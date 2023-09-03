Volkswagen ID GTI is affordable EV hot hatch for 2026

Volkswagen has previewed a feisty, affordable performance variant of the upcoming ID 2 with the new ID GTI concept - a car that unashamedly harks back to the original Golf GTI, both in spirit and styling.

A headliner at the 2023 Munich motor show, the compact front-wheel-drive hot hatch is earmarked to head Volkswagen’s new entry-level electric car line-up with a front-mounted electric motor, specially tuned sport suspension, traditional GTI design elements and a price tag expected to start at around €30,000 (£26,000).

“Production has already been decided as part of our electric offensive,” said Volkswagen CEO Thomas Schäfer, in a clear statement of intent for the first-ever electric GTI model. “It remains sporty, technologically progressive and accessible but now has a new interpretation for tomorrow’s world: electric, fully connected and extremely emotive.”

Schäfer said the production version of the ID GTI would be revealed in 2026 and be on sale in early 2027. Confirmation of the hot ID 2 comes after Schäfer told Autocar that he was seeking to ensure long-standing Volkswagen names like GTI are retained on future electric models.

“We have iconic names,” he said. “It would be crazy to let them die and slip away.”

As has always been the case, the GTI name is planned to be applied exclusively to front-driven performance cars. The two-year-old GTX name will continue to be seen on four-wheel-drive sporting models, with the R badge set to be reserved only for the most potent of these all-paw EVs, according to Volkswagen.

The basis for the ID GTI is the same shortened version of Volkswagen’s existing MEB platform as the standard ID 2, dubbed MEB Entry. It houses a front-mounted electric motor and what Volkswagen describes as a “large” battery - likely the larger 56kWh pack that will be available in the ID 2.

Technical details are yet to be made public. However, the development of the baby GTI has been twinned with the range-topping version of the upcoming Cupra Raval, which is claimed to develop up to 226bhp, sufficient to provide it with 0-62mph time of 6.9sec, and a range of up to 273 miles - figures which would stand the ID 2 GTI in good stead against hot hatch rivals including the Abarth 500e, Alpine A290 and new Mini Cooper Electric.