Shanghai motor show 2023 gallery: every new car revealed

China’s first motor show since Covid restrictions were finally lifted is under way, and already it's shaping up to be one of the biggest motoring events in recent years.

Auto Shanghai, which began in 1985, is hosting unveilings from global brands such as Polestar, Porsche and Smart, as well as home-grown ones including BYD, Nio and Xpeng - and as Chinese brands ramp up plans to compete in Europe, we're just as excited to see all of them.

Here's every new car appearing in Shanghai:

Audi Formula 1 car

Audi is primed to enter Formula 1 in 2026 in partnership with Sauber, and it has been reported that more details on its project will be presented at Shanghai, given the importance of the Chinese market for the sport. The move towards sustainable fuels and the cost cap for each team were key motivators for the German brand to join F1.

Audi partners with Sauber for Formula 1 entry

BMW i7 M70

It might not be a 'full-fat' M-car, but with 650bhp and enough torque to pull down a house, the new top-rung i7 is a luxury limo with supercar-baiting performance. In fact, it'll do 0-62mph quicker than a Porsche Cayman GT4 - but BMW says it can still crack up to 348 miles between charges. The ultimate all-rounder?

BMW i7 M70 becomes brand's most powerful EV with 650bhp

BMW XM Red Label

The most powerful hybrid SUV on the market makes its official debut in Shanghai. It's a radically styled, 738bhp SUV that will do 0-62mph in 3.8sec. The £170,860 Red Label builds on the regular XM's 644bhp powertrain with the addition of an upgrade package for its V8 - it now produces 94bhp more than the standard car's V8. With this upgrade to the combustion engine, its electric-only range is now 47-52 miles and will reach a top speed, in electric mode, of 87mph. Derestricted and with the optional M Driver’s Package, it will reach a top speed of 180mph.