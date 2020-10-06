New Mercedes EQE saloon, EQE SUV and EQS SUV confirmed

Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will add a new EQE saloon and EQE SUV and EQS SUV models to its growing electric car family.

The three new EQ models, confirmed by Mercedes in an investor conference on Tuesday, have been conceived around the German manufacturer's dedicated Electric Vehicle Architecture (EVA). This is the structure that underpins the upcoming EQS luxury saloon, which is currently undergoing the final phase of development ahead of a planned UK introduction during the second half of 2021.

In addition to the trio of new EQ models, Mercedes also confirmed a new dedicated electric car platform for compact and medium-sized models, called the MMA, will go into production in 2025.

It also confirmed long-running rumours that it would create a new sub-brand out of its iconic G-Class off-roader. “The demand for the G is ahead of current capacity,” it said, adding: “The legend will grow.”

Merecedes said plans for the electrification of AMG performance models will begin in 2021 and that the super-luxury Maybach line-up will double in size. In a move that's set to significantly increase its number of electrified models, the company announced that all three of its sub-brands - AMG, Maybach and G - “will go electric”.

The addition of the EQE saloon and EQE SUV - as reported by Autocar earlier this year - and EQS SUV extends the planned EQ line-up to eight models, including the existing EQC and EQV plus the upcoming EQA, EQB and EQS saloon.

Smart, which is owned half by Mercedes and half by Chinese car maker Geely, now produces only electric versions of its Fortwo, Fortwo Cabriolet and Forfour models.

Mercedes chairman Ola Källenius has previously announced that the company will spend up to €10 billion to establish a ten-strong EQ model line-up by the end of 2025.

During the investor conference, Mercedes released a marketing video of prototype versions of the EQS saloon, EQE saloon and EQS SUV undergoing testing in the Black Forest region of Germany.

In the video , Mercedes' vice president of electric vehicle architecture and EQ vehicles, Christoph Starzynski, described the EQE saloon, which is planned for launch in 2022, as a “business limousine of the future” that's “slightly smaller than the EQS”.

In the first official acknowledgement of Mercedes' rival to the Tesla Model X, Starzynski said: “We can also go bigger with our platform. The EQS SUV coming in 2022.”