.

But STLA Medium hasn’t fully delivered here. In entry-level, standard-range form, the e-3008 stands out quite well for rolling comfort, refinement, convenience, on-board tech and material cabin appeal. But it’s only broadly class-competitive for range, efficiency, rapid charging capability and value for money, while its standards for passenger practicality, outright performance and driver appeal are more questionable still.

As for the Dual Motor, it lacks the pace and polish of rivals from Tesla and Skoda. In twin-motor form, both have a longer range than the Peugeot and are quicker to 60mph, too. And if it is priced above these rivals, it will only make them, and the sinlge-motor variant, easier to recommend. 

It would be naive to expect the e-3008 to be outstanding at everything – and, with its alternative premium-brand style, on-board tech, comfort and understated luxury appeal, the it scores in the areas where Peugeot really intended to.

But we had hoped for greater dynamic flair from it, as well as a more powerful statement of prowess from a global industry power that ought to be pushing technological boundaries harder.

Sam Phillips

Sam Phillips
Title: Staff Writer

Sam joined the Autocar team in summer 2024 and has been a contributor since 2021. He is tasked with writing used reviews and first drives as well as updating top 10s and evergreen content on the Autocar website. 

He previously led sister-title Move Electric, which covers the entire spectrum of electric vehicles, from cars to boats – and even trucks. He is an expert in new car news, used cars, electric cars, microbility, classic cars and motorsport. 

Sam graduated from Nottingham Trent University in 2021 with a BA in Journalism. In his final year he produced an in-depth feature on the automotive industry’s transition to electric cars and interviewed a number of leading experts to assess our readiness for the impending ban on the sale of petrol and diesel cars.

Matt Saunders

Matt Saunders Autocar
Title: Road test editor

As Autocar’s chief car tester and reviewer, it’s Matt’s job to ensure the quality, objectivity, relevance and rigour of the entirety of Autocar’s reviews output, as well contributing a great many detailed road tests, group tests and drive reviews himself.

Matt has been an Autocar staffer since the autumn of 2003, and has been lucky enough to work alongside some of the magazine’s best-known writers and contributors over that time. He served as staff writer, features editor, assistant editor and digital editor, before joining the road test desk in 2011.

Since then he’s driven, measured, lap-timed, figured, and reported on cars as varied as the Bugatti Veyron, Rolls-Royce PhantomTesla RoadsterAriel Hipercar, Tata Nano, McLaren SennaRenault Twizy and Toyota Mirai. Among his wider personal highlights of the job have been covering Sebastien Loeb’s record-breaking run at Pikes Peak in 2013; doing 190mph on derestricted German autobahn in a Brabus Rocket; and driving McLaren’s legendary ‘XP5’ F1 prototype. His own car is a trusty Mazda CX-5.

