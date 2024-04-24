New Mini Aceman is electric Renault Clio rival

The all-new Mini line-up has been completed with the reveal of the Aceman, a raised, Renault Clio-sized hatchback positioned between the Cooper and Countryman.

The front-wheel-drive Aceman, a star of this week’s Beijing motor show, will be sold solely with an electric drivetrain and will be built alongside the electric version of the new Cooper in China.

From 2026, production will also take place in Oxford after a £600 million investment to upgrade the factory, safeguarding around 4000 jobs.

Mini boss Stefanie Wurst has previously talked up the Aceman’s potential to be the brand’s best-selling model. The Aceman is built on an extended version of the architecture that underpins the electric Cooper.

It is 4.07m long, 1.75m wide and 1.5m tall, which makes it around 20cm longer than a Cooper and of a similar footprint to a Clio.

However, the Aceman sits slightly taller than a typical supermini with more of a crossover body that, Mini says, frees up more interior space.

Two versions of the Aceman will be available from launch. The entry-level Aceman E has a 181bhp, 214lb ft front-mounted motor that propels the car from 0-62mph in 7.9sec and onto a top speed of 99mph.

It uses a 42.5kWh battery that’s good for a 193-mile range and the peak charging speed is 75kW. The more powerful Aceman SE uses a 215bhp, 243lb ft motor and has a 0-62mph time of 7.1sec and a 106mph top speed. It also gets a 54.2kWh battery with a 252-mile range and a faster maximum charging speed of 95kW.

A JCW Aceman is also planned. It will use the SE’s powertrain but get a more aggressive chassis set-up. The styling cues are recognisable from the Minis that the Aceman sits between in the range, with the curves of the Cooper at the front and the chunkier look of the Countryman, with the square wheel arches.

The design of its interior also mirrors that of the other new Minis and includes a large central OLED display for the infotainment.