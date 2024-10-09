The Bigster is Dacia’s largest model yet and kick-starts the Romanian brand’s ambitious plans to expand into the ultra-competitive C-segment market.
Claimed by Dacia to make the “C-SUV more affordable”, the long-awaited Bigster will sit above the technically-related Duster crossover and is set to arrive next year at a sub-£30,000 price that will undercut key rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Peugeot 5008 and Ford Kuga.
Positioned as a cut-price alternative to the Land Rover Defender, the Bigster comes with four-wheel drive, “genuine off-road capabilities” and a rugged exterior design that remains largely faithful to the concept first shown in 2021.
Protruding wheel arches, sharp-looking LED headlights and large, 19in alloy wheels endow the Bigster with a brawny appearance that’s similar in vein to the recently overhauled Duster.
The Bigster sits on the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi CMF-B platform, which is shared with the Duster, Sandero, Jogger and Clio. As a result, it is being launched with a mix of electrified powertrains.
The flagship model is the Hybrid 155, which pairs a 107bhp four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors (a 50bhp motor and a high-voltage starter-generator) and a 1.4kWh battery. The Bigster is the first Renault Group car to be fitted with this set-up.
Outputting 153bhp via a six-speed automatic gearbox, it is the most powerful Dacia model to date. The firm also claims it can be driven in pure-EV mode 80% of the time.
Customers can also opt for the TCe 140, which combines a 138bhp 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system. At the foot of the range is the TCe 130, which is also used by the smaller Duster but features four-wheel drive. Both are available with a six-speed manual gearbox only.
Inside, the Bigster majors on “space, ergonomics and comfort”, according to Dacia. New features – such as thicker glass, improved acoustic padding, adjustable seats and dual-zone climate control – have been added to “meet the expectations of customers” looking for a C-segment SUV.
It's certainly lived up to the expectations from the 2021 concept car this could fill the space the market that's filled by the Suzuki Vitara which is soon to be discontinued
This looks smart and I am sure will sell well.