Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is firm's most powerful ICE car

The new Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid is the most powerful version of the SUV yet, replacing the pure-V8 Turbo GT.
The plug-in hybrid super-SUV is on sale now, priced from £130,200 and with a choice of conventional and coupé bodystyles.
It's marked out from the standard Cayenne by a purposeful makeover comprising larger air intakes at the front, quad-exit exhausts and coloured brake callipers.
With 591bhp from an "extensively reworked" twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine and 174bhp from an electric motor, the range-topper gets a total 729bhp – and a mammoth 700lb ft of torque – to become Porsche’s current most powerful ICE car.
The German manufacturer has claimed a 0-62mph time of 3.7sec and a top speed of 183mph.
Adding the £21,400 GT Package brings a titanium exhaust, a carbonfibre roof, bespoke bodywork and even stronger performance: 0-62mph in 3.6sec and a top speed of 190mph.
Meanwhile, a 25.9kWh battery beneath the boot gives an electric-only range of 51 miles – significantly more than the 19 miles offered by the previous Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid.
The most potent Cayenne comes equipped as standard with adaptive air suspension and torque vectoring, while Porsche's Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC) and rear-axle steering systems are available as optional extras.
As with other models from the Zuffenhausen-based GT division, the PHEV's cockpit is adorned with a raft of track-oriented embellishments, including aluminium trim elements, microfibre headlining, a microfibre steering wheel, a driving-mode selector switch and sports seats.
Read on to find out more in our UK-exclusive review of a near-production prototype of Porsche's new Lamborghini Urus rival.
2023 Porsche Cayenne Turbo E-Hybrid prototype review
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT – the SUV that so badly wanted to be a 911 GT3 – had us all conflicted. A 2.2-tonne SUV shouldn’t be so much fun to drive.
The normal Cayenne S is plenty for something this big and heavy.
