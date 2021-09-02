BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Radical Audi Grandsphere concept will become next A8 in 2024
UP NEXT
Chip shortage: Ford, Volvo exclude safety features from new cars

Radical Audi Grandsphere concept will become next A8 in 2024

Self-driving 'private jet for the road' is a vision of Audi's forthcoming luxury EV flagship
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
4 mins read
2 September 2021

Audi has showcased elements of the all-electric and highly autonomous successor to its A8 luxury flagship with the futuristic Grandsphere concept at this year's Munich motor show

Following the recent unveiling of the similarly future-looking Skysphere concept, the Grandsphere is described as a "private jet for the road" and, as is the case for the Skysphere and the forthcoming Urbansphere concepts, it is designed primarily around its capacity for level four autonomous driving. 

The concept is said by Audi to be the closest of the Sphere trio to a future production model, in this case the 'Project Artemis' luxury flagship that will replace the A8 at the top of Audi's saloon car line-up when it goes on sale in 2025 after a 2024 debut. 

In keeping with its self-driving billing, the Grandsphere has been designed "from the inside out" to provide a lounge-style environment when no human input is needed to drive it. The steering wheel and pedals retract into the bulkhead, for example. The rear doors open backwards and there is no B-pillar to maximise cabin space and airiness. Passengers are welcomed aboard with "individually staged displays and ambient light" and the climate control and seats are automatically adjusted to their occupant's preferences as soon as they sit down.

The Grandsphere's infotainment system is programmed to resume content that was playing on occupants' portable devices prior to entering the vehicle. The driver's-side screen will display any unfinished news articles on entry, for example, and the passenger's screen will resume any unfinished videos. 

"First class has now shifted to the front row," Audi says, as control of the car is now no longer expressly the preserve of the 'driver'. The front seats are, thus, designed for maximum comfort, with the ability to fold back by up to 60deg, although the expansive interior allows for a near-equally lavish set-up in the rear, where occupants sit on a sofa-style bench with a central armrest. This being a luxury-oriented concept, the air is filtered, temperature controlled and even scented, if required, and each passenger gets a set of speakers that are "inaudible to other passengers". Between the front seats is a cooler with two glasses and a specially designed drinks bottle. 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Audi A8 60 TFSIe 2020 road test review - hero front

Audi A8

Flagship Audi adds hybrid power to its arsenal of advanced technology - but is that enough to knock the excellent Mercedes-Benz S-Class off its perch?

Read our review
Back to top

Notably, and unusually, there are no visible screens, dials or physical controls upon entry into the Grandsphere's cabin, where designers have striven to achieve a "digital detox". On start-up, projections throughout the interior show relevant data and displays to each passenger, while a sensor bar underneath the main front display allows for instant switching between tabs and a rotary-style MMI touch button can be used by the driver to cycle through menus. Eye movements and gestures can be used for the same functions in fully autonomous mode, and because the Grandsphere learns its users' preferences, it can eventually "give personal proposals" to each user.

At 5350mm long, 2000mm wide and with a wheelbase of 3190mm, the Grandsphere is a good deal larger than even the long-wheelbase version of the A8, but Audi emphasises that it is more a four-door GT car than a traditional saloon, with a sleek silhouette that comes "straight from the wind tunnel". As such, it features a long bonnet despite its electric underpinnings and the rear is heavily streamlined for optimal aerodynamic efficiency. It's unclear how closely related the eventual production car will be, but it will almost certainly lose the outlandish 23in wheels.

The concept uses the PPE platform, developed in partnership with Porsche, which will underpin the new Q6 E-tron and Macan EV next year. It has a 120kWh battery capable of charging at speeds of up to 270kW and offering a range of more than 466 miles, and a twin-motor four-wheel-drive powertrain producing 711bhp and 708lb ft. Theoretically, it will do 0-62mph in just over 4.0sec but has a governed top speed to preserve energy.    

Advertisement
Back to top

Audi admits that "the drive system and the handling are no longer at the top of the design specifications in this new generation of cars", but when Autocar asked if autonomous-capable cars will hold appeal for keen drivers, strategy boss Philipp Gündert said: "We are very focused on giving our passengers and drivers the freedom to choose. This car is focused on autonomous driving but of course we still want to keep that feeling and that close connection." He highlighted the "monocoque feeling" provided by the steering wheel and seat layout and said an occupant can decide if they want to “enjoy being driven” or still drive themselves. The Grandsphere has rear-axle steering, adaptive dampers and camera-controlled active air suspension, all in the name of conserving some dynamic agility, despite its size. 

Although the Grandsphere majors on premium technology and providing a luxurious experience, its technology will trickle down to smaller cars in the new-era product line-up, potentially with an eye on ride-hailing services and shared mobility solutions.

"That's definitely what we're trying to do," Gündert told Autocar. "We'll figure out what's possible, what we and our customers want and how we envisage the future, and then of course bring it to smaller cars, for sure, but also for future solutions that go beyond possessing a car. We can also see that our target customers' understanding of progressive luxury doesn't necessarily mean to own a car any more." 

Audi's third and final Sphere concept, the SUV-shaped Urbansphere, will be shown before next July and is expected to draw on elements of 2019's AI:ME concept, which itself previewed a compact electric crossover for the city.

READ MORE

Munich motor show 2021: all the new cars on show

Audi A8 review

How AI makes autonomous cars react like humans

Used cars for sale

 Audi A8 3.0 Tdi Quattro Se Executive 4dr Tip Auto
2015
£16,700
80,349miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A8 3.0 Tdi 262 Quattro Sport 4dr Tip Auto
2016
£19,995
66,850miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A8 3.0 Tdi 262 Quattro Sport 4dr Tip Auto
2016
£20,995
45,612miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A8 55 Tfsi Quattro 4dr Tiptronic
2018
£32,965
16,000miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A8 50 Tdi Quattro S Line 4dr Tiptronic
2018
£32,999
38,539miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A8 50 Tdi Quattro 4dr Tiptronic
2018
£33,430
35,245miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A8 55 Tfsi Quattro 4dr Tiptronic
2018
£34,995
12,572miles
Petrol
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A8 50 Tdi Quattro 4dr Tiptronic
2019
£34,999
25,291miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
Audi A8 50 Tdi Quattro S Line 4dr Tiptronic
2019
£34,999
31,675miles
Diesel
Automatic
4
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
Peter Cavellini 2 September 2021

Private Jet for the road, bit of an Albatross statement to make about this car?, not a fan of some current Audi, especially the ones this body size.

Latest Drives

1 T Roc front tracking

Volkswagen T-Roc Cabriolet Design 1.0 TSI UK Review

1 Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK LHD first drive hero front

Porsche Macan GTS 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai i30 Fastback N DCT 2021 FD hero front

Hyundai i30 Fastback N Performance DCT 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Santa Fe PHEV 2021 UK FD hero front

Hyundai Santa Fe 1.6 T-GDi PHEV 2021 UK review

Toyota Supra GR Jarama Racetrack Edition 202120210808 3553

Toyota GR Supra Jarama Racetrack Edition 2021 UK review

View all latest drives