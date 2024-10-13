The Audi Q6 E-tron has gained a Sportback variant with a more rakish rear end that increases the car’s maximum driving range.

The sloping roofline of the new Q6 E-tron Sportback is said to be inspired by that of the Mk1 Audi TT, with an aggressive-looking rake flowing into a small spoiler.

This improves the SUV’s drag coefficient from 0.28 to 0.26, which boosts the range of the longest-legged Performance model by 15 miles to 408 miles between charges.

The more acute slope does, however, reduce the Sportback’s boot capacity to 511 litres from the 526 litres available in the existing Q6 E-tron model.

A choice of four powertrains and two batteries will be offered on the Q6 Sportback SUV.

The entry-level model gets a 75.8kWh (usable capacity) pack and a single motor that can send up to 248bhp through the rear wheels. The combo yields a range of 339 miles and a 0-62mph time of 7.0sec and the battery can be recharged at up to 225kW.

The Q6 Sportback Performance gets a larger, 94.9kWh (usable) battery and a more powerful, 302bhp motor. As a result, its range is boosted to 408 miles and its 0-62mph time drops to 6.6sec. The pack can be recharged at 260kW.

A four-wheel-drive Quattro version is available with the same battery and an additional front motor, increasing the car’s total power output to 382bhp. That allows it to dispatch 0-62mph in 5.9sec.

The line-up is topped by the SQ6 Sportback, which sends a combined 482bhp to all four wheels. This performance SUV flagship is capable of hitting 62mph in 4.3sec, although its range is reduced to 377 miles.

The two four-wheel-drive Audi Q6 Sportbacks can be recharged at 270kW. Inside, the car mirrors the Q6 SUV, with an 11.9in digital instrument display and a 14.5in infotainment touchscreen. A 10.9in passenger screen can be fitted as an optional extra.