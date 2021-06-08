BACK TO ALL NEWS
New 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is 280-mile EV

Renault's first electric crossover is shown in production guise for the first time ahead of impending debut
Felix Page Autocar writer
8 June 2021

The radical Mégane eVision concept is destined for series production in 2022 as the Mégane E-Tech Electric - Renault's second mainstream EV. 

The production-ready car has now been revealed in camouflaged prototype guise ahead of a full public debut later this year. The model shown is the first of 30 identically liveried test cars that will be used for advanced development trials on public roads beginning this summer. 

As expected, the final car - which Renault also refers to as the MéganE (pronounced Mégane-E) - stays true to the overall silhouette of the concept but loses some of its more outlandish styling elements.

Proportions are largely shared with Alliance partner Nissan's new Ariya SUV, with which the Mégane shares its CMF-EV platform and powertrain, although the Renault has a straighter roofline and less aggressive design cues. 

Renault has confirmed that, like the concept, the Peugeot e-2008 rival has a 215bhp electric motor on its front axle and takes its power from a 60kWh underfloor battery pack good for 280 miles of range on the official WLTP test cycle.

The interior is expected to follow the lead of the Ariya in swapping physical buttons and switches for predominantly touch-sensitive controls; Renault has previously said that a "slim and sleek instrument panel" will be a feature and that the platform's flat floor allows the Mégane E-Tech Electric to major on storage and space. 

It has yet to confirm, however, whether the car will follow its Nissan relation in gaining a four-wheel-drive performance range-topper with 302bhp and a larger 87kWh battery.

Renault will build the Mégane E-Tech Electric at its Douai factory in Northern France, where it currently builds cars including the Éspace, Scénic and Talisman. The electric SUV will be sold alongside the existing conventionally powered Mégane hatchback and estate.

Renault Megane Dynamique Nav S

Renault Megane

New platform, fresh looks and a better cabin raise its game. Is it now a front runner?

MkVII Golf GTI 8 June 2021
@PeterCavellini - I’m assuming you were being sarcastic… right?

Many cars already do have rear view mirrors that with the push of a button or twist of the dial change from mirror to camera image. Most of these cameras are positioned atop the cars in the shark fin antennas looking back. The high position keeps them from getting as wet as a normal rear view camera positioned somewhere on the tailgate or boot lid. Either way, removing the rear window itself is the craziest idea I’ve ever heard. I don’t know what benefit there is to doing that other than making the car look odd and not be able to actually see what’s behind you in the event of a failure of the camera system.

MkVII Golf GTI 8 June 2021

It has the chance of looking decent. Disappointing to me that Nissan-Renault is going with FWD instead of RWD as their single Motor option on their new EVs like the Ariya and now this Megane E-Tech. The 87kWh pack would be ideal for something this size and likely offer close to 300 REAL miles of range at motorway speeds. 

Bob Cat Brian 8 June 2021

@PeterCayonero, in the same way, why not get rid of the windows in your house? We have technology (electric lighting and fans) to not need windows. 

