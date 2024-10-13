BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Audi Q6 gains Sportback version with 408 miles of range
UP NEXT
Revisiting Britain's best car museums - and the Vauxhall Corsa

Audi Q6 gains Sportback version with 408 miles of range

New coupé-SUV is more aerodynamic – and £2500 more expensive – than the regular Q6

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
13 October 2024

The Audi Q6 E-tron has gained a Sportback variant with a more rakish rear end that increases the car’s maximum driving range.

The sloping roofline of the new Q6 E-tron Sportback is said to be inspired by that of the Mk1 Audi TT, with an aggressive-looking rake flowing into a small spoiler.

This improves the SUV’s drag coefficient from 0.28 to 0.26, which boosts the range of the longest-legged Performance model by 15 miles to 408 miles between charges.

Related articles

The more acute slope does, however, reduce the Sportback’s boot capacity to 511 litres from the 526 litres available in the existing Q6 E-tron model.

A choice of four powertrains and two batteries will be offered on the Q6 Sportback SUV.

The entry-level model gets a 75.8kWh (usable capacity) pack and a single motor that can send up to 248bhp through the rear wheels. The combo yields a range of 339 miles and a 0-62mph time of 7.0sec and the battery can be recharged at up to 225kW.

The Q6 Sportback Performance gets a larger, 94.9kWh (usable) battery and a more powerful, 302bhp motor. As a result, its range is boosted to 408 miles and its 0-62mph time drops to 6.6sec. The pack can be recharged at 260kW.

A four-wheel-drive Quattro version is available with the same battery and an additional front motor, increasing the car’s total power output to 382bhp. That allows it to dispatch 0-62mph in 5.9sec.

The line-up is topped by the SQ6 Sportback, which sends a combined 482bhp to all four wheels. This performance SUV flagship is capable of hitting 62mph in 4.3sec, although its range is reduced to 377 miles.

The two four-wheel-drive Audi Q6 Sportbacks can be recharged at 270kW. Inside, the car mirrors the Q6 SUV, with an 11.9in digital instrument display and a 14.5in infotainment touchscreen. A 10.9in passenger screen can be fitted as an optional extra.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
audi q6 e tron review

Audi Q6 E-tron

New electric equivalent of the Q5 makes the most of its transformative luxury EV platform

Read our review
Back to top

UK deliveries will begin in April, with prices starting from £62,475 – £2500 more than the equivalent version of the regular Q6. The range-topping SQ6 Sportback costs £95,450.

Advertisement

Charlie Martin

Charlie Martin Autocar
Title: Editorial assistant, Autocar

As part of Autocar’s news desk, Charlie plays a key role in the title’s coverage of new car launches and industry events. He’s also a regular contributor to its social media channels, providing videos for Instagram, Tiktok, Facebook and Twitter.

Charlie joined Autocar in July 2022 after a nine-month stint as an apprentice with sister publication What Car?, during which he acquired his gold-standard NCTJ diploma with the Press Association.

Charlie is the proud owner of a Fiat Panda 100HP, which he swears to be the best car in the world. Until it breaks.

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
tuga 14 October 2024
Can't wait to see 2 or 3 of these over the next 10 years.

Latest Reviews

Nio EL8 review front
Nio EL8
Nio EL8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake front three quarter
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
8
Jaguar XF Sportbrake
Ford Ranger
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
8
Used Ford Ranger 2011-2022 review
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Electric 2024 review lead driving
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
Vauxhall Grandland Electric
01 Vauxhall Opel Grandland Hybrid 2024 review lead front
Vauxhall Grandland
Vauxhall Grandland

View all car reviews