Frankfurt motor show will relocate to Munich in 2021

Munich will succeed Frankfurt as host city for Germany’s biennial motor show from next year, German trade body the VDA has been confirmed.

Attendance at last year’s Frankfurt motor show dropped by 30%, and in reaction to falling numbers, the German car industry decided to change its location. There were three cities shortlisted: Berlin, Hamburg and Munich, but ultimately, Munich has succeeded as being the future host city.

Given the proximity to many German car makers’ headquarters, Munich will have been the natural choice.

The VDA said: “The IAA will evolve from an automotive to a mobility platform. In addition to the fascination with cars, it should be the initial spark that the host city will develop into a smart city with intelligent traffic concepts and innovative networking of modes of transport - sustainable and geared to people's needs. Munich and the concept of the city offer the best conditions for this - and thus for the restart of the IAA - in the opinion of the VDA board.

It continued: “Munich also convinced by making the city centre and close to the city, highly attractive places as event locations for the IAA. These locations are to be connected to the exhibition centre via a transfer route including priority tracks for environmentally friendly vehicles.”

BMW, reacting to the announcement on Twitter, said: “What a fantastic choice! The #IAA 2021 will take place in Munich and we are excited to welcome everyone to our home town.”

The news comes following a broader cloud over motor shows, as manufacturers scrutinise whether the sizeable cost of exhibiting is worth the return on investment. Paris motor show, in September this year, is promising a dramatically revised set-up, while Detroit motor show moved from January to June in an attempt to attract more exhibitors and visitors alike.