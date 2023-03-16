2023 Audi Q6 E-tron to lead brand's interior design rethink

Audi's new Q6 E-tron SUV will set the tone for a wide-reaching rethink of the German firm's interior designs, adopting a 'human-centric' arrangement that majors on digital functionality and ease of use.

The launch of the electric SUV will kick off a full-scale assault on the premium electric car market when it launches the Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV rival later this year.

2023 Munich motor show: everything you need to know

Due on sale in February, the new Audi Q6 is the first car to ride on the new PPE EV platform, opening up new packaging possibilities and introducing a new electronic architecture which allows for a near-total rethink of Audi's digital interfaces.

Audi highlights the focus its designers have placed on the real-world needs of its driver and passengers, with a newly designed interior.

"By understanding the interior as the centre of our customers’ lives and experiences," head of design Marc Lichte said, "we are rejecting the status quo and systematically designing the vehicle from the inside out."

Bootspace is rated at 526 litres, or 1529 litres with the rear seats folded down, and there is a 64-litre frunk for charging cables and small luggage. Audi highlights an array of storage cubbies, and says the lack of transmission tunnel makes for extra legroom and a comfortable middle seat.

Each Q6 E-tron gains a curved, panoramic display measuring 14.5in, paired with an 11.9in digital cockpit. Front passengers also receive their own screen, with a 10.9in display integrated into the dashboard, capable of setting navigation routes and music selection.

Elsewhere, softwrap materials feature in the cockpit and on the centre console, made with sustainable materials. The instrument panel can be specified as wood or brushed aluminium. Both the driver and passenger get a cupholder and two USB charging ports, plus a wireless charging pad.

Driver display and central infotainment screen are housed in a curved wraparound panel on top of the dashboard, complemented by an optional augmented reality head-up display. There's a separate infotainment screen for the passenger, too, which can be shielded from the driver's view to minimise distractions.