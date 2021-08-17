Porsche to reveal "future-oriented" concept at Munich motor show

Porsche has teased a "future-oriented" concept car that will be revealed at the Munich motor show next month.

The Stuttgart firm posted on Twitter a single close-up image of a headlight. The caption that said Porsche is “looking to the future” with the “world premiere of a future-oriented concept study” but offered no further details.

The LED headlights feature a distinctive design that hasn't previously been seen on any Porsche. The term "concept study" suggests that that the model is likely to be some form of forward-looking, brand-shaping design, rather than closely previewing a forthcoming production car.

The suggestion the concept is "future-oriented" means it will almost certainly feature some level of electrification. Porsche has already launched the Taycan luxury saloon as its first EV and is currently working on an electric-only next-generation Macan SUV.

Autocar has also previously reported that Porsche is developing a BMW i4-rivalling electric saloon.

