Dacia Bigster is brand's largest, most expensive model to date
Dacia Bigster is brand's largest, most expensive model to date

Family-sized 4x4 will land in the UK next year in full-hybrid and mild-hybrid guises

Sam Phillips
News
3 mins read
9 October 2024

The Bigster is Dacia’s largest model yet and kick-starts the Romanian brand’s ambitious plans to expand into the ultra-competitive C-segment market.

Claimed by Dacia to make the “C-SUV more affordable”, the long-awaited Bigster will sit above the technically-related Duster crossover and is set to arrive next year at a sub-£30,000 price that will undercut key rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and Ford Kuga.

Positioned as a cut-price alternative to the Land Rover Defender, the Bigster comes with four-wheel drive, “genuine off-road capabilities” and a rugged exterior design that remains largely faithful to the concept first shown in 2021.

Protruding wheel arches, sharp-looking LED headlights and large, 19in alloy wheels endow the Bigster with a brawny appearance that’s similar in vein to the recently overhauled Duster.

The Bigster sits on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi CMF-B platform, which is shared with the Duster, Sandero, Jogger and Clio. As a result, it is being launched with a mix of electrified powertrains.

The flagship model is the Hybrid 155, which pairs a 107bhp four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors (a 50bhp motor and a high-voltage starter-generator) and a 1.4kWh battery. The Bigster is the first Renault Group car to be fitted with this set-up.

Outputting 153bhp via a six-speed automatic gearbox, it is the most powerful Dacia model to date. The firm also claims it can be driven in pure-EV mode 80% of the time.

Customers can also opt for the TCe 140, which combines a 138bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. At the foot of the range is the TCe 130, which is also used by the smaller Duster but features four-wheel drive. Both are available with a six-speed manual gearbox only.

Inside, the Bigster majors on “space, ergonomics and comfort”, according to Dacia. New features – such as thicker glass, improved acoustic padding, adjustable seats and dual-zone climate control – have been added to “meet the expectations of customers” looking for a C-segment SUV.

The high-mounted dash is dominated by a 10.1in central touchscreen, which gets smartphone mirroring as standard.

A huge 667 litres of seats-up boot space puts it on a par with the similarly sized Kodiaq and 5008.

Commenting on the launch of the Bigster, Dacia design boss David Duran said: "For the C-segment, you need a car that stands out, so its good to be a bit different by coming with a tough-looking car that is spacious, but also that has functionality to appeal to buyers. And it goes well with our affordable positioning, too. "

"A rugged design makes sense for us becuase we want our cars to be used as a tool. I have an old Land Rover Series II and for me this is the perfect example of a rugged, reliable tool that you can use everywhere. This is the type of design that I love and I try to apply to our cars becuase we want people to feel proud in our cars, and you don't always need to have a super expensive car to look good," he added.

The Bigster will arrive in the UK priced from around £29,000 and top out at close to £35,000, making it Dacia’s most expensive model to date.

Comments
2
ianp55 9 October 2024

It's certainly lived up to the expectations from the 2021 concept car this could fill the space the market that's filled by the Suzuki Vitara which is soon to be discontinued

Andrew1 9 October 2024

This looks smart and I am sure will sell well.

