Volkswagen ID Life concept previews compact ID 2 EV

Volkswagen has unveiled the new ID Life concept at the Munich motor show, a compact urban crossover that previews the entry-level £17,000 car due in 2025.

The new car is the first Volkswagen built on the MEB Entry platform that will also underpin models from Cupra and Seat.

The ID Life uses a specially adapted version of the MEB platform with a shorter, 2650mm wheelbase to fit its urban crossover brief. Unlike the rear- and all-wheel-drive ID 3 and ID 4, the ID Life features a single front-mounted motor that produces 231bhp for, Volkswagen claims, a 0-62mph time of less than 7.0sec.

The car features familiar ID design cues, albeit with a more boxy, crossover-oriented design than has been seen previously. The concept features a detachable roof, which can be optioned in a range of materials including GTI tartan.

The minimalist interior features most of the controls mounted on the steering wheel, with the displays using a head-up display. It is designed for the infotainment to be operated via a smartphone, with Volkswagen claiming that it will offer “a completely new level of integration”. Phones can be attached to the dashboard magnetically.

The concept also makes extensive use of recycled materials as part of Volkswagen's sustainability push, including recycled seat fabric.

The ID Life was created by a dedicated team within Volkswagen. Company boss Ralf Brandstätter said the brief was “to create more than just a show car. We told them to create the future of urban mobility."

Brandstätter added: “In the future people want more. They're always on the lookout for the next great experience. The ID Life will match this feeling. This car is ready for extraordinary experiences online and offline. It will be your living space and your companion for life.

“The ID Life proves how unique MEB is. It is the most scalable platform in the industry, and we're only just beginning to scratch the surface of what MEB can be. With this platform, scale can go through the roof. This is the key to breaking the €20,000 barrier and it will be on the road by 2025.”

