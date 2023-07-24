BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Mercedes CLA concept previews 466-mile EV saloon for 2025
UP NEXT
Volkswagen ID GTI is affordable EV hot hatch for 2026

Mercedes CLA concept previews 466-mile EV saloon for 2025

Ultra-efficient Tesla Model 3 rival will come with Superscreen, 250kW charging and 536bhp AMG variant
Felix Page
News
4 mins read
3 September 2023

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Concept CLA Class at the 2023 Munich motor show, just over a year before a lightly altered production version of the all-new saloon is planned to head into UK showrooms as a hi-tech replacement for today's Mercedes CLA.

As the first of four “compact” models to be based on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform – a versatile, dual-purpose structure aimed at facilitating the shift to electrification – the Tesla Model 3 rival is planned to offer the choice of pure-electric and combustion engine drivetrains, as well as rear- and four-wheel drive options in certain markets.

Mercedes-Benz confirms the new CLA will be the first in a range of MMA-based models, including the next-generation Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes EQA and Mercedes EQB, to receive a new type of electric motor developed and produced in house. 

Related articles

In the Concept CLA Class, this compact asynchronous unit delivers 235bhp to the rear wheels via a two-speed transmission.

Other outputs are planned, including 201bhp in an entry-level rear-wheel-drive variant, and up to 536bhp in a hot, dual-motor CLA AMG model, earmarked for launch in 2025.

In a further development, Mercedes says its third electric saloon will offer the choice of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-Oxide (NMC) batteries, with energy capacity of between 58kWh and 85kWh, Autocar has been told.

The lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) unit pioneers a new construction technique, with its cell modules held in place with adhesive rather than screws for reduced weight and more compact packaging.

Crucially, the new CLA will be the first production car from Mercedes-Benz to support an 800-volt electric architecture, allowing charging at up to 250kW on a rapid DC charger. This enables a 248-mile top-up in just 15 minutes, according to Mercedes.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S 2019 road test review - hero front

Mercedes-AMG CLA 45

Saloon-cum-coupé take on the A-Class gets the hardcore ‘45’ treatment, coming away with only subtle characteristic differences from the hatch

Read our review
Back to top

Additionally, the Concept CLA Class receives bi-directional charging capability, hinting the production version will be able to perform vehicle-to-home (V2H), vehicle-to-grid (V2G) and vehicle-to-appliance (V2A) tasks.

The new dedicated electric car platform, electric motor and battery, a combination first previewed by the Mercedes Vision EQXX concept car, provides the Concept CLA Class with what Mercedes's chief technology officer Markus Schäfer describes as “phenomenal efficiency”.

Mounted within the rear axle assembly, the electric motor and transmission are integrated into one unit weighing less than 110kg, and feature a silicon-carbide inverter that is claimed to contribute to energy efficiency of up to 93% from battery to wheel at a constant cruising speed. This compares to the 89% efficiency of today's EQA.

In pure-electric guise, the most efficient CLA is claimed to achieve average energy consumption of 5.2 mi/kWh on the WLTP test cycle, giving it a range of up to 466 miles.

The rear-wheel drive Tesla Model 3 Long Range, by comparison, receives an 82kWh battery and possesses a claimed WLTP range of 382 miles.

Advertisement
Back to top

“The Concept CLA Class represents an entirely new approach for Mercedes-Benz. It incorporates many learnings from our Vision EQXX technology program. Our engineers have maximised efficiency by driving down losses in its 800-volt electric drive system. It also features a high level of integration, enabling excellent energy density,” said Schäfer.

The concept's exterior builds on the look of today's CLA with a more contemporary-looking front end, featuring a lower-set black panel grille with an illuminated Mercedes emblem. Newly shaped headlamps are connected by an LED light bar to accentuate the new car's width and give the new saloon a distinctive night-time graphic.

Along the sides there are frameless doors, a less exaggerated bow to the lower window line and largely unadorned surfacing.

Further back, the signature coupé-like roofline is retained in combination with a heavily angled rear screen, giving the new model a sleek profile. The new saloon also adopts more pronounced haunches over the rear wheels to give it a more confident stance than today's model.

At the rear, there is a short notchback-style boot lid and a full-width wraparound light bar - with tube-style LED graphics featuring three-pointed star detailing.

Advertisement
Back to top

Inside, the Concept CLA Class adopts a full-width MBUX Superscreen similar to that used by the Vision EQXX. Set to be retained for the production version, it runs Mercedes-Benz's new MB.OS operating system.

The new chip-to-cloud architecture, which will support Google Maps navigation among other embedded apps, represents a new approach to in-car infotainment for Mercedes-Benz, which says it will be included in all future models starting with the new CLA.

Car Review
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2019 road test review - hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

A further new development showcased by the latest Mercedes-Benz concept is the new CLA's Level 3 Lidar-based autonomous driving assistance system. It is not initially planned to appear on the new model, which will initially be limited to Level 2 autonomy, but Mercedes plans to offer regular updates via over-the-air software updates, opening the possibility of allowing owners to purchase Level 3 capability in the future.

Additionally, the Concept CLA Class includes a new Child Presence Detection (CPD) system designed to mitigate the risk of young children being left in the car during warm weather. Using sensors and cameras to detect breathing patterns, it is programmed to first warn then ultimately trigger the air conditioning and sound the horn when it detects the presence of a child without an adult.

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
tman247 3 September 2023

Ignore every single claim until it's been tested. It's a Merc, so it will be extremely expensive, and those battery packs are getting bigger and heavier as car manufacturers desperately try to increase EV range to offset customer range concerns. I fully expect 100kWh batteries to become common place from 2024 onwardsin the luxury EV segment (which the majority are), which is good for no-one. EV design is going in completely the wrong direction as far as I'm concerned.

Anton motorhead 3 September 2023
Smaller batteries mean less weight, and most car enthusiasts as well as the environment and our roads will appreciate that. Give us a 5mls/kW - or better - car with a 45-50kWh battery with the ability to go from 10-80% in 10 mins and we're good. Once or twice a month I do 140-170mls in a day, but very rarely more. I doubt ultimate range is paramount for most of us, but charging speed is. Besides many of us like to stretch our legs after 2-3 hours behind the wheel anyway.
manicm 1 September 2023
Love the double speak for cost cutting:

"All of these models are designed to fulfil one mission: redefining every aspect of what customers can expect in this format.”

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives