New Mobilize Limo is electric saloon designed for private hire use

Groupe Renault's new mobility brand unveils new subscription-only D-segment saloon, due to launch in 2022
James Attwood, digital editor
27 August 2021

Groupe Renault's new Mobilize brand has unveiled an electric saloon designed for use as a taxi, private hire vehicle or fleet vehicle.

The Mobilize Limo has been developed through Group Renault's joint venture with Chinese firm Jiangling Motors. It will makes its public debut at the Munich motor show before it goes on sale exclusively through a subscription service in the second half of 2022.

The D-segment four-door saloon is 4670mm long. It's powered by a 147bhp and 162lb ft electric motor that offers a 0-62mph time of 9.6sec and a limited top speed of 87mph.

It's powered by a 60kWh lithium ion battery that gives a claimed range of 280 miles and can be charged on both AC and DC systems.

Mobilize said the Limo is intended for use in urban regions, where private hire drivers typically cover around 150 miles per day.

Three driving models and three levels of regenerative braking will be offered, while a turning circle of 11.2 metres is designed to help with urban manoeuvring.

The exterior styling features a distinctive front end to separate Mobilize from Renault, with a sleek, coupé-esque profile. There are also flush door handles, LED headlights and 17in alloy wheels.

Mobilize designed the Limo specifically for use in private hire and other mobility fleets, with a focus on durability, ease of use and rear passenger space. The 2750mm wheelbase has been designed to maximise leg room for rear passengers, with 288mm of knee room. The interior is finished in TEP leather-effect upholstery for durability, while the rear compartment features two USB ports and a volume control. There's also a 411-litre boot.

Up front, there's a 10.25in digital instrument panel and a 12.3in touchscreen. The infotainment system allows for smartphone mirroring to enable drivers who work for firms such as Uber to access the required apps. 

The driver's seat has been honed for comfort over extended usage and a refrigerated storage area is located between the front seats.

After the Limo's public debut at the Munich motor show, a fleet of 40 examples will conduct validation trials across Europe before the market launch next year.

Mobilize says the Limo will be "cost-effective" but has yet to reveal pricing details. 

It will be offered on subscription with a package that includes both the vehicle and services for taxis, private hire vehicles and other shared mobility uses. These services will also be offered by Mobilize for other Groupe Renault vehicles.

There will also be a pay-as-you-drive Limo offering for more casual drivers.

There are no plans to launch a right-hand-drive version of the Limo for the UK market, although Mobilize is planning to offer services in the UK using Groupe Renault vehicles.

Mobilize was launched earlier this year with the new EZ-1, which progressed the design of the Renault Twizy two-seater.

The Limo is one of three new electric vehicles the brand will launch for use in car-sharing and delivery schemes.

READ MORE

Renault launches Mobilize brand with Twizy-style EZ-1

Renault's Mobiliza brand to launch three bespoke EVs

Renault's transformation strategy to include 24 new vehicles by 2025

Andrew1 27 August 2021
@Peter Cavellini
Some of us get out of the cave every now and then.
Peter Cavellini 27 August 2021

Sorry, much as this is an interesting article, what relevance has it in the UK or other market if it's not RHD?

