BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Polo GTI returns for 2021 with new look, 204bhp
UP NEXT
New Renault 4ever EV confirmed as part of electric growth plan

Volkswagen Polo GTI returns for 2021 with new look, 204bhp

Firm’s smallest hatchback gains touch-button technology and a host of assist systems
News
2 mins read
30 June 2021

Volkswagen has revealed the updated Polo GTI, which will feature technology and styling influenced by the larger Golf, but retains its 204bhp turbocharged petrol engine. 

The GTI will return as the flagship of the Polo line-up, with design inspiration drawn from the eighth-generation Golf extending to a new front end, complete with the brand’s new light bar signature, and a revamped rear.

As with the previous GTI, the front-wheel-drive Polo will be driven by Volkswagen’s 2.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox; as yet, there is no word on the long-rumoured manual gearbox option for the Ford Fiesta ST rival. 

Torque is pegged at 236lb ft at 1500-4500rpm, which helps make the GTI capable of hitting 0-62mph in 6.5sec. 

The GTI gains an updated exterior design, with ‘IQ Light’ LED matrix headlights as standard to accompany the full-width front light bar. The firm says the light bar “creates a style connection to the battery-electric ID models from Volkswagen and to the new vehicle generation of successful models like the Golf, Arteon and Tiguan”.

A new bumper design refreshes the rear end, while standard 17in alloy wheels are available in a new design based on that used by the Golf. The Polo GTI also receives dynamic turn signals for the first time.

In terms of equipment, the GTI is based on the standard Polo’s Life trim, which brings an 8.0in central infotainment screen as standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality integrated. The red interior trim seen on the previous model returns to mark out the hot hatch.

The firm’s Discover Pro and Discover Media systems are optional, and the car also receives Volkswagen’s new ‘digital cockpit’ dashboard set-up, as used by the Golf and ID 3. Other options include a panoramic sunroof, voice control, wireless charging, a Beats sound system and 18in alloy wheels. 

Three driving modes are available: Eco, Normal and Sport, with the latter offering an enhanced exhaust note. The Polo GTI is also equipped with a bespoke, performance-oriented chassis tune, lowering the body by 15mm compared with the standard Polo and adding a large stabiliser on the car’s front axle, rigid coupling rods at the front and stiffer axle locating mounts at the rear.

The Polo also benefits from Volkswagen’s Travel Assist system for the first time, including adaptive cruise control, lane assist, side assist and rear traffic alert. Autonomous emergency braking is also standard, as is a driver alert system and automatic post-collision braking. 

Volkswagen has yet to reveal pricing for the new Polo GTI, with more information set to emerge in the coming months.

READ MORE

New-look 2021 Volkswagen Polo unveiled

Nearly new buying guide: Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Golf GTI review

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Polo 1.0 S 5dr
2014
£5,675
63,252miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 60 S 5dr [ac]
2014
£5,991
49,143miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 Se 3dr
2014
£6,299
53,527miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 Se 5dr
2015
£6,450
58,800miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.4 Match Edition 5dr
2014
£6,498
46,394miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 60 Match Edition 5dr
2014
£6,499
49,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 S 5dr [ac]
2015
£6,706
37,774miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.2 Tsi Se 3dr
2015
£6,785
68,097miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Polo 1.0 Se 3dr
2014
£6,795
30,807miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lexus LC500 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

2 Mercedes C Class Estate 2021 UK LHD FD hero side

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Estate 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK review

1 Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK FD hero front

Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Volkswagen Polo GTI 2018 road test review hero front

Volkswagen Polo GTI

Volkswagen successfully miniaturises the performance Golf’s recipe for the first time - but does the hot supermini have a chassis to match its newly acquired engine?

Read our review

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
Andrew1 30 June 2021
New look? Oh yes, the lights are slightly different and the bright, shiny orange dashboard is now bright, shiny red. Great, I like red more then orange.
Still a complete eyesore, though.
Peter Cavellini 30 June 2021

The GTi the Golf should have been?, by that I mean in size, 204bhp is plenty, and if 236lb/ft of torque isn't enough, then anymore would be a waste, as for the tech inside, there's too much, most are a distraction,and yes, touch screens on the move take your Eyes of the road for vital seconds,and I wouldn't have it in Sankey White either, maybe a nice dark Red or Green.

jason_recliner 30 June 2021
Jesus Christ! What a beautiful oven mitt!

Latest Drives

1 Lexus LC500 2021 UK FD hero front

Lexus LC 500h Sport Pack Coupe 2021 UK review

1 Audi Q4 E Tron Sportback 2021 UK FD hero front

Audi Q4 E-tron 50 Sportback Edition 1 2021 UK review

2 Mercedes C Class Estate 2021 UK LHD FD hero side

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C200 Estate 2021 UK review

1 Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK FD hero front

Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport 45 2021 UK review

1 Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK FD hero front

Revology Mustang Bullitt 2021 UK review

View all latest drives