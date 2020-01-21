2020 Geneva motor show: latest updates

Manufacturers are already dropping hints at what's set to appear at Geneva, Europe's biggest and most important motor show.

In something of a break from convention for motor shows of late, electrification and combustion look to share the limelight in Switzerland, with new electric models roughly equal in number to their conventionally fuelled counterparts. Fiat will give the 500 supermini a new electric version and Land Rover will give us a look at two very important new hybrid models, but Honda's acclaimed Civic Type R retains its buzzy 2.0-litre turbo, while Audi and Seat will offer their new family hatchbacks in a range of petrol and diesel guises.

Not every major manufacturer will have a presence at this year's show, however. Lamborghini has confirmed it won't be attending, instead choosing to focus on bespoke events for its new models, and the PSA group (including Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Vauxhall) is also rumoured to be taking a rain check.

Let's take a look at the most important new models being unwrapped:

Audi

A3 Sportback