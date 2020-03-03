2020 Geneva motor show: latest new cars

Europe's biggest motoring show has moved online after the coronavirus outbreak shut down the Swiss venue
3 March 2020

The Geneva motor show, one of Europe’s premier motoring events, has been cancelled, but most manufacturers are pressing ahead with their planned unveilings.

Geneva organisers had insisted the motor show would go ahead starting on 2 March, but fresh concerns due to a spate of Covid-19 cases in Europe made it impossible to host, so reveals that are going ahead are taking place online or at alternative locations. 

Here's a full list of the cars we're expecting to see:

AIways

U6 ion

Chinese EV start-up Aiways was planning to give us a glimpse of its second production model with the new U6 ion concept, which is based on the same MAS platform as the firm's smaller U5. The sleek crossover has been designed by Ken Okuyama, who is famed for bringing the legendary Ferrari Enzo to reality, before becoming head of design at Pininfarina. 

Our Verdict

Audi A3

Audi A3 hero front

Third-gen Audi A3 gets a mild facelift, more equipment, some new engines and a new hot model - but is it the cream of the premium hatch crop?



Apex

AP-0

British sports car maker Apex is keeping its cards close to its chest with regard to its new AP-0 electric hypercar, but we know it will weigh just 1200kg, feature a pure-carbonfibre central tub and offer ‘rapid’ acceleration.



Audi 

A3 Sportback

The new Audi A3 will follow hot on the heels of the fresh-faced eighth-generation Volkswagen Golf with similarly evolutionary styling and a range of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid powertrains. The five-door hatchback will arrive first, followed in 2021 by a new liftback variant, but we’re not expecting the cabriolet to make a comeback. As with the Golf, there won’t be an electric version, because Audi is developing a standalone compact entry-level EV for launch in 2021, but the S3 and RS3 hot hatches will be brought back with more power and wilder styling than their predecessors. 



BAC

Mono 2

The Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) is gearing up to reveal a successor to its Mono single-seater lightweight sports car. Little is known about the car, but it will be joined by the Mono One (pictured above), a run-out version of the original Mono restricted to just three examples. All feature exposed carbon bodywork and are painted in each of the firm's signature colours: black, red and white. They retain the standard car's 2.5-litre Ford four-cylinder naturally aspirated engine, which produces 305bhp and 227lb ft - helping propel the 580kg machine from 0-60mph in 2.8sec. 



Bentley 

Bacalar

Last year, Autocar reported that Bentley's in-house coachbuilding arm Mulliner was at work on an ultra-exclusive, £1.5 million roadster with styling influenced by the striking EXP GT 100 concept, and we've now seen the finished product. The Mulliner Bacalar Convertible is one of the most luxurious models yet to come out of Crewe, with wool, tweed and 5500-year-old riverwood among the materials used to trim its unique two-seat cockpit. The only features carried over from Bentley's production cars are the door handles and steering wheel cap, further enhancing its exclusivity. 



Continental GT Mulliner Convertible

The Continental GT Mulliner Convertible is a limited-run version of Bentley’s flagship grand tourer aimed at “customers wanting an even greater focus on beautiful details”. As such, it features a bespoke Double Diamond front grille, new 22in wheels and unique interior elements. 



BMW

M340d

The new BMW M340d xDrive is the most powerful diesel-powered 3 Series yet, packing just slightly less power than the hot M340i at 335bhp. Available in both saloon and Touring estate forms, it’s also equipped with mild hybrid technology that boosts power and saves fuel. 



Cupra

Formentor

Seat's newly hived-off performance brand Cupra is gearing up to launch the production version of the bold Formentor concept, revealed last year. The brand's first standalone model looks to retain that car's striking design cues, and will be available with the same 242bhp plug-in powertrain as the newly revealed Cupra Leon. 



DS

Aero Sport Lounge 

The electric Aero Sport Lounge concept is what French firm DS thinks luxury SUVs could look like in the near future. With aerodynamically optimised exterior styling and an unconventional interior layout, it is described as a 'prelude' to the firm's next-gen production cars and "a manifesto intended to illustrate the buzzword 'sustainable'".



Fiat

500e

Another icon tipped for rebirth is the fashionable Fiat 500 city car, which will gain a globally available electric option. Spy shots reveal that the new car will bear a strong resemblance to the retro-influenced current model, but company boss Olivier François has revealed that it will sit atop a brand-new bespoke platform and has even hinted at the possibility of a feisty Abarth version.



Hispano Suiza

Carmen Boulogne

Revived luxury car marque Hispano Suiza will unveil a drop-top version of its 1005bhp Carmen electric grand tourer. The retro-styled roadster is said to boast a performance advantage over its 1700kg coupé counterpart, but can be expected to weigh slightly more given the addition of a weighty convertible mechanism. 



Honda

Civic Type R facelift

Honda has revealed a facelifted version of its Civic hatchback, featuring subtle design tweaks and an upgraded interior, and Geneva will mark the public debut of the updated Type R. The 316bhp turbocharged 2.0-litre engine remains, as do the fan-favourite triple tailpipes, with significant changes limited to infotainment upgrades and a revamped front end. There's a lightweight Limited Edition variant on offer, too, offering performance and handling advantages over the standard model. 



Hyundai

i20

The new i20 represents the start of a “revolutionary and ambitious” new design language for Hyundai. It will arrive in dealerships in May, boasting sportier styling, more interior space and enhanced connectivity over its predecessor. 

New Hyundai i20 arrives with new styling and mild-hybrid engines

i30 facelift

Hyundai has brought its i30 family hatchback into line with the rest of its line-up with more aggressive front end styling, restyled bumpers and new LED headlights. Inside, the Volkswagen Golf rival gains a new digital instrument cluster and the option of a 10.25in infotainment touchscreen, with mild hybrid technology featuring, as well.



Kia

Sorento

Kia has released official images and technical data of its new Sorento, but we’ve yet to see the third-gen SUV in the metal. The Skoda Kodiaq rival sits atop an all-new monocoque platform, which allows for shorter overhangs and enhanced interior space. There’s also a hybrid option for the first time. 



McLaren

765LT

The McLaren 720S is already one of the most revered and capable supercars on the market, so it didn't seem like it could get any more potent, but Woking has managed to eke another 44bhp out of its 4.0-litre V8 and shave an impressive 80kg off the kerbweight to create this: the 765LT. The new crowning jewel in McLaren's Super Series line-up, the latest addition to the Longtail range promises a sub-3.0sec 0-62mph time, significantly quicker lap times than the standard car and stopping performance on a par with the Senna. 



Mercedes-Benz

CLA and GLA PHEVs

Following the recent unveiling of the new A-Class and B-Class PHEVs, Mercedes looks set to roll out a new plug-in hybrid option for the latest CLA and GLA. Both the compact saloon and its platform-sharing crossover sibling will use a 1.3-litre four-cylinder petrol engine mated to a 101bhp electric motor for a combined output of 215bhp and an electric-only range of around 35 miles. 

E-Class facelift

Spotted testing for the first time in 2018, the facelifted E-Class will come into line with the new CLA, A-Class and GLA. That means the current rounded front end will adopt a more angular look, light clusters at both ends will be reshaped and the interior will feature the latest generation of Mercedes’ MBUX infotainment software. The more rugged All-Terrain estate version will return as well, taking the fight to the Volvo V90 Cross Country with plastic body cladding and jacked-up suspension. 



Polestar

Precept 

Volvo-owned electric performance brand Polestar has unveiled a bold new concept that hints at the design of a future model. Called the Precept, the car features the brand’s trademark LED headlights and wraparound rear light bar, and takes the form of a sleek four-door performance saloon.



Porsche

718 Cayman GTS 4.0

The range-topping GTS variant of Porsche’s entry-level sports car has made a return to form with a naturally aspirated flat-six motor based on that found in the top-rung Cayman GT4 and Boxster Spyder. The new motor option comes in response to calls for a more potent and characterful 718 in the US, where the four-cylinder current model has been underperforming. 



911 Turbo

We’ve had the 2S, 4S and the Cabriolet, but the new 911 Turbo is yet to be revealed. Prototypes have begun shedding their disguise, suggesting an imminent unveiling, and we can see that the range-topper will sport a model-specific rear diffuser, reconfigured air intakes and redesigned lightweight alloy wheels. More significantly, the 3.8-litre flat-six will be boosted courtesy of a pair of sizeable turbochargers, while stiffer bushings and suspension tweaks will offer keener handling characteristics.



Renault

Morphoz

Renault has offered an idea of what to expect from its future electric models with the new Morphoz concept. Its party trick is a shapeshifting function that takes it from compact, family-friendly city car to sleek, angular grand tourer. Expect to see some styling elements replicated on the firm's upcoming Kadjar-sized electric crossover. 



Rimac

C_Two

Revealed in concept form for the first time back in 2018, the Rimac C_Two is set to make its long-awaited production-spec debut. The all-electric hypercar can power from 0-100mph in just over four seconds, and continue on to a top speed of 258mph. Don't get too excited about trying it for yourself, however, because all 150 examples have already sold for £1.5 million each.



Seat 

Leon

The 2020 Leon takes styling influence from the recently revealed el-Born electric hatchback with a full-width rear light bar, angular LED headlights and Seat’s new grille design, as well as gaining its first electrified variant and featuring a significant technological revamp inside. It’s said to be “the biggest step forward in the model's history” and is available in five-door hatchback, estate and crossover forms. 



Skoda

Octavia vRS

The new Octavia offers Skoda's most comprehensive line-up of vRS models ever, with a plug-in hybrid joining the existing petrol and diesel engines. Outright power matches the petrol, with a 1.4-litre turbocharged engine and electric motor working together to deliver nearly 250bhp and up to 300lb ft of torque. It also gets manual and dual-clutch automatic gearbox options, along with front and four-wheel drive.



Volkswagen

Golf GTI

Hot on the heels of the standard Mk8 Golf's unveiling, the new GTI has finally been unveiled, promising its trademark blend of performance and practicality. The usual sporty styling embellishments cloak a 242bhp reworking of VW's EA888 2.0-litre turbo motor, which will push the hot hatch from 0-62mph in less than six seconds, and on to a top speed of 155mph.



Here's everything we saw last year:

Comments
13

jagdavey

7 January 2020

I mean the flipping Geneva MoT'a show aint' 'till flipping March, innit mate!!!! Hold on son, at this rate you'll be reviewing Christmas at Easter!!!!!!

firebreathingru...

28 February 2020
jagdavey wrote:

I mean the flipping Geneva MoT'a show aint' 'till flipping March, innit mate!!!! Hold on son, at this rate you'll be reviewing Christmas at Easter!!!!!!

small point: march is a day away, it isnt that far away

A34

2 March 2020
If BAC deserves a mention I would have thought Morgan would!

jason_recliner

10 January 2020

So far as of 10/1/20 it's almost exclusively just VAG tat!

Mini2

21 January 2020

Really disappointing if Peugeot etc pull out this late on - that'll leave a massive gaping hole on the show floor at Geneva. Seems odd to ditch Geneva when they've all been sat there at Brussels for pete's sake. 

DHarper

22 January 2020

I thought JLR is not going to Geneva. They're not on the list, at least not today. 

DJH71

28 February 2020
Are the launches for the new cars that were due to unveiling now being delayed or canned?

jagdavey

28 February 2020

You haven't included in your list the all new Morgan Plus 4 to be unveiled at Geneva. The first Plus 4 to be built on the all new aluminium CX platform & not to have the 100 year old sliding pillar front suspension & rear cart springs.

AddyT

29 February 2020

I just can't get past the ugliness of the new Golf. I have a Mk7 and it looks much better proportioned than this. Several friends have told me they have the same opinion. I understand the more modern interior but the exterior shape, especially at the back, is not good IMO.

abkq

1 March 2020
AddyT wrote:

I just can't get past the ugliness of the new Golf. I have a Mk7 and it looks much better proportioned than this. Several friends have told me they have the same opinion. I understand the more modern interior but the exterior shape, especially at the back, is not good IMO.

Agreed, mk 7 is perfectly proportioned and perfectly detailed. Mk 8 was probably designed by VW's B-team, with its A-team involved in designing the ID3

