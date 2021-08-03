Munich motor show 2021: all the new cars on show

The International Mobility Show in September, held in Munich for the first time, will be the first full-scale motor show held in Europe since the pandemic took hold, so we are expecting to get our long- awaited first look at several important new models.

Mercedes-Benz looks set to dominate proceedings with no less than five high-profile debuts, but other European manufacturers will be out in force. Here's a first look at the most important models we'll see at our first in-person motor show for nearly two years.

Audi Grand Sphere concept

Exclusively previewed by Autocar last month, the Grand Sphere concept is Audi’s vision for an all- electric and highly autonomous successor to today’s A8 luxury saloon. Developed under the ‘Landjet’ codename by Audi’s Project Artemis division, the Munich-bound concept will be the first of three ‘Sphere’ concepts Audi will show in the next year as a preview of flagship models with level- four autonomous capabilities.

Audi Grand Sphere concept to preview luxury A8 successor

Dacia seven-seater

Dacia will unveil a “versatile seven-seater family car” at Munich, unrelated to the large Bigster SUV that will crown the line-up when it arrives by 2025. It is thought that the unnamed new model will serve as a replacement for the Lodgy MPV, previously not sold in the UK, and it is likely to follow the Sandero hatchback onto parent company Renault’s newer CMF-B architecture, which would pave the way for a hybrid option.