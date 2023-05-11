BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen ID 7 GTX to be revealed in September
Luvly 0 is £8800 Swedish flat-pack EV to rival Citroën Ami

Volkswagen ID 7 GTX to be revealed in September

Performance variant will get subtle styling tweaks and bigger changes under the skin, such as an extra motor
Felix Page
News
2 mins read
11 May 2023

The high-performance Volkswagen ID 7 GTX will be unveiled at the Munich motor show in September, the brand has confirmed.

Volkswagen’s answer to the Tesla Model 3 Performance, the new four-wheel-drive range-topper is understood by Autocar to pair the base model’s 282bhp and 402lb ft rear motor with the ID 4 GTX’s 107bhp front motor to give a combined output of around 390bhp.

This should substantially reduce the ID 7’s 0-62mph time of around 6.0sec in Pro S guise, although it’s unlikely to match the Model 3 Performance’s 3.3sec.

The upgrade is also expected to bring a slight reduction to the ID 7’s 435-mile range (in 86kWh specification). A range of around 400 miles is likely.

Visually, the GTX will be distinguished by gloss black accents (including the roof), tinted windows and bucket seats with red contrasting stitching.

The model is likely to be priced at a significant premium compared with the regular ID 7, for which Volkswagen has suggested a starting price in the region of £50,000. For reference, the ID 4 starts from £38,845, with the GTX rising to £52,865.

The regular ID 7 will launch in Europe and China this autumn, with the US following in 2024.

Two batteries will be available: a 77kWh pack (used in existing ID models) giving a 382-mile range and 170kW charging; and a new 86kWh unit that allows 435 miles between recharges and top-ups at up to 200kW.

The saloon measures nearly five metres long and has a wheelbase of around three metres, making it larger than the Volkswagen Passat, which it indirectly replaces, and closer in size to the Phaeton luxury saloon, which bowed out in 2016.

Its cabin majors on practicality but various touches ramp up the ID 7's luxury credentials, including a panoramic roof that switches from opaque to transparent at the touch of a button, optional massage seats, an augmented reality head-up display and a 15.0in infotainment touchscreen running a heavily overhauled iteration of Volkswagen's MIB software platform. 

Volkswagen has focused on making this new infotainment platform – shared with the facelifted ID 3 – easy to use. There is a new direct-access bar at the top of the touchscreen for quick access to core functions, for example, the main menu can be opened without closing any in-use app, the home screen can be configured to show icons for a driver's most commonly used apps and the main climate controls are now permanently hosted at the bottom of the screen to avoid scrolling on the move.

Perhaps most importantly, the controversial touch sliders for the temperature and volume controls are now illuminated, meaning they can be used safely at night.

Additional reporting by Charlie Martin

Anton motorhead 18 April 2023
Apart from still having that same lumpiness to it as the other ID variants, this sounds like a sensible car. Long range, not ridiculously powerful and maybe it even looks good in the flesh. And built in Europe for long distances! What's not to like?
Boris9119 18 April 2023

So it might go 435 miles before your local chav removes your driveway charger?

Dozza 17 April 2023

435miles official. Closer to 250miles on the motorway. A woman I work with has a brother in law with Porsche Taycan that took 11.5 hours to go from Manchester to Edinburgh as he had to stop and charge three times. 

Boris9119 18 April 2023

Understandable, the Porsche was probably trying to protect her from Scotland!

