BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New 2021 Kia Sportage gets bespoke European version
UP NEXT
New Vauxhall Astra to get pure-electric variant in 2023

New 2021 Kia Sportage gets bespoke European version

Next-gen Kia SUV has been tuned and reshaped specifically to suit European tastes
James Attwood, digital editor
News
4 mins read
1 September 2021

Kia has unveiled the European edition of the new fifth-generation Sportage – and it’s the first time in 28 years that it has offered a version of the SUV specifically developed for the region. 

The Sportage is among the Korean firm’s most successful models sold globally and the new version switches to the Hyundai Motor Group’s N3 platform. 

That architecture has allowed the firm to develop two distinct versions: a long-wheelbase model launched in June, intended for the South Korean and US markets; and this short-wheelbase variant, developed specifically for Europe, where it will be offered with a choice of mild-hybrid, ‘traditional’ hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains. There won’t be an electric version, in part because the Sportage is a similar size to the forthcoming EV6, a bespoke electric crossover

The European version is 4515mm long, a significant 85mm shorter than the global model – although it is 30mm longer than the previous generation. The 2680mm wheelbase is 10mm longer than before but 75mm shorter than its global sibling’s. 

While both versions of the new Sportage share a bold new front end that features the latest version of Kia’s ‘tiger grille’, the side bodywork of the European model has been reworked extensively to take account of its shorter overall length and wheelbase. The C-pillar in particular has been significantly revised, losing the window built into the longer car. There is also a different rear bumper design, and European models in GT-Line trim will get a black contrasting roof. 

The wing mirrors have been moved from the A-pillar to the doors, which is intended to boost visibility and refine the aerodynamics. 

“The European version isn’t just a shortened body. It’s different sheet metal,” said Sportage product manager Xuan Goh. “We’ve worked really hard to make sure it works as a car in its own right.” 

The alterations go beyond its length, with Kia’s European arm implementing bespoke regional tuning for the chassis, steering and ride comfort. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Fourth-generation Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

Updated Kia Sportage aims to take its popular crossover appeal upmarket

Read our review
Back to top

Inside, the new Sportage shares a dashboard with the EV6 and is dominated by a gently curved display comprising two 12.3in digital screens. Many of the key controls are operated through a row of ‘multi-mode’ haptic buttons, which change functions depending on the task required. For example, one dial controls the volume and heating levels, depending on which mode is selected. The Sportage also retains a number of physical controls and has several storage areas. 

Its boot is around 10% bigger than the previous Sportage’s, with Kia claiming around 500 litres of storage, depending on powertrain. Because the plug-in hybrid model places batteries under the floor of the car, Kia says there will be minimal impact on boot space for that model. 

The Sportage will be offered in the UK with a range of electrified petrol and diesel powertrains. A 1.6-litre mildhybrid petrol engine will deliver 148bhp and 178bhp, and a diesel MHEV will be available with 113bhp and 134bhp. There will also be a 227bhp 1.6-litre hybrid option, and a 261bhp plug-in hybrid that features a 13.8kWh battery for 35 miles of electric-only running. 

UK deliveries of the new Sportage are scheduled to begin before the end of the year. Pricing has yet to be finalised, although an increase is expected over the outgoing model, which is priced from £21,560.

Advertisement
Back to top

Q&A with Xuan Goh, Sportage product manager

How different is the European Sportage from the global version? 

“This model really is our baby, and Kia Europe has done extensive work on it. It’s less compromised than some global cars when the platform remains exactly the same. We were given latitude to change things to meet the tastes of European customers.” 

Is it hard finding the balance of pushing the design forward without putting off existing customers? 

“It’s a difficult process, but we’ve used customer research and some intuition. We’re hoping the fresh philosophy will attract some new customers and ensure we keep our existing customers happy. We try to balance pushing the design language on while keeping it still a Kia. We’ve got a very modern, fresh design but one that still has lots of nods and winks to the previous-generation Sportage in areas such as the C-pillar.” 

Why no electric version? 

“Under the wider Kia platform strategy, we’re looking at dedicated EVs such as the EV6. We had this platform which is ideal for Sportage, but we’re confident in our capability to bring out a better EV using a dedicated platform.”

READ MORE

All-new Kia Sportage revealed with bold EV6-inspired design​

First drive: 2022 Kia EV6 prototype review​

2022 Kia Niro gets concept-inspired refresh, new interior​

Used cars for sale

 Kia Sportage 2.0 Crdi Kx-3 5dr [sat Nav]
2014
£7,990
86,400miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 Gdi Isg 2 5dr
2015
£8,995
73,331miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 Gdi 1 5dr
2014
£8,995
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2015
£9,000
60,345miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 1 5dr
2015
£9,495
35,370miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 2 5dr
2015
£9,495
58,409miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 1 5dr
2015
£9,550
38,280miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.6 Gdi Isg 2 5dr
2014
£9,980
45,611miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Sportage 1.7 Crdi Isg 3 5dr
2014
£9,999
49,019miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
6
Add a comment…
Saucerer 1 September 2021

Was there really any point in designing 2 different Sportages when the only key differences are from the B-pillar back and only a 8 cm difference in length, but the design language is the same. The front and everything forward of the B-pillar are identical on both versions, as is the interior. This looks no more 'European' than the global version.

567 1 September 2021

What an ugly looking SUV. Although the people not interested in cars will buy this just to have the 7 year warranty.

Andrew1 1 September 2021
That front end must have been designed by a neurotic on a bad day.

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

View all latest drives