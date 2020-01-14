Updated: 2020 Geneva motor show

With less than two months to go until the doors open at Geneva, Europe's biggest and most important motor show, manufacturers are already dropping hints at what's set to appear.

In something of a break from convention for motor shows of late, electrification and combustion look to share the limelight in Switzerland, with new electric models roughly equal in number to their conventionally fuelled counterparts. Fiat will give the 500 supermini a new electric version and Land Rover will give us a look at two very important new hybrid models, but Honda's acclaimed Civic Type R retains its buzzy 2.0-litre turbo, while Audi and Seat will offer their new family hatchbacks in a range of petrol and diesel guises.

Let's take a look at the most important new models being unwrapped:

Audi

A3 Sportback

The new Audi A3 will follow hot on the heels of the fresh-faced eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf with similarly evolutionary styling and a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The five-door hatchback will arrive first, followed in 2021 by a new liftback variant, but we’re not expecting the cabriolet to make a comeback. As with the Golf, there won’t be an electric version, because Audi is developing a standalone compact entry-level EV for launch in 2021, but the S3 and RS3 hot hatches will be brought back down the line with more power and wilder styling than their predecessors.