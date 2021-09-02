BMW Munich concept to preview sustainable cars of 2040

BMW will emphasise its commitment to sustainable vehicle construction with the unveiling of a radical new concept at the Munich motor show next week.

Previewed in an image that gives little away except its angular SUV-MPV silhouette, the concept will "provide a visionary outlook on the potentials of a circular economy and sustainable mobility".

BMW has designed the car according to the 'rethink, reduce, reuse, recycle' ethos, and presents it as a vision of what luxury urban cars could look like in the year 2040.

It is manufactured using entirely recycled materials and renewable raw materials, and is itself "100% recyclable".

BMW says "climate protection and individual mobility do not necessarily contradict each other" and suggests that the adoption of new production methods and materials will sustain the concept of car usage.

Last month, sibling brand Mini presented the Strip concept as a similarly conceived vision of eco-friendly car design. Developed in partnership with fashion designer Paul Smith, the Strip featured only the materials and components completely necessary for use as a car, and swapped many of those for recycled and recyclable items.

