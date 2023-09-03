New Mercedes E-Class All Terrain: off-road estate gets 62-mile PHEV

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the second-generation E-Class All Terrain at the 2023 Munich motor show ahead of a planned start to left-hand-drive European sales in early 2024.

The luxury crossover builds on the latest E-Class estate with more rugged exterior styling, additional ride height, unique interior elements and a revised range of drivetrains, including a new petrol-electric plug-in hybrid system that is claimed to provide it with an electric range of up to 63 miles on the WLTP test cycle.

Among the styling changes differentiating the E-Class All Terrain from the regular car is a new look twin-louvre grille similar to that used on Mercedes-Benz SUVs.

The new model also receives uniquely styled bumpers with improved approach and departure angles, black plastic cladding within the wheel arches, chrome trim along the side sills, and a stainless steel load plate on the rear bumper.

Inside, it receives AMG-style stainless steel pedal caps and floor mats with an All Terrain logo.

At 4950mm in length, 1904mm in width and 1497mm in height, the new car is 17mm longer and 33mm wider [but no taller] than its predecessor, which was produced between 2017 and 2023.

As with the E-Class estate, the wheelbase has been increased by 22mm to 2961mm, creating more leg and knee room for rear seat occupants.