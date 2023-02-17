BMW iX1 review

6

Can an electric powertrain resolve some of our frustrations with this new SUV?

BMW’s strategy for most of its electric cars is for them to be closely related to those with an engine, hence the BMW iX1 is essentially just an electric BMW X1

While it might only look like an X1 with a green numberplate, the iX1 is an important model for BMW to grab hold of the small electric SUV segment with both hands. 

In many EVs, when you set the navigation to a rapid charger, they will precondition the battery so that it can charge quickly right away. The iX1 does that too, but also allows you to turn on the preconditioning manually.
Illya Verpraet
Road Tester

Back when it launched in 2022, BMW estimated 31% of all X1 sales would be electric, with rivals including the best-selling Tesla Model Y and the Volvo EX40 in the firm’s sights. 

BMW's small SUVs have always been pretty good at the sensible stuff – boot space, legroom, interior versatility and economy – but the X1 isn’t perfect. 

It uses an anodyne engine partnered with a clunky gearbox, infuriating infotainment and uninvolving handling that makes it notably bad in many areas that are traditional strengths for the brand.

Removing that engine and gearbox should in theory improve things, adding a refined smoothness offered by electric powertrains. But does it make the iX1 the best option in the range? Read on for our full review… 

BMW iX1 range at a glance

The iX1 line-up consists of two powertrains - the entry-level eDrive20 with 201bhp and front-wheel drive, plus the all-wheel drive xDrive30 with 301bhp. 

Prices start at just over £43,000, which is similar to rivals from Tesla, Audi and Volvo. Three specification levels are available: Sport, xLine and M Sport. 

VersionPower
eDrive20201bhp
xDrive30308bhp
DESIGN & STYLING

BMW iX1 side view

The BMW iX1 mirrors the standard X1’s exterior design, which means it sits perfectly within the brand’s current design strategy. It’s based on the same UKL2 platform as the X1 which is also used by the 1 Series, 2 Series Gran Coupe and the new Mini Countryman

It does away with the X1’s brash front grille and inserts a large blocked-off design element, with flush door handles and slimmed-down LED lights at the rear. Meanwhile, xLine and M Sport models add larger 20in wheels and body-coloured wheel arches. 

All iX1 variants are powered by a 66.5kWh battery which the German carmaker claims will offer a range of up to 287 miles in the eDrive20 and 269 miles in the xDrive30. 

Single motor models get 201bhp, hitting 0-62mph in 8.6sec. The all-wheel drive xDrive30 M Sport pushes things up to 308bhp and slashes that 0-62mph time down to 5.6sec. 

INTERIOR

8
BMW iX1 over the shoulder

Step into the iX1 M Sport’s modern and spacious interior and it’s hard not to be impressed. It’s especially roomy for the class, with lots of storage, hooks and cubby holes, with a floating centre console. 

It certainly out-competes the Volvo EX40 and Audi Q4 E-tron, with aluminium seen throughout the cabin and pleasantly soft materials on the dashboard and armrests. The speakers look great too, made of finely machined metal. 

Our M Sport test car was fitted with a panoramic sunroof, which flooded light into an otherwise gloomy interior. Sports seats are also standard on our car, which add a hint of firmness but are generally comfortable and supportive. 

However, entry-level cars feel far less smart in comparison, sacrificing some soft touch materials for ones that feel cheaper and look less extravagant. 

Rear space is available in abundance, with enough room for three passengers, while boot space measures 490 litres. That’s not too far off the larger iX3, and the seats can always be folded down thanks to their 40/20/40 configuration. 

It is also far less than the Tesla Model Y, which offers 854 litres of space. You lose next to no boot capacity by choosing the electric version, but the X1’s sliding rear seats aren’t available on the iX1 and the EV loses a little bit of rear legroom.

The iX1’s infotainment is the centrepiece of the cabin. All cars get a 10.7in touchscreen infotainment system which is paired with a 10.25 digital driver’s display. The system runs BMW’s latest 9th generation operating system, which includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. 

It’s very visually crisp and pretty to look at, but it’s not the most intuitive system out there, and it’s not the most accessible system. BMW opted to remove many buttons and ergonomic switches with the iX1, meaning almost everything is controlled through the touchscreen. That said, there are some switches on the steering wheel which control the driver’s media source and volume. 

The touchscreen houses all the climate controls, which makes adjusting on the move a bit tricky. It takes almost ten taps to switch on the heated seats, set them to their highest level and find yourself back to the home screen. It’s also quite distracting, with cameras popping up when you’re required to turn off the motorway, or when you navigate through traffic. 

The digital cluster is a little easier to use thanks to the steering wheel buttons, but it’s still more style over substance. It’s a very pretty display and very clear, but it’s quite messy and there’s a lot of unused space. 

There's no arguing with the excellent seats and flexible driving position, which ensure that anyone will be kept comfortable. BMW has done a sterling job with noise isolation, too.

ENGINES & PERFORMANCE

8
BMW iX1 distance driving shot

In contrast with the X1, drivability in this electric SUV is well resolved. The pedals are calibrated to allow smooth driving and you can choose from three levels of regenerative braking, plus a one-pedal mode. A coasting mode is absent, however.

The single motor iX1 sends 201bhp to the front wheels, achieving 0-62mph in 8.6sec. That’s a good deal slower than the Volvo EX40 single motor, which will reach 0-62mph in 7.3sec. 

If you’re after some real speed, the xDrive30 M Sport has no trouble putting down its mighty power. It pumps out 308bhp and 394lb ft, which slashes its 0-62mph time down to 5.6sec. That almost matches the Audi Q4 E-tron Sport 55’s 5.4sec.

Like most EVs, power tails off at higher speeds, but energy delivery from 40mph to 70mph is satisfying and effortless. Its outright pace means the iX1 certainly doesn’t feel like it tips the scales at 2085kg.

It can even send a bit more power to the rear axle for a more dynamic corner exit, despite the two motors being identical.

RIDE & HANDLING

7
BMW iX1 rear distance shot

The iX1’s driving driving experience is mostly similar to the petrol X1. In most circumstances, the steering is overly light, mute and inconsistently paced, which robs you of confidence. That said, there is plenty of grip available. 

Switch into Sport driving mode and you’ll receive some useful heft but also makes the ride blatantly unsuited to a bumpy B-road. You see, every iX1 gets adaptive dampers, but the suspension setting is bound to the driving mode. 

If you want weightier steering (you absolutely do) or looser stability control, you’re forced to accept the stiff damper setting, which makes the car disconcertingly bouncy over bumps.

As long as we kept to its standard mode, the ride of our xLine test car on its 19in wheels was decent enough and usefully better than the X1 xDrive23i M Sport on 20in wheels that we road tested recently.

MPG & RUNNING COSTS

6
BMW iX1 front close up

Electric power suits the X1 well, then, but it comes with its own set of issues. Its battery is pretty small for the class and yields an official range of between 260 and 290 miles.

We conducted a six-month long-term test with a BMW iX1 xDrive30 M Sport, which showed us that real-world range is more likely to land at around 230 miles, sometimes dropping as low as 205 miles. 

The iX1’s rapid-charging capability is unspectacular, too. Its 130kW peak is on par with the Audi Q4 E-tron but down on the Volvo C40 Recharge, let alone the Genesis GV60 (260kW).

 In our rapid charging test, the iX1 maintained at least 120kW to 40% before gradually dropping off. That’s not terrible, but it can’t make up for the short range. 

Prices start at just over £43,000 in the UK for a BMW iX1 with front-wheel drive, while the dual motor model will set you back almost £6000 more. 

The Tesla Model Y received a significant update in 2025 and is similarly priced, but it features much more equipment as standard and has a significantly longer range.

VERDICT

6
BMW iX1 parked

The BMW iX1 is a capable electric SUV in some areas, but rivals have come a long way in the three years it's been on sale. 

With recent updates to Volvo's EX40 and Tesla's Model Y, it finds itself in a rather difficult position. 

There’s certainly no dearth of cheaper, single-motor EVs with more range, more space and a more rounded driving experience, and while the all-wheel drive iX1 adds more power and posher equipment, it doesn't quite stand out enough. 

Illya Verpraet

Illya Verpraet Road Tester Autocar
Title: Road Tester

As a road tester, Illya drives everything from superminis to supercars, and writes reviews and comparison tests, while also managing the magazine’s Drives section. Much of his time is spent wrangling the data logger and wielding the tape measure to gather the data for Autocar’s in-depth instrumented road tests.

He loves cars that are fun and usable on the road – whether piston-powered or electric – or just cars that are very fit for purpose. When not in test cars, he drives an R53-generation Mini Cooper S.

