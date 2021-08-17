BACK TO ALL NEWS
Porsche to reveal "future-oriented" concept at Munich motor show

Stuttgart firm issues tease of new concept study that will make its public debut at revived event in Germany
James Attwood, digital editor
17 August 2021

Porsche has teased a "future-oriented" concept car that will be revealed at the Munich motor show next month.

The Stuttgart firm posted on Twitter a single close-up image of a headlight. The caption that said Porsche is “looking to the future” with the “world premiere of a future-oriented concept study” but offered no further details.

The LED headlights feature a distinctive design that hasn't previously been seen on any Porsche. The term "concept study" suggests that that the model is likely to be some form of forward-looking, brand-shaping design, rather than closely previewing a forthcoming production car. 

The suggestion the concept is "future-oriented" means it will almost certainly feature some level of electrification. Porsche has already launched the Taycan luxury saloon as its first EV and is currently working on an electric-only next-generation Macan SUV. 

Autocar has also previously reported that Porsche is developing a BMW i4-rivalling electric saloon.

