2020 Geneva motor show: latest new cars

The Geneva motor show, one of Europe’s premier motoring events, has been cancelled, but most manufacturers are pressing ahead with their planned unveilings.

Geneva organisers had insisted the motor show would go ahead starting on 2 March, but fresh concerns due to a spate of Covid-19 cases in Europe made it impossible to host, so reveals that are going ahead are taking place online or at alternative locations.

Here's a full list of the cars we're expecting to see:

AIways

U6 ion

Chinese EV start-up Aiways was planning to give us a glimpse of its second production model with the new U6 ion concept, which is based on the same MAS platform as the firm's smaller U5. The sleek crossover has been designed by Ken Okuyama, who is famed for bringing the legendary Ferrari Enzo to reality, before becoming head of design at Pininfarina.