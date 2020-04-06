Mercedes EQS: electric luxury limo to spawn AMG version

Autocar has learned that Mercedes’ AMG performance car division is set to enter the volume-production electric car ranks with an even more powerful model. According to one high-ranking Mercedes engineer, it will have reserves to equal those of the existing S63 4Matic, which is powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine.

This suggests that the range-topping AMG EQS, which is expected to be unveiled in 2022, will get well in excess of 600bhp and 663lb ft from a dual-motor set-up similar to that used by the most potent of its standard siblings.

By way of comparison, the most powerful version of the Model S today, the P100D, develops 784bhp and 841lb ft.

Nothing is official at this stage, but AMG is said to have signed off on a modular electric drivetrain strategy similar to that in place with its more conventional combustion-engined models.

The likely scenario, according to a source, is that upcoming AMG versions of the EQS, the smaller EQE saloon and the eventual electric G-Class off-roader (expected to be dubbed the EQG) will all share the same high-performance driveline, mirroring the way today’s 63-badged AMG models use a common combustion engine. It is not yet known if the more compact models, such as the EQA and EQB, will benefit similarly.

According to one official with knowledge of Mercedes’ ‘Electric First’ plans, the AMG drivetrain has been developed in part to head off the imminent challenge of Tesla’s ‘Plaid’ drivetrain. The California-based electric car maker’s tri-motor set-up is shrouded in secrecy, but it’s already rumoured to develop up to 800bhp and in excess of 1000lb ft.

Volkswagen is also known to be working on high-performance electric drivetrains. The German manufacturer recently confirmed that it is using the technical know-how gained in the development of its ID R sports car prototype as the basis of a new drivetrain for its R performance car division.

As showcased on the concept, the AMG version of the EQS will send its reserves to the road via an advanced new four-wheel drive system capable of varying the amount of power and torque delivered to each individual wheel.

The new model will have even more potent acceleration than the standard EQS, which Mercedes already claims has the potential to go from 0-62mph in 4.2sec. Unlike the current EQC, which is limited to 112mph, it is also likely to have a top speed raised to 155mph, in line with its performance car positioning.

Energy for the EQS’s motors is provided by a 100kWh lithium ion battery. This is housed within the flat floor and is expected to offer a range of up to 430 miles on the WLTP test cycle, although sources close to Mercedes suggest the real-world figure will be closer to 320 miles. Like the Taycan, it will support 350kW rapid-charging – a development that Schäfer hints will enable the battery to be charged to 80% of its capacity in 20 minutes.