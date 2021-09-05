New 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQB detailed at Munich debut

Mercedes-Benz’s electric car line-up continues to grow with the debut of the EQB at the 2021 Munich motor show ahead of a planned start to UK sales before the end of the year.

Set to rival the Audi Q4 E-tron, the EQB is based on the GLB, alongside which it is produced at Mercedes-Benz’s plant in Kecskemet, Hungary for the UK market. Production will get underway later this month.

The first variants to go on sale in Europe will be the four-wheel-drive EQB 300 4Matic, with 225bhp and 288lb ft, and the range-topping EQB 350, which bumps outputs up to 288bhp and 384lb ft for a 0-62mph time of 6.2 seconds – 1.8 seconds quicker than the entry car. Top speed for each is pegged at 99mph.

Each uses a a 66kWh lithium ion battery, produced by Mercedes-Benz sibling company Deutsche Accumotive, housed underneath the rear seat.

It can be charged at up to 11kW on an AC system and at up to 100kW on a DC set-up, and provides the compact SUV with a WLTP-certified range of 260 miles. As it showed the EQB in Europe for the first time, Mercedes confirmed a "particularly long range version" is on the horizon, though gave no details as to the size of its battery.

Also set to be added to the lin-up is the front-wheel-drive EQB 250. It's not expected to reach UK showrooms until 2022, but should represent a substantial cost saving over the two launch-spec cars.