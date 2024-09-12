The Paris motor show returns on 14 October after a two-year hiatus, and it’s shaping up to have been worth the wait.

The show floor will be dominated by the Renault Group, which is revealing no fewer than six new cars. They will range from the next evolution of Alpine’s hydrogen-combustion supercar to Dacia’s Ford Kuga killer and the reborn Renault 4.

Stellantis will be out in greater force than in 2022, with Citroën set to unveil the facelifted C4 and an update to the Ami.

The likes of Alfa Romeo, Kia and Mini will also be in Paris, although they’ve yet to announce the extent of their presence.

As with the 2022 Paris show, Chinese brands including BYD, GAC and Xpeng will be out in full force too.

Welcome to our guide to this year’s Paris show, covering everything new to keep an eye out for:

Alpine A390 Beta

The Alpine A390 Beta concept will provide a tantalising first look at the French brand’s upcoming Porsche Macan Electric rival, an electric SUV with a rakish, coupé-like silhouette. As with the previous A290 Beta and Alpine A290, it’s set to very closely resemble the road-going car, due next year, but could feature a twist such as a novel interior layout or futuristic on-board technologies.

Alpine to unveil electric Porsche Macan rival on 11 October

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6

Alpine’s testbed for hydrogen combustion engines will undergo its next evolution at this year’s Paris show. It was first unveiled at the 2022 show and hit the track for the first time earlier this year using a modified Oreca four-cylinder engine, but it’s now making the switch to a bespoke V6. Alpine has prioritising improved efficiency (it reckoned the four-pot could drive 62 miles between fill-ups at racing pace), but it’s likely to boost power beyond the existing unit’s 335bhp too.

Alpine's hydrogen V6 hypercar could make production

Citroën Ami update

“We are going to extend the Ami line-up and do many changes”, Citroën CEO Thierry Koskas recently told Autocar. He wouldn’t be drawn on what those changes would be, but it’s possible that he meant new variants in the vein of the Ami Buggy or technical upgrades to boost its appeal. “We will reveal everything in the Paris motor show,” concluded Koskas.

Citroën C4 facelift