Mercedes CLA concept previews 466-mile EV saloon for 2025

Mercedes-Benz has revealed the Concept CLA Class at the 2023 Munich motor show, just over a year before a lightly altered production version of the all-new saloon is planned to head into UK showrooms as a hi-tech replacement for today's Mercedes CLA.

As the first of four “compact” models to be based on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) platform – a versatile, dual-purpose structure aimed at facilitating the shift to electrification – the Tesla Model 3 rival is planned to offer the choice of pure-electric and combustion engine drivetrains, as well as rear- and four-wheel drive options in certain markets.

Mercedes-Benz confirms the new CLA will be the first in a range of MMA-based models, including the next-generation Mercedes CLA Shooting Brake, Mercedes EQA and Mercedes EQB, to receive a new type of electric motor developed and produced in house.

In the Concept CLA Class, this compact asynchronous unit delivers 235bhp to the rear wheels via a two-speed transmission.

Other outputs are planned, including 201bhp in an entry-level rear-wheel-drive variant, and up to 536bhp in a hot, dual-motor CLA AMG model, earmarked for launch in 2025.

In a further development, Mercedes says its third electric saloon will offer the choice of lithium iron phosphate (LFP) and Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt-Oxide (NMC) batteries, with energy capacity of between 58kWh and 85kWh, Autocar has been told.

The lithium-iron phosphate (LFP) unit pioneers a new construction technique, with its cell modules held in place with adhesive rather than screws for reduced weight and more compact packaging.

Crucially, the new CLA will be the first production car from Mercedes-Benz to support an 800-volt electric architecture, allowing charging at up to 250kW on a rapid DC charger. This enables a 248-mile top-up in just 15 minutes, according to Mercedes.