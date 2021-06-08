New 2022 Renault Megane E-Tech Electric is 280-mile EV

The radical Mégane eVision concept is destined for series production in 2022 as the Mégane E-Tech Electric - Renault's second mainstream EV.

The production-ready car has now been revealed in camouflaged prototype guise ahead of a full public debut later this year. The model shown is the first of 30 identically liveried test cars that will be used for advanced development trials on public roads beginning this summer.

As expected, the final car - which Renault also refers to as the MéganE (pronounced Mégane-E) - stays true to the overall silhouette of the concept but loses some of its more outlandish styling elements.

Proportions are largely shared with Alliance partner Nissan's new Ariya SUV, with which the Mégane shares its CMF-EV platform and powertrain, although the Renault has a straighter roofline and less aggressive design cues.

Renault has confirmed that, like the concept, the Peugeot e-2008 rival has a 215bhp electric motor on its front axle and takes its power from a 60kWh underfloor battery pack good for 280 miles of range on the official WLTP test cycle.

The interior is expected to follow the lead of the Ariya in swapping physical buttons and switches for predominantly touch-sensitive controls; Renault has previously said that a "slim and sleek instrument panel" will be a feature and that the platform's flat floor allows the Mégane E-Tech Electric to major on storage and space.

It has yet to confirm, however, whether the car will follow its Nissan relation in gaining a four-wheel-drive performance range-topper with 302bhp and a larger 87kWh battery.

Renault will build the Mégane E-Tech Electric at its Douai factory in Northern France, where it currently builds cars including the Éspace, Scénic and Talisman. The electric SUV will be sold alongside the existing conventionally powered Mégane hatchback and estate.

READ MORE

Bold new Nissan Ariya is pivotal electric SUV with 310-mile range​

New Renault Megane eVision EV due for 2021 production​