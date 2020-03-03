2020 Geneva motor show: latest new cars – with video

The Geneva motor show, one of Europe’s premier motoring events, has been cancelled, but most manufacturers are pressing ahead with their planned unveilings.
Geneva organisers had insisted the motor show would go ahead starting on 2 March, but fresh concerns due to a spate of Covid-19 cases in Europe made it impossible to host, so reveals are taking place online or at alternative locations.
The new online format didn't stop us bringing you all the details on every important new model, however, and we even managed to film our traditional video report from the 'show floor':
So, then, it wasn't quite the Geneva motor show, but still one of the year's biggest motoring events. Here's a full list of the unveilings:
Alfa Romeo
Giulia GTA
jagdavey
Bit early innit?????
I mean the flipping Geneva MoT'a show aint' 'till flipping March, innit mate!!!! Hold on son, at this rate you'll be reviewing Christmas at Easter!!!!!!
firebreathingru...
jagdavey wrote:
small point: march is a day away, it isnt that far away
A34
Wot no Morgan mention?
jason_recliner
Haha!
So far as of 10/1/20 it's almost exclusively just VAG tat!
Mini2
Disappointing of PSA
Really disappointing if Peugeot etc pull out this late on - that'll leave a massive gaping hole on the show floor at Geneva. Seems odd to ditch Geneva when they've all been sat there at Brussels for pete's sake.
DHarper
Jaguar and Land Rover?
I thought JLR is not going to Geneva. They're not on the list, at least not today.
DJH71
What about the cars due to be revealed
jagdavey
You forgot Morgan...........
You haven't included in your list the all new Morgan Plus 4 to be unveiled at Geneva. The first Plus 4 to be built on the all new aluminium CX platform & not to have the 100 year old sliding pillar front suspension & rear cart springs.
AddyT
I just can't get past the
I just can't get past the ugliness of the new Golf. I have a Mk7 and it looks much better proportioned than this. Several friends have told me they have the same opinion. I understand the more modern interior but the exterior shape, especially at the back, is not good IMO.
abkq
AddyT wrote:
Agreed, mk 7 is perfectly proportioned and perfectly detailed. Mk 8 was probably designed by VW's B-team, with its A-team involved in designing the ID3
