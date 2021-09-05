2022 Mercedes-Benz EQE is electric E-Class equivalent

Mercedes-Benz has showcased the next stages of its transition to full electrification at this year’s Munich motor show and its most important unveiling was this: the all-new EQE electric saloon.

It is the second model to sit atop the brand’s EVA2 platform, following the larger and more luxury-oriented EQS, and will be launched in mid-2022 as a rival to EVs such as the Tesla Model 3, BMW i4 and Polestar 2. Prices will be confirmed closer to its launch, but expect the EQE to be available from around £60,000 – roughly midway between the E-Class and EQS.

Design

The relationship with the EQS flagship is clear from the EQE’s black front panel, ‘one-bow’ cab-forward silhouette – a hallmark of the brand’s new-era bespoke EV family – and short overhangs at the front and rear. Mercedes also refers to the “sensual purity” achieved by minimising joints, transitions and body lines and suggests the EQE shows off its “athletic character” with pronounced rear haunches and wheels ranging in size from 19in to 21in.

As with the EQS, the EQE has been designed with optimum aerodynamic efficiency in mind, with Mercedes claiming a “very good” Cd figure as a result of its smooth underbody, rigorous panel gap sealing and closed-off grille. It can’t quite match the EQS as a result of its shorter overhangs and standard-fit multi-link front and rear steel suspension, but the aero-optimisation measures “were developed particularly intensively”. Mercedes is even offering specially developed 19in and 20in ‘aero wheels’, including a set with an almost completely closed surface.

The EQE – the first Mercedes model to be built using 100% recycled steel – is 270mm shorter than the EQS, at 4946mm long, and has an 80mm-longer wheelbase than the E-Class, at 3120mm. Mercedes notes that it is more comparable in size to the CLS four-door coupé and, like that car, the EQE has a hatch-style bootlid rather than a saloon-style one.

Interior

It is further differentiated from the conventionally fuelled E-Class by an interior design that’s familiar from the EQS, complete with the option of the larger car’s 1410mm-wide ‘Hyperscreen’ infotainment device. Spanning the width of the dashboard, this high-definition screen is described as giving “zero layer” access to the key functions of the MBUX operating system, so the user does not need to cycle through multiple menus. The front passenger has control of their own 12.3in OLED display, which in Europe is automatically dimmed when showing ‘dynamic content’ so as not to distract the driver.