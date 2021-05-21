BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Smart electric SUV will show off brand's premium ambition
UP NEXT
Aston Martin Valhalla: design boss on creating a hybrid supercar

Smart electric SUV will show off brand's premium ambition

Newly all-EV Smart will show a concept version of its new SUV at Munich motor show in September
News
2 mins read
16 July 2021

Smart has released a new preview image of its upcoming electric SUV before the car's full reveal at the Munich motor show in September. 

The new machine will be the first product from Smart since the brand became a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and Chinese firm Geely. It will mark a step change in the brand's design language and positioning in line with its "growing premium and high-tech aspirations".

As previously reported by Autocar, the new five-door model is known by the codename HX11 and will be built in China.

The new image gives little away, beyond confirming the SUV will have a panoramic roof and gold contrasting windowline, but earlier sketches showed the outline design of the car, including its sharp headlights, wide wheels and prominent roof bars.

The Smart logo appears on part of the rear bodywork, while concealed door handles, a large panoramic roof and illuminated elements also feature as part of the car’s design.

“Our eSUV concept embodies all of the new DNA of Smart. It’s a visionary approach that creates a new identity for the brand – more beautiful, sportier and, of course, much cooler than before,” said Daimler Group design chief Gorden Wagener.

The new five-seater is expected to be Smart’s largest model to date, at around four metres in length, and similar in size to the Mini Countryman. It will be built using Geely’s flexible SEA architecture, which will also underpin a range of future Volvo models.

Smart says the SUV will be a sustainable form of travel for young families, with its large interior with a premium look and feel. Voice control and a digital key will be standard with every vehicle. 

Chinese reports have suggested the car will be fitted with a rear-mounted electric motor with a maximum power of 268bhp, a lithium ion battery with a capacity of less than 70kWh and a range on the Chinese NEDC test cycle of more than 500km (311 miles).

READ MORE

Used car buying guide: Smart ForTwo​

Mercedes: Smart's future is bright thanks to Geely deal​

Used cars for sale

 Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2016
£4,980
58,868miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2017
£5,950
38,078miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2016
£6,250
28,198miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 0.9 Turbo Prime Premium 5dr
2015
£6,338
40,397miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2017
£6,380
31,330miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 0.9 Turbo Passion 5dr
2017
£6,499
19,789miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2018
£6,499
15,051miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 0.9 Turbo Proxy Premium 5dr
2016
£6,500
43,136miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Smart Forfour 1.0 Passion 5dr
2018
£6,699
20,040miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 LHD UK hero front Richard Lane

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 UK review

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Bob Cat Brian 16 July 2021
@TStag
You make an interesting point about brand recognition of smart, but then say you’d reintroduce Triumph models. I don’t know what Triumphs brand recognition was around the world, but in the UK, presumably the brands biggest market, the name means nothing to anyone under 40 and no brand wants to be seen appealing to the older customer. It’s never going to happen.
TStag 16 July 2021
Wish I ran MINI by the way, I’d add three models to their dealer network, a new Triumph 2000, a new Triumph Stag (both based on the 3 series) and a Triumph SUV called the Dolomite. That would boost MINI sales as dealer traffic increased or people traded up to bigger cars.

Glad I don’t run Smart on the other hand

TStag 16 July 2021
Wish I ran MINI by the way, I’d add three models to their dealer network, a new Triumph 2000, a new Triumph Stag (both based on the 3 series) and a Triumph SUV called the Dolomite. That would boost MINI sales as dealer traffic increased or people traded up to bigger cars.

Glad I don’t run Smart on the other hand

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Bayon 2021 UK review

1 VW ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen ID 3 Tour Pro S 2021 UK review

1 Rover Defender PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Land Rover Defender P400e 2021 UK review

1 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 LHD UK hero front Richard Lane

Porsche 911 GT3 Touring 2021 UK review

1 David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli 2021 UK FD hero front

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives