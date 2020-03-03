2020 Geneva motor show: latest new cars

The Geneva motor show, one of Europe’s premier motoring events, has been cancelled, but most manufacturers are pressing ahead with their planned unveilings.
Geneva organisers had insisted the motor show would go ahead starting on 2 March, but fresh concerns due to a spate of Covid-19 cases in Europe made it impossible to host, so reveals that are going ahead are taking place online or at alternative locations.
Here's a full list of the cars we're expecting to see:
AIways
U6 ion
Chinese EV start-up Aiways was planning to give us a glimpse of its second production model with the new U6 ion concept, which is based on the same MAS platform as the firm's smaller U5. The sleek crossover has been designed by Ken Okuyama, who is famed for bringing the legendary Ferrari Enzo to reality, before becoming head of design at Pininfarina.
jagdavey
Bit early innit?????
I mean the flipping Geneva MoT'a show aint' 'till flipping March, innit mate!!!! Hold on son, at this rate you'll be reviewing Christmas at Easter!!!!!!
firebreathingru...
jagdavey wrote:
small point: march is a day away, it isnt that far away
A34
Wot no Morgan mention?
jason_recliner
Haha!
So far as of 10/1/20 it's almost exclusively just VAG tat!
Mini2
Disappointing of PSA
Really disappointing if Peugeot etc pull out this late on - that'll leave a massive gaping hole on the show floor at Geneva. Seems odd to ditch Geneva when they've all been sat there at Brussels for pete's sake.
DHarper
Jaguar and Land Rover?
I thought JLR is not going to Geneva. They're not on the list, at least not today.
DJH71
What about the cars due to be revealed
jagdavey
You forgot Morgan...........
You haven't included in your list the all new Morgan Plus 4 to be unveiled at Geneva. The first Plus 4 to be built on the all new aluminium CX platform & not to have the 100 year old sliding pillar front suspension & rear cart springs.
AddyT
I just can't get past the
I just can't get past the ugliness of the new Golf. I have a Mk7 and it looks much better proportioned than this. Several friends have told me they have the same opinion. I understand the more modern interior but the exterior shape, especially at the back, is not good IMO.
abkq
AddyT wrote:
Agreed, mk 7 is perfectly proportioned and perfectly detailed. Mk 8 was probably designed by VW's B-team, with its A-team involved in designing the ID3
Pages
