BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Dacia to reveal new Jogger seven-seater at Munich show
UP NEXT
From the boardroom: BP's head of future mobility on biofuels and EV adoption

Dacia to reveal new Jogger seven-seater at Munich show

New model will replace the not-for-UK Lodgy MPV as Romanian firm's seven-seater
Autocar
News
1 min read
30 August 2021

Dacia will reveal a new seven-seat family car called the Jogger, which will be revealed at the Munich motor show as a replacement for the Lodgy MPV.

The new model from Group Renault's budget brand, described as "a versatile family car", will be revealed on 3 September ahead of going on display at the Munich show the following week.

Dacia says that the Jogger name was chosen because is is a "simple, modern" title that represents "dynamism, positive energy, and the outdoor spirit". In a hint at its positioning, it also shares the 'er' suffix with the Duster SUV and the recently shown Bigster large SUV concept.

The Lodgy MPV was launched in 2012, although it has never been sold in the UK. It is unclear if the Jogger, which is a key part of Dacia's ongoing range expansion, will be offered in this market.

READ MORE

Dacia Bigster concept previews range-topping SUV

Dacia Lodgy MPV launched at 2012 Geneva show

New-look 2021 Dacia Duster goes on sale in UK

Used cars for sale

 Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£3,990
45,571miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2014
£3,995
45,555miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2016
£4,190
83,876miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,195
35,867miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Logan 1.2 16v 75 Access 5dr
2016
£4,444
26,700miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,490
29,904miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.5 Dci Laureate 5dr
2014
£4,500
62,323miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£4,795
33,426miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2017
£4,980
44,975miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
FastRenaultFan 30 August 2021
Such a pity the Lodgy was never sold here as I seen many people say they would have bought one if it was. It could have been the most popular vehicle in its class.
I guess Dacia just thought it was mot worth it.
Hopefully the Jogger comes here.

Latest Drives

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Tiguan 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Tiguan 1.5 TSI 150PS Active 2021 UK review

1 Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK FD hero front

Ford Transit Nugget 2021 UK review

View all latest drives