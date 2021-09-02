Munich motor show 2021: full report

Welcome to Autocar’s extended coverage of the Munich motor show, the biggest motoring event in Europe for two years, and the place to see some of the most important new launches of the year.

This is the first major motor show held in Europe since you-know-what led to the cancellation of the Geneva shows in 2020 and 2021 and last year’s Paris event - and it also marks the reinvention of Germany’s biennial show.

Having been held in Frankfurt since 1951, the fallout from the poorly attended 2019 running of the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung has promoted a change of location to Munich. The event has also been radically changed following the pandemic, with events now spread across the Messe Munich exhibition centre and an outdoor display area in the centre of the Bavarian capital. BMW is taking advantage of being on home ground to stage its own exhibition at its global headquarters, and other firms are also running their own events elsewhere around the city.

What hasn’t changed is the importance of the German motor show to the big German car firms, with Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche and Volkswagen all vying to steal the show.

Autocar will provide extensive coverage of the Munich show. James Attwood, Jim Holder, Felix Page and Mark Tisshaw have dusted off their passports and armed themselves with FFP2-grade masks to traverse the event to bring you all the latest news from a suitable social distance. Meanwhile, Rachel Burgess, Piers Ward and Jack Warrick are based in Autocar Towers in Twickenham to run our extensive web coverage.

Munich motor show 2021: Felix Page's show report

After a couple of laps of the Munich motor show, it feels strange to refer to it as a ‘motor show’ in the traditional sense at all, such was the prevailing focus on shared mobility solutions, connectivity and autonomy.

In many ways, it feels like the sheen of ‘newness’ around the concept of electric cars as a whole has well and truly worn off; now they’re the unquestioned stars of events such as this and there’s a whole raft of other novel concepts and ideas to get used to.

But away from the wide-reaching strategy announcements and tech-heavy press presentations, there was no shortage of interesting and enticing metal to help compensate for what has been the longest dry spell in motor show history; some of the cars on show here were making their debut nearly two years after an official unveiling, not to mention that it was the first chance we’ve had in nearly that long to speak to several key automotive personalities.

The biggest and most exciting reveal wasn’t – as had previously been almost taken for granted – on local firm BMW’s stand, but a couple of halls over at Volkswagen. The unveiling of VW’s all-new small electric car was already worthy of a crowd, but the brand’s loudly voiced projection of a £17,000 starting price and 232bhp base powertrain certainly sent ripples around the event. That it is styled completely differently to its Volkswagen ID 3 and ID 4 siblings, and even – dare we suggest – looks to have fun and style at the top of its priority list, only augmented the shock factor.