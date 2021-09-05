BACK TO ALL NEWS
New Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 is performance brand's first EV

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV starts luxury brand's EV rebirth

Munich concept gives first look at new Mercedes EV SUV in range-topping Maybach form
5 September 2021

Mercedes-Maybach has previewed its first electric SUV by unveiling the Concept EQS at the Munich motor show

Set for UK introduction in 2023, it’s based on the upcoming Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV, featuring a series of Maybach-specific elements, including the brand’s signature two-tone paint scheme and a bespoke cabin layout with individual rear seats offering “first-class” accommodation. 

The Benz-badged EQS SUV will be Mercedes’ third bespoke electric model after the EQS and EQE saloons, offering a range of “around 373 miles”. 

The intent is to position it at the very top of the EV ranks in a market segment that’s yet to be entered by Maybach’s traditional rivals, Bentley and Rolls-Royce

“The Concept EQS represents the transformation of Mercedes-Maybach from a tradition-rich luxury brand into a more progressive electric future,” said Philipp Schiemer, head of Mercedes-Benz’s Top End Vehicle Group, which is responsible for Maybach and the AMG performance division. 

Maybach’s move from internal combustion engines to battery-electric powertrains is partly being driven by a changing customer base for its most expensive models. 

“Customers in key markets such as China, Russia, South Korea, the US and Germany are becoming younger – and with it, the definition of luxury is also changing,” the firm said. 

The Concept EQS is based on Mercedes’ new MB.EA platform for EVs. Details of its powertrain are yet to be revealed, but Autocar has been told the production version will use a set-up similar to the newly announced AMG EQS 53 saloon, with a pair of electric motors together developing around 650bhp and 700lb ft of torque. 

In an approach similar to that undertaken with more recent Maybach variants of the S-Class and GLS, the Concept EQS SUV retains the same body structure as its Benz-badged donor model but updates it with a series of traditional design cues. The front is dominated by a newly designed version of the EQ family’s black panel ‘grille’ featuring a graphic in the same style as the chrome grille and vertical louvres of today’s Maybach models. 

Maybach lettering is integrated into the bonnet, along with a Mercedes-Benz star and longitudinal trim strip down the middle. 

Chrome is also used in the front air ducts, side window frames and B-pillars. Running boards appear underneath the automatically opening doors, while the generously dimensioned wheelhouses accommodate aerodynamically optimised 24in wheels. 

Further back, there are chromed Maybach emblems in the D-pillars, a prominent roof-mounted spoiler and unique tail-light graphics. 

The Munich show car was presented in a two-tone livery of Obsidian Black metallic paint and Zircon Red metallic paint, separated by a chrome pinstripe. 

The plush interior of the Concept EQS leans heavily on that of the EQS saloon. The dashboard features Mercedes’ new full-width curved Hyperscreen, comprising three different Maybach-specific digital displays, while a high-set centre console runs back through the middle of the cabin with rose-gold highlights and a large storage area, including a refrigerated compartment at the rear. 

The heavily cushioned seats are similar to those found in the S-Class, and the two in the rear gain integrated footrests for lounge-like seating. 

Although the Concept EQS is a pure four-seater, the production version will also offer a five-seat layout with a three-person rear bench.

