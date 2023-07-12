Radical EV sports coupe shows future of Vauxhall

The radical new Vauxhall Experimental concept provides the first look at what its design chief calls “Vauxhall 2.0”, previewing how the brand’s design signatures will evolve as it gears up for all-out electrification in 2028.

This Astra-sized coupé-SUV is the envisioned climax of a transformation taking place over the coming years as Vauxhall looks to launch a totally new line-up of electric cars based on parent company Stellantis’s modular STLA platform. It follows similarly futuristic concepts from sibling Stellantis brands Peugeot, Lancia and Chrysler, which have previewed the functionality of this upcoming wave of STLA-based EVs.

The concept builds on the foundation laid by the 2018 GT X Experimental, the sharp-edged crossover that introduced design chief Mark Adams’ “bold and pure” philosophy. With that language – notably the ‘Compass’ front end and the ‘Vizor’ grille signature – now rolled out across the range, the time has come for the next stage, said Adams.

The most significant development is the new Compass, a much more dramatic interpretation of a relatively subtle design element on today’s Vauxhalls.

The strong central crease that runs through each car’s bonnet has been highlighted with a strip of LEDs, divided into ‘north’ and ‘south’ sides by the Vizor grille. Meanwhile, the arrow-shaped daytime-running lights on today’s Vauxhalls have been replaced by flat bars that are bright enough to provide sufficient low-beam illumination on their own. Small banks of LEDs are nestled in the corner below each bar, providing high-beam functionality when needed.

The four elements – the ‘north’ and ‘south’ centre lines and the ‘east’ and ‘west’ running lights – do not meet but point to the brand’s griffin emblem.

The Compass is mirrored at the rear, where a wordmark features in place of the logo to “really be confident about where we are as a brand going forward”, according to Adams.