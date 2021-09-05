New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is performance brand's first EV

The new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4Matic+ is the performance division’s first all-electric series-production model and will take on the Porsche Taycan Turbo S and Audi RS E-tron GT with a twin-motor set-up offering up to 751bhp.

The new luxury performance saloon will serve as the flagship model for both the EQS range and Mercedes-Benz’s line-up of bespoke electric cars. It will be followed by a range of AMG EVs, including hot versions of other EQ models built on the EVA2 platform as well as dedicated AMG models using the AMG.EA architecture.

The EQS 53 incorporates extensive technical changes from regular versions of the electric limo, including an AMG-specific electric performance motor mounted on each axle. The motors feature new windings, stronger currents and new actuation via inverters, which allows for higher rotational speeds within the unit.

These upgrades have allowed AMG to boost the power and torque of the permanently agitated synchronous motors. Standard EQS 53 models will offer 649bhp and 701lb ft, while those fitted with the Dynamic Plus package will have a Race Start mode that can increase output to 751bhp and 752lb ft. In that mode, the EQS 53 can cover 0-62mph in 3.4sec – 0.4sec quicker than the standard time. The top speed is limited to 137mph on standard models and 155mph on Dynamic Plus cars.

The twin-motor set-up enables fully variable all-wheel drive, although AMG has made the rear motor “particularly powerful” through a six-phase design and AMG-specific cooling functions to boost the motor’s efficiency.

Power is stored in a 107.8kWh lithium ion battery with a 400V architecture, which features bespoke AMG wiring to aid performance and offer a range of 326 to 360 miles, depending on spec. The battery management system has been customised for the EQS 53, enabling greater performance in Sport and Sport+ driving modes.

When driving, three levels of energy recuperation are available using switches on the steering wheel. The battery can be charged at speeds of up to 200kW on a fast charger.

As with the regular EQS, the new model’s suspension features multi-link front and rear axles, although AMG says it has redeveloped any components that have “an influence on the driving dynamics”, including the rear axle beam and both the subframe and the motor mountings.