Mini Countryman grows and gains electric option for 2024

The largest member of the Mini family, the new Mini Countryman, has grown substantially for its third generation, and will go on sale with petrol and electric drivetrain options early next year.

Being twinned with the latest BMW X1, the Countryman is 60mm longer and 130mm than its predecessor, in part to create room in the line-up for the forthcoming Mini Aceman crossover.

“There’s no Mini in this segment,” company CEO Stephanie Wurst told Autocar, emphasising the impact the increase in size will have on the Countryman’s market positioning.

The SUV “will have new customers” as a result, she said, whereas the subtler evolution of the new Mini Cooper hatchback has been aimed at retaining existing customers.

The Countryman’s exterior design is a clear evolution from the previous two generations, featuring touches also seen on the new Cooper, such as the octagonal front grille and revamped headlights and taillights. Its C-pillar treatment has also been reworked.

The interior features a similarly minimalist look as in the Cooper, with the dashboard dominated by an identical touchscreen. The SUV’s increased in length has allowed for an enlarged centre console featuring larger cupholders and an extra 130mm of leg room in the back, where the backrests are now individually adjustable.

There’s 460/1450 litres of boot space – also representing a slight improvement – plus an underfloor cubby for storing the EV’s charging cables.

Three petrol engines will be available – understood to be two 1.5-litre turbo triples and a 2.0-litre turbo fourpot from the X1. The Countryman C has 167bhp at its front wheels; the S All4 has 215bhp going to both axles; and the John Cooper Works All4 (JCW) gets 296bhp and 295lb ft of torque for a 0-62mph time of 5.4sec.