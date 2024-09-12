BACK TO ALL NEWS
Every new car and concept at the 2024 Paris motor show

Renault takes centre stage at the next edition of France's big show – here’s what to look out for
12 September 2024

The Paris motor show returns on 14 October after a two-year hiatus, and it’s shaping up to have been worth the wait.

The show floor will be dominated by the Renault Group, which is revealing no fewer than six new cars. They will range from the next evolution of Alpine’s hydrogen-combustion supercar to Dacia’s Ford Kuga killer and the reborn Renault 4.

Stellantis will be out in greater force than in 2022, with Citroën set to unveil the facelifted C4 and an update to the Ami. 

The likes of Alfa RomeoKia and Mini will also be in Paris, although they’ve yet to announce the extent of their presence.

As with the 2022 Paris show, Chinese brands including BYD, GAC and Xpeng will be out in full force too.

Welcome to our guide to this year’s Paris show, covering everything new to keep an eye out for:

Alpine A390 Beta

Alpine A390 Beta teaser

The Alpine A390 Beta concept will provide a tantalising first look at the French brand’s upcoming Porsche Macan Electric rival, an electric SUV with a rakish, coupé-like silhouette. As with the previous A290 Beta and Alpine A290, it’s set to very closely resemble the road-going car, due next year, but could feature a twist such as a novel interior layout or futuristic on-board technologies. 

Alpine to unveil electric Porsche Macan rival on 11 October

Alpine Alpenglow Hy6

Alpine Alpenglow Hy4

Alpine’s testbed for hydrogen combustion engines will undergo its next evolution at this year’s Paris show. It was first unveiled at the 2022 show and hit the track for the first time earlier this year using a modified Oreca four-cylinder engine, but it’s now making the switch to a bespoke V6. Alpine has prioritising improved efficiency (it reckoned the four-pot could drive 62 miles between fill-ups at racing pace), but it’s likely to boost power beyond the existing unit’s 335bhp too.

Alpine's hydrogen V6 hypercar could make production

Citroën Ami update

Citroen Ami

“We are going to extend the Ami line-up and do many changes”, Citroën CEO Thierry Koskas recently told Autocar. He wouldn’t be drawn on what those changes would be, but it’s possible that he meant new variants in the vein of the Ami Buggy or technical upgrades to boost its appeal. “We will reveal everything in the Paris motor show,” concluded Koskas.

Citroën C4 facelift

Citroen C4 facelift

Asked about the future of the Citroën C4, Koskas replied: “We will update the design; you will have to come to the Paris motor show.” Images of new C4 prototypes spotted testing reveal it will get front and rear lighting signatures inspired by the Citroën Oli concept, and the interior is expected to receive an upgraded infotainment system to boot.

Dacia Bigster

Dacia Bigster

Dacia will unveil its biggest and most expensive model yet, a Ford Kuga and Nissan Qashqai rival called the Bigster. A 4.6-metre-long five-seat SUV, it’s set to undercut its key rivals on price while majoring on utility.

Dacia Bigster: First pictures of rugged sub-£40k family SUV

Mobilize Bento and Mobilize Duo

Mobilize Duo

The effective replacement for the Renault Twizy will be unveiled in production-ready form at the Paris motor show. The Mobilize-branded quadricycle will be available in two forms: Bento cargo van and Duo two-seater. Both are expected to launch in the UK next year.

Renault readying Twizy successor for UK launch

Renault 4

Renault 4

Having been shown in 4Ever concept form at the previous Paris show, the reborn Renault 4 is now ready to make its debut. The EV is expected to share much of its technical make-up with the smaller Renault 5 but sit higher and wider, in a bid to capture the ever-popular compact crossover market. 

New Renault 4 to be "Swiss army knife" of small SUVs

Renault 17 Electric Restomod x Ora Ito

Renault 17 x Ora Ito

Bemused by the Ford Capri’s metamorphosis from bold coupé to conformist SUV? This Renault 17 might just be the answer, bringing the Capri’s contemporary rival up to date with a 270bhp electric motor and a carbonfibre chassis. Penned in collaboration with French designer Ora Ito, it’s slightly wider and lower than the original 17 but retains its cabin, door, windows, glass and underbody.

Renault 17 reborn with 270bhp, RWD and carbonfibre chassis

Renault sustainable concept

Renault will unveil a new concept majoring on sustainability. The company has said little else thus far, but it’s likely that the show car will demonstrate new materials and production methods that will help it to reduce its carbon footprint. It might also be used to evolve the brand’s design language beyond that introduced with the Mégane E-Tech Electric.

