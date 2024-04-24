BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New Mini Aceman is electric Renault Clio rival
UP NEXT
Lamborghini Urus hybrid revealed as UK's most powerful ICE SUV

New Mini Aceman is electric Renault Clio rival

New model sits between Cooper and Countryman with passenger space given priority; hot JCW on the way
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
24 April 2024

The all-new Mini line-up has been completed with the reveal of the Aceman, a raised, Renault Clio-sized hatchback positioned between the Cooper and Countryman.

The front-wheel-drive Aceman, a star of this week’s Beijing motor show, will be sold solely with an electric drivetrain and will be built alongside the electric version of the new Cooper in China.

From 2026, production will also take place in Oxford after a £600 million investment to upgrade the factory, safeguarding around 4000 jobs.

Related articles

Mini boss Stefanie Wurst has previously talked up the Aceman’s potential to be the brand’s best-selling model. The Aceman is built on an extended version of the architecture that underpins the electric Cooper.

It is 4.07m long, 1.75m wide and 1.5m tall, which makes it around 20cm longer than a Cooper and of a similar footprint to a Clio.

However, the Aceman sits slightly taller than a typical supermini with more of a crossover body that, Mini says, frees up more interior space.

Mini Aceman at Beijing motor show – rear quarter

Two versions of the Aceman will be available from launch. The entry-level Aceman E has a 181bhp, 214lb ft front-mounted motor that propels the car from 0-62mph in 7.9sec and onto a top speed of 99mph.

It uses a 42.5kWh battery that’s good for a 193-mile range and the peak charging speed is 75kW. The more powerful Aceman SE uses a 215bhp, 243lb ft motor and has a 0-62mph time of 7.1sec and a 106mph top speed. It also gets a 54.2kWh battery with a 252-mile range and a faster maximum charging speed of 95kW.

A JCW Aceman is also planned. It will use the SE’s powertrain but get a more aggressive chassis set-up. The styling cues are recognisable from the Minis that the Aceman sits between in the range, with the curves of the Cooper at the front and the chunkier look of the Countryman, with the square wheel arches.

The design of its interior also mirrors that of the other new Minis and includes a large central OLED display for the infotainment.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

gwm ora 03 review 2024 01 cornering front
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
porsche macan 4 electric review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
Vauxhall Corsa cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
8
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
audi s3 saloon review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi S3
7
Audi S3
audi a3 sportback review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi A3 Sportback
8
Audi A3 Sportback

View all car reviews

Back to top

Mini Aceman at Beijing motor show – interior

The interior seats five and the boot capacity is 300 litres, which is almost 100 litres down on the Clio because Mini has prioritised passenger space. With the 60/40-split rear seats folded, the capacity increases to 1005 litres, which is a match for the Clio.

The Aceman will later be joined in the Mini line-up by a five-door version of the Cooper and a new Cabriolet model to complete the firm’s new range. The E is priced from £31,800 and the SE from £36,300. Three trim levels are offered: Classic, Exclusive and Sport. UK deliveries start in autumn.

Advertisement

Mark Tisshaw

mark-tisshaw-autocar
Title: Editor

Mark is a journalist with more than a decade of top-level experience in the automotive industry. He first joined Autocar in 2009, having previously worked in local newspapers. He has held several roles at Autocar, including news editor, deputy editor, digital editor and his current position of editor, one he has held since 2017.

From this position he oversees all of Autocar’s content across the print magazine, autocar.co.uk website, social media, video, and podcast channels, as well as our recent launch, Autocar Business. Mark regularly interviews the very top global executives in the automotive industry, telling their stories and holding them to account, meeting them at shows and events around the world.

Mark is a Car of the Year juror, a prestigious annual award that Autocar is one of the main sponsors of. He has made media appearances on the likes of the BBC, and contributed to titles including What Car?Move Electric and Pistonheads, and has written a column for The Sun.

used Mini cars for sale

Mini Countryman 1.6 Cooper Euro 5 (s/s) 5dr
2012
£6,390
54,316miles
Petrol
Manual
5
Mini CLUBMAN 1.5 Cooper Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2016
£9,990
59,500miles
Petrol
Manual
6
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper D Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2015
£5,495
103,021miles
Diesel
Manual
5
Mini CONVERTIBLE 1.5 Cooper Sport Euro 6 (s/s) 2dr
2021
£13,990
60,000miles
Petrol
Manual
2
Mini Hatch 1.5 Cooper D Auto Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2016
£12,795
24,000miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
Mini HATCH COOPER 1.6 Cooper Graphite Steptronic Euro 4 3dr
2009
£5,200
67,249miles
Petrol
Automatic
3
Mini Paceman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 Euro 5 (s/s) 3dr
2015
£8,942
52,700miles
Diesel
Manual
3
Mini CLUBMAN 2.0 Cooper D Euro 6 (s/s) 6dr
2017
£10,400
61,449miles
Diesel
Manual
6
Mini Countryman 1.5 10kWh Cooper SE Sport Auto ALL4 Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£20,950
40,673miles
Petrol Plug-in Hybrid
Automatic
5
Next
Prev
View all 10163 cars
Powered By

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
catnip 24 April 2024

I'm sure that this will be a big seller for MINI, though I think they've styled it too much like the Countryman, and it has too much unpainted black plastic on it for me. The Electric hatch has done away with that altogether and its a much sleeker look.

Latest Reviews

gwm ora 03 review 2024 01 cornering front
GWM Ora 03
6
GWM Ora 03
porsche macan 4 electric review 2024 01 front tracking
Porsche Macan Electric
8
Porsche Macan Electric
Vauxhall Corsa cornering
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
8
Used Vauxhall Corsa 2014-2019 review
audi s3 saloon review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi S3
7
Audi S3
audi a3 sportback review 2024 01 front tracking
Audi A3 Sportback
8
Audi A3 Sportback

View all car reviews